'Catastrophic' flash flooding leaves hundreds stranded, 3 dead in Kentucky

Flooding death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The number of deaths now confirmed to be attributed to flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky is now up to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon. The governor made that announcement over social media and asked for continued prayers for the victims.
Number of flood deaths now at 28
For the second time of the day, Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday reported additional deaths in the wake of historic flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. The governor reported that 28 deaths have now been confirmed as a result of flooding. Counties reporting deaths include:. 15 in Knott County, including four...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
Severe storm threat includes Kentucky as heat in the Northwest shifts east
Severe storm threat includes Kentucky today as hot temperatures in the Northwest continue to shift east. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast
JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America. Authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply as search efforts continued. The rain let up early Friday morning, but some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday and more storms were forecast to roll through the region early next week. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier this week and again Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common. Water poured down hillsides and into Appalachian valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
Photos: Catastrophic flooding covers homes, cars in eastern Kentucky
Death toll at 26; governor says there will be more
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The death toll from flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky has now reached 26, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on social media. “[A]nd that number will increase,” Beshear said. “There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day.”. The...
Kentucky River shatters crest record after eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY — Wednesday night and Thursday morning turned into a devastating situation across eastern Kentucky. As steady, torrential rains hovered over the region, rivers in the area quickly reached flood stage. The most significant river flooding that occurred was out of the Kentucky River near Jackson. Water levels rose...
WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with localized heavy rainfall. This could lead to isolated flash flooding in flood prone areas and/or for those that have received a lot of rain over the past few days. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
Kentucky flooding leaves at least one person dead and entire towns submerged in water after horror mudslides
AT least one person is dead and more missing after catastrophic flash flooding and mudslides in Kentucky on Wednesday night. Entire towns have been left submerged in water with families waiting to be rescued on their roofs as the National Guard is called in after what is being described as the worst flooding in the history of the state.
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
Elderly woman rescued from Kentucky flooding, seen in viral photo sitting in 4 feet of water
A 98-year-old woman was rescued from Kentucky flooding, and is now the subject of a viral photo showing her sitting on her bed surrounded by four feet of water.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
Woman floats dog in container while swimming to rooftop to escape recent Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, KY (WWAY) — An amazing story has come out of a disastrous situation in Kentucky. Record flooding caused by massive amounts of rainfall in a short period of time has destroyed numerous homes and led to the deaths of at least 8 people across the state. But for...
Death toll climbs to 25
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that the number of deaths related to flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky is now at 25. And with operations still in the search-and-rescue phase, he says that number is expected to climb even higher. Deaths by county include:. 14 in Knott...
Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb
FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow
The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
Kentucky flooding: At least 3 dead, hundreds of homes could be destroyed, Gov. Beshear says
Flash flood emergencies were still in effect for parts of eastern Kentucky after thunderstorms dumped torrential rain in the region early Thursday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the flooding had caused at least three deaths and predicted that the death toll could reach double digits. "We're seeing one of...
