'Catastrophic' flash flooding leaves hundreds stranded, 3 dead in Kentucky

By mountain top media
mountain-topmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
mountain-topmedia.com

Related
mountain-topmedia.com

Flooding death toll continues to climb

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The number of deaths now confirmed to be attributed to flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky is now up to 35, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday afternoon. The governor made that announcement over social media and asked for continued prayers for the victims.
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Number of flood deaths now at 28

For the second time of the day, Gov. Andy Beshear on Sunday reported additional deaths in the wake of historic flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky. The governor reported that 28 deaths have now been confirmed as a result of flooding. Counties reporting deaths include:. 15 in Knott County, including four...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Kentucky#Heavy Rain#Weather
The Associated Press

Appalachian flooding deaths set to climb; more rain forecast

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Trapped homeowners swam to safety and others were rescued by boat as record flash flooding killed at least 16 people in Kentucky and swamped entire Appalachian towns, prompting a frenzied search for survivors Friday through some of the poorest communities in America. Authorities warned the death toll would likely grow sharply as search efforts continued. The rain let up early Friday morning, but some waterways were not expected to crest until Saturday and more storms were forecast to roll through the region early next week. It’s the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have hammered parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis earlier this week and again Friday. Scientists warn climate change is making weather disasters more common. Water poured down hillsides and into Appalachian valleys and hollows where it swelled creeks and streams coursing through small towns. The torrent engulfed homes and businesses and trashed vehicles. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes.
KENTUCKY STATE
WRAL

Photos: Catastrophic flooding covers homes, cars in eastern Kentucky

mountain-topmedia.com

Death toll at 26; governor says there will be more

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The death toll from flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky has now reached 26, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on social media. “[A]nd that number will increase,” Beshear said. “There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day.”. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky River shatters crest record after eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY — Wednesday night and Thursday morning turned into a devastating situation across eastern Kentucky. As steady, torrential rains hovered over the region, rivers in the area quickly reached flood stage. The most significant river flooding that occurred was out of the Kentucky River near Jackson. Water levels rose...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER: 7-31-8-1, 2022:Stormy 24 Hours Ahead

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-010745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 237 AM CDT Sun Jul 31 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with localized heavy rainfall. This could lead to isolated flash flooding in flood prone areas and/or for those that have received a lot of rain over the past few days. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Death toll climbs to 25

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Saturday that the number of deaths related to flash flooding across Eastern Kentucky is now at 25. And with operations still in the search-and-rescue phase, he says that number is expected to climb even higher. Deaths by county include:. 14 in Knott...
KENTUCKY STATE
mountain-topmedia.com

Bodies of other two Knott children recovered as death toll continues to climb

FRANKFORT, Ky. — During a press conference following an aerial tour of Eastern Kentucky flood damage with FEMA Adminstrator Deanne Criswell, Gov. Andy Beshear said his office has learned that the bodies of two missing Knott County children have been recovered. The children were among four siblings swept away...
Northern Kentucky Tribune

A storied Kentucky coal town ‘dissolves’ to save itself, others across the commonwealth may follow

The mayor of Blackey stepped down years ago. The city council dwindled down to nothing. No one stepped up to replace them. Though the former coal camp town still has an active community, politically, it was defunct. No one had been running the town for years. With no one to oversee the dispensation of municipal road funds and coal severance, the city’s services fell into disrepair.
BLACKEY, KY

