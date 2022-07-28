Top 30 Most Important Trojans for 2022: No. 11

247sports.com
Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will commit this week, USC and Texas the finalists
Friendswood (Texas) High Top247 edge rusher Braylan Shelby will announce his college decision on Aug. 6 at noon central. It will be broadcasted on the 247Sports platform. The blue-chipper’s finalists are Texas and USC. “Really home,” Shelby said of what he’s looking for in a school. “A place I...
247Sports
Pac-12 Media Day: USC opposing coaches talk Trojans
USC had given the other eleven Pac-12 coaches plenty to talk about before dropping their B1G bomb on the college football world along with UCLA. The Trojans hired Lincoln Riley and are set to begin their first season with Riley and a staggeringly reconfigured roster come September 3. The Trojans watched as Utah was picked as the heavy favorite to win the conference with Oregon finishing second (with less first-place votes than the Trojans, by the way). It was almost impossible to remember that there is actual football on the horizon but the rest of the Pac-12 coaches had plenty of chances to comment on the Trojans either in the present or future contexts.
247Sports
Pac-12 Media Day: Lincoln Riley doubles down on USC NIL policy, addresses Addison transfer
Lincoln Riley has pulled no punches when it comes to the separation he thinks there should be between NIL opportunities and the recruiting of high school players. When asked earlier this past spring, Riley told the media very candidly “In every sense of the word, it's different. You know, the reality is it's made what's gone on at certain places for a long time, it's going to put it out in the open, so maybe some positives there. I'm a fan of guys being able to capitalize on their NIL…"There was no doubt it was going to seep into recruiting at some point. I think that anybody that cares about college football is not real pleased with that because that wasn't the intention. We all get that. A lot of people voiced concerns when NIL came up that there had to be a plan for that. Instead, we instituted NIL without any plan for that, so that's why we're at where we're at. And I'm sure, at some point, there is going to be a market correction if you will, with recruiting. Hopefully, there will be because in a perfect world they stay separate.”
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
247Sports
Pac-12 Media Day: Culture building coming faster than expected for transfer-laden USC
When USC released its 2022 media guide on Thursday, a small note was included about a big change, an exodus. The media guide revealed that 54 players from last year’s roster, including 35 letter winners, had departed the football program. Lincoln Riley knew when he took over the job...
2urbangirls.com
OP-ED: Morningside Park, the Gateway to the American Dream
Back in the 1960’s, before I was thought of, Dorothy Randle and her big sister Willie Mae Randle purchased a house on the east side of Inglewood. When they moved in with two growing boys in tow, I am sure they felt they had arrived. Long gone were the days of the Jim Crow South they fled in search of the “good life” in California. Shreveport, Louisiana was too small for their dreams. Inglewood was a suburb of Los Angeles where growing black families could purchase homes. When she married my father in the living room of their home, the dream was almost complete. The large three-bedroom home had plenty room to expand the family. Large lots, fruit and nut trees, squirrels and lots of families filled the area. As the families moved in, the other families rapidly left the neighborhood. In five short years, a predominantly White neighborhood became a predominantly Black neighborhood.
Santa Monica Mirror
Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening on the Westside
Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
citywatchla.com
Leimert Park, Mass Transit, Gentrification, and Racialism: No Good Answers, Only Lost Dreams
I am also, however, one of those Expo Line advocates who wanted to reach out to my Mid-City and Downtown neighbors to both bring our communities (geographic and racial) together and enhance the lives of Angelenos of all socioeconomic classes and ethnicities. I equally wanted a north-south counterpart to the...
ucla.edu
Crenshaw Project Stresses Community Voice
Urban Planning chair Chris Tilly and three graduate students appeared on the radio program “Everything Co-Op” to share their experiences working with residents of Los Angeles’ Crenshaw District on a community development strategy. As part of the UCLA Urban Planning Community Collaborative, the master’s students partnered with Crenshaw residents to research and report on their top priorities. “Their No. 1 concern was increasing community control and Black self-determination, Black sovereignty, over a predominantly Black community,” Tilly said. In a conversation that touched on gentrification, environmental equity, food and housing insecurity, and the creation of high-quality jobs, Tilly and students Eliza Jane Franklin, Geoff Gusoff and Ernest Johnson stressed the importance of letting community members lead. During the collaboration, the students learned about cooperatives, affordable housing, community land trusts and other resources, Tilly said, but “the most important thing that students should be learning in this kind of project is how to work with people in the community.”
2urbangirls.com
Watts shooting leaves child injured, suspect in custody
LOS ANGELES – A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a...
Man, 22, Reported Missing in Crenshaw
Police Friday sought the public's help to locate a 22- year-old man who was last seen in Crenshaw.
