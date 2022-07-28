Erika Jayne Shades Unverified Lawsuit, Asking: Who is Erika White?

www.thehollywoodgossip.com
RHOBH star Erika Jayne sparks concern as she’s spotted with bruises after being served $50M lawsuit for fraud scandal
REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are worried about Erika Jayne after seeing the Bravo star covered in bruises amid a $50M lawsuit. The star appears to have taken an intense hobby amid the stress from her legal woes. The reality star was spotted out and about in Los Angeles,...
Why Do RHOBH Fans Think Dorit Kemsley and Mauricio Umansky Are Having an Affair?
Rumors about various Real Housewives can range from things that are true to things that are absurd. One rumor that has followed The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years claims that there is an ongoing affair. Dorit Kemsley is already married to PK. Mauricio Umansky is happily married to...
Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person
TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
Bonjour! Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Tags Along With Mom, Ben Affleck for Paris Dinner
Bonsoir! Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muñiz absolutely slayed in a graphic tee and black high-waisted pants while on a French dinner with their mom, Ben Affleck and his daughters, Seraphina and Violet. The blended family stepped out of a car and walked toward the restaurant Manko on Friday,...
Does Shep Rose Have Side Hustles? Here's What Shep Gets up to Outside of Filming
Close friends with Cameran Eubanks, Craig Conover, and the other stars appearing on Southern Charm, Shep Rose garnered immense popularity thanks to his innate ability to lighten up the mood and pepper conversations with unforgettable witticisms. Article continues below advertisement. His puppy-like charm and easygoing disposition have certainly helped Shep...
Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson’s Family Album With Husband Tyler Johnson
From final rose to mom of five, it's clear family is a priority for Emily Maynard Johnson. Bachelor Nation was introduced to the North Carolina native when she was a single mother to daughter Ricki. Maynard Johnson was engaged to Ricky Hendrick when he died in an airplane accident in October 2004 at 24 years […]
Suri Cruise makes her singing debut in Katie Holmes’ ‘Alone Together’
When looking for musical talent for her new film, Katie Holmes had to look no further than her house. Her daughter, Suri Cruise, performs a cover of “Blue Moon”, which plays on the film’s opening credits. RELATED: Katie Holmes shares her favorite moments on set directing...
Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off
Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
realitytitbit.com
Austen Kroll lost sister Kyle, 9, after she suddenly fell from Chimney Rock
Austen Kroll recently recounted the moments he lost his late sister Kyle during a family hike at Chimney Rock, Charlotte. She died at the age of nine after sustaining injuries from a trail fall. The Southern Charm star, along with Shep Rose and Craig Conover, helped him move stuff out...
EXCLUSIVE: Back on! Jason Momoa and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez confirm rekindled relationship rumors as they take romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their rekindled relationship rumors while enjoying a romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon. Less than a month after they were reported to have split after months of quietly dating, the 42-year-old Aquaman star and actress, 32, looked cozy as she wrapped her arms around him as they took his motorcycle out for a joy ride through a windy road.
Baby No. 6? Brian Austin Green reveals whether he wants more kids
Brian Austin Green revealed he is “done” having kids, nearly one month after welcoming son Zane with Sharna Burgess. “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday, joking that he would need “a school bus or something” with a sixth kid.
Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'
Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
Real Housewives Alum Meghan King Reportedly Dating Trevor Calhoun
Meghan King, a self described “love addict,” might have found love again. Or at least “like” again. A few weeks ago, she posted on social media alluding to a new man in her life. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted pictures with her friends playing pickle ball. When Megs noted in one of the pics “def will be including more pickleball in couples parties,” fans started to speculate that she was now in a relationship.
Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...
Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s Family Album With Daughters Delilah and Amelia: Photos
Reality TV royalty! Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have balanced more than two decades of marriage with parenthood as they raise daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. “My Pride and Joy and the loves of my life. 🤍,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed via Instagram...
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Glows in a White Lace Corset Dress at Her Bridal Shower
The RHONJ cast member dazzled in a flirty strapless minidress while feting her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice showed off her glamorous sense of style while celebrating her upcoming wedding with family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member dazzled in a white lace dress at her recent bridal shower.
Jill Duggar Dillard Is 'Soaking Up the Snuggles and Love' with Newborn Son Freddy
Jill (Duggar) Dillard is getting in some quality time with her newborn son. The Counting On alum posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of herself holding son Frederick Michael ("Freddy") in a harness. Naturally, she's all smiles and glowing for the sweet selfie. "We are all over here soaking up...
Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’
This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Announces Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Sorrentino: ‘We’re a Growing Family!’
Their parenting "situation" is getting bigger. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting baby No. 2. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 40, and his wife announced the news on Sunday, July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023," Mike and Lauren […]
realitytitbit.com
Chantel clings on to sister Winter for support after Pedro split and divorce
Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno became the favourite duo of season four of 90 Day Fiancé. Five years into their relationship and after a successful spin-off show, the couple have split and filed for divorce. Despite both of their families’ disapproval, Chantel and Pedro demonstrated from the start they...
