ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Erika Jayne Shades Unverified Lawsuit, Asking: Who is Erika White?

By Simon Delott
The Hollywood Gossip
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thehollywoodgossip.com

Comments / 1

Related
Distractify

Who Is Pedro Jimeno Dating? 'The Family Chantel' Star Is Rumored to Be With This Person

TLC’s The Family Chantel Season 4 is currently in full swing and talks about Pedro Jimeno and Chantel Everett’s divorce is a hot topic on social media. It;s no secret that the pair have gone through their struggles as a couple, but most fans believed that they’d be able to go the distance. However, it appears that another marriage has bitten the dust, thanks to the former 90 Day Fiancée pair.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Girardi
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Kyle Richards
Reality Tea

Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off

Now that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club is over, it’s time to spill the tea. And no-one is better equipped to do that than Marco “The Butler.” While catering to the ladies during their time filming at Blue Stone Manor, he saw it all. And now he’s dishing about what it was like. […] The post Marco “The Butler” From Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Says Vicki Gunvalson And Dorinda Medley Were “Most Difficult”; Upset Cast Ripped His Shirt Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birth Certificates#Debit Card#Bank Of America#Merrill Lynch#Sovereign Towers
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Back on! Jason Momoa and girlfriend Eiza Gonzalez confirm rekindled relationship rumors as they take romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez confirm their rekindled relationship rumors while enjoying a romantic cruise on his Harley Davidson in Malibu, California on Thursday afternoon. Less than a month after they were reported to have split after months of quietly dating, the 42-year-old Aquaman star and actress, 32, looked cozy as she wrapped her arms around him as they took his motorcycle out for a joy ride through a windy road.
MALIBU, CA
Page Six

Baby No. 6? Brian Austin Green reveals whether he wants more kids

Brian Austin Green revealed he is “done” having kids, nearly one month after welcoming son Zane with Sharna Burgess. “I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali,” the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum, 49, told “Entertainment Tonight” Thursday, joking that he would need “a school bus or something” with a sixth kid.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez's First Husband Breaks Silence On Whirlwind Relationship With Ben Affleck: 'I'm Not Convinced It Will Last'

Jennifer Lopez's first husband, Ojani Noa, is tired of being remembered as the "penniless waiter" who married J.Lo. The pop star's ex opened up on their late '90s relationship and what he truly thinks about Lopez's intimate Las Vegas wedding with her A-Lister hubby, Ben Affleck. THE RECYCLED DRESS, PINK CADILLAC & INTIMATE VOWS — SEE PHOTOS FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ & BEN AFFLECK'S LAS VEGAS WEDDING"I wish her and Ben the best, but I’m not convinced it will last," Noa said candidly on the Hustlers star's revived relationship. "Jen loves being in love but she’s been engaged six times," he...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Alum Meghan King Reportedly Dating Trevor Calhoun

Meghan King, a self described “love addict,” might have found love again. Or at least “like” again. A few weeks ago, she posted on social media alluding to a new man in her life. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star posted pictures with her friends playing pickle ball. When Megs noted in one of the pics “def will be including more pickleball in couples parties,” fans started to speculate that she was now in a relationship.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Teresa Giudice Glows in a White Lace Corset Dress at Her Bridal Shower

The RHONJ cast member dazzled in a flirty strapless minidress while feting her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice showed off her glamorous sense of style while celebrating her upcoming wedding with family and friends. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member dazzled in a white lace dress at her recent bridal shower.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’

This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Announces Baby No. 2 With Wife Lauren Sorrentino: ‘We’re a Growing Family!’

Their parenting "situation" is getting bigger. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting baby No. 2. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, 40, and his wife announced the news on Sunday, July 31. "We have an amazing announcement!! We’re a growing family! Baby on the way 🤰🏼 January 2023," Mike and Lauren […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy