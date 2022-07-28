Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

Texas is #1. We all know we're #1 in a lot of great things. We are also #1 in something really bad: deadly animal attacks. According to a report from Outforia, analyzing reports from the Centers for Disease Control, Texas has had 520 human deaths caused by animals in the last 20 years. that averages out to 26 deaths per year. California and Florida are second and third but way behind Texas.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO