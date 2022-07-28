Sabres Prospects Challenge returns in 2022 with six teams

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres will once again be hosting the Sabres Prospects Challenge in 2022, but they have added two additional teams for the tournament.

Joining Buffalo, the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins this year are the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. In addition, the Pittsburgh Penguins return to the tournament after last playing in 2019.

Tickets to attend the Sabres Prospects Challenge at Harborcenter will go on sale in August for $10.

Here is the schedule of games:

Thursday, Sept. 15:

- Buffalo vs. Montreal - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 16:

- Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m. ET

- Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 17:

- Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. ET

- Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 18:

- Ottawa vs. Montreal, 12 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 19:

- New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m. ET

- Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m. ET

