ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres Prospects Challenge returns in 2022 with six teams

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GpZ2Q_0gwYd93u00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - The Buffalo Sabres will once again be hosting the Sabres Prospects Challenge in 2022, but they have added two additional teams for the tournament.

Joining Buffalo, the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins this year are the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators. In addition, the Pittsburgh Penguins return to the tournament after last playing in 2019.

Tickets to attend the Sabres Prospects Challenge at Harborcenter will go on sale in August for $10.

Here is the schedule of games:

Thursday, Sept. 15:
- Buffalo vs. Montreal - 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 16:
- Boston vs. Ottawa, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Montreal vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 17:
- Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. ET
- Buffalo vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 18:
- Ottawa vs. Montreal, 12 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 19:
- New Jersey vs. Boston, 10 a.m. ET
- Buffalo vs. Ottawa, 1:30 p.m. ET

***Photo: Micheline Michaelina ( @MiMiV4682 )

Photo credit Losi and Gangi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history

The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
The Spun

Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick

The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday. Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time. Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Another Blue Devil target trending elsewhere

The four-deep five-star foundation was a cinch. But the Duke basketball recruiters seem to be looking for at least a fifth top-tier piece to their top-ranked 2023 recruiting class. And they appear to be encountering obstacles when trying to apply this finishing touch. Cathedral Prep (Ind.) ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres#The New Jersey Devils#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Prospects Challenge
WWD

Borussia Dortmund to Court U.S. Fans With Official League Deal

Click here to read the full article. IT’S OFFICIAL: Official League has teamed up with soccer team Borussia Dortmund — better known as BVB — to drum up its North American fan base. Stateside, fandom has long been a matter of merchandise, in that leading teams and struggling ones alike create a plethora of team-inspired products for viewers and ticket holders, who are inclined to wear the names and numbers of their favorite players. The pairing of the Portland, Ore.-based sports-friendly brand Official League and BVB will include licensed merchandise expected to debut in September or October. The union comes as...
MLS
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
788
Followers
3K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy