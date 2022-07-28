U.S. Congress Passes Long-awaited Bill To Boost Chipmakers, Compete With China

The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed several Russian war equipment as the war stretches into its sixth month, Ukrainian authorities said. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in a report said that its Special Operations Center used attack drones to bomb war equipment that the Russian army attempted to hide in the bushes. Among the equipment destroyed in the attack were two armored personnel carriers, three Ural trucks and Russian artillery.

MILITARY ・ 1 HOUR AGO