U.S. Congress Passes Long-awaited Bill To Boost Chipmakers, Compete With China

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
White House warns China against escalations over Pelosi's potential trip to Taiwan
Biden administration officials are warning China not to take escalatory actions amid House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's prospective trip to Taiwan, emphasizing that the potential visit would not mark a shift in American foreign policy.
Biden, Putin Strike Conciliatory Tones As Nuclear Arms Talks Start At U.N
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is ready to pursue a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to act in good faith as his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. Both leaders issued written statements as...
Israel Signals No Change On Nuclear Policy As U.S. Reaffirms Anti-proliferation Drive
Israel signalled it would not change policy around its assumed nuclear arsenal on Monday as Washington affirmed a global treaty designed to roll back the spread of such weaponry. The rare, if veiled, remarks by Prime Minister Yair Lapid came as countries party to the 1970 nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)...
Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says
Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
Oil Drops As Weak China Factory Data Fan Demand Concerns
Oil prices dropped on Monday, as weak manufacturing data from China and Japan for July weighed on the outlook for demand, while investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures were down 82 cents, or 0.8%, at $103.15...
Militia Member Given Longest Prison Sentence For U.S. Capitol Attack
An associate of the far-right Three Percenters militia was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday for joining a mob of former President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and later threatening to harm his children if they informed on him to the FBI.
U.S. Senate Likely To Delay Bill On Gay Marriage Until September
The U.S. Senate is likely to delay a vote on protecting gay marriage until September, as Democrats push forward with a $430 billion climate change and drug pricing bill, which could cost them Republican support for the marriage measure, aides and advocates said on Monday. Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin, the...
Biden: Al Qaeda Leader Zawahiri Killed In U.S. Strike In Afghanistan
The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, President Joe Biden said on Monday, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011. Zawahiri, an Egyptian surgeon who had a $25 million bounty...
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Port; Putin Announces Global Maritime Ambitions
Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's port city Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, as President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine casting the United States as Russia's main rival and setting global maritime ambitions in the Black Sea and Arctic. Putin did not mention the conflict in Ukraine during a speech...
U.S. And Japan Pursue Commercial Diplomacy To Counter China, Envoy To Tokyo Says
Chips, batteries and energy are key collaboration areas between the United States and Japan as the allies seek to secure supply chains and counter China, Washington's envoy to Tokyo said. Former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel has focused on "commercial diplomacy" since arriving as U.S. ambassador this year, pushing for business...
First Grain Shipment Since Russian Invasion Leaves Ukraine
The first shipment of Ukrainian grain since the Russian invasion in February left the port of Odessa on Monday morning under a landmark deal to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea. United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, who brokered the plan along with Turkey, welcomed the announcement while Kyiv...
South Korea July Inflation Near 24-yr High As More Tightening Looms
South Korea's consumer inflation sped up to a nearly 24-year high in July, data showed on Tuesday, supporting the market's view for further central bank tightening this year. The consumer price index (CPI) stood 6.3% higher in July than a year earlier, accelerating from a 6.0% rise seen in June. The July inflation rate was the fastest pace since a 6.8% gain in November 1998.
China's Alibaba Strives To Keep New York Listing Amid Audit Dispute
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock closed down nearly 3.8% in a near-flat Hong Kong market, following...
Wall St Struggles To Gain As Earnings-driven Rally Peters Out
U.S. stock indexes struggled to rise on Monday as an earnings-driven rally from last week faded and economic-sensitive sectors as well as Microsoft fell although gains in Boeing and Tesla limited the losses. Planemaker Boeing Co gained 6.5% after a Reuters report the U.S. aviation regulator approved its inspection and...
Ukraine Army Successfully Destroys Russian Armored Carriers, Trucks And Artillery [Video]
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully destroyed several Russian war equipment as the war stretches into its sixth month, Ukrainian authorities said. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) in a report said that its Special Operations Center used attack drones to bomb war equipment that the Russian army attempted to hide in the bushes. Among the equipment destroyed in the attack were two armored personnel carriers, three Ural trucks and Russian artillery.
Stellantis Unit Sentenced In U.S. Diesel Emissions Probe, Will Pay $300 Million
The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in June to criminal conspiracy and will pay nearly $300 million to resolve a multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel-emissions fraud probe. FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, previously struck a plea agreement with the Justice Department...
Factories Squeezed By Higher Prices, Weak Demand
Factories across the United States, Europe and Asia struggled for momentum in July as flagging global demand and China's strict COVID-19 restrictions slowed production, surveys showed on Monday, likely adding to fears of economies sliding into recession. A series of purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for July showed new orders falling...
Russian Strikes Kill Ukrainian Grain Tycoon; Drone Hits Russian Naval Base
Russian missiles pounded the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv on Sunday, killing the owner of a major grain exporter, while a drone strike on Russia's Black Sea naval base in Sevastopol was launched from within the city in a "terrorist attack," a Russian lawmaker said. Oleksiy Vadatursky, founder and...
'Relief For The World' As Ukraine Grain Ship Leaves Odesa
A ship carrying grain left the Ukrainian port of Odesa for Lebanon on Monday under a safe passage agreement, Ukrainian and Turkish officials said, the first departure since the Russian invasion blocked shipping through the Black Sea five months ago. Ukraine's foreign minister called it "a day of relief for...
