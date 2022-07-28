$40 million project to mitigate basement flooding on Detroit's far west side begins

www.crainsdetroit.com
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River
The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
michiganchronicle.com
Mayor Duggan Unveils $203M Seven-Point Strategy Investment for Affordable Housing
Mayor Mike Duggan and city officials announce $203 million affordable housing investment. Since the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Assistance (CERA) program application deadline ended on June 30, thousands of Detroit renters continue to struggle with housing security in the face of an ongoing eviction crisis. On Thursday, Mayor Mike Duggan and...
Crain's Detroit Business
Detroit Land Bank wants your ideas to save a historic activist's home
When she was 24 years old, Sarah Elizabeth Ray got on a boat. Subscribe to read the full story and other breaking news today.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Watch: Time-lapse video shows Second Avenue Bridge construction over I-94 in Detroit
DETROIT – The time-lapse video in the player above shows construction on the Second Avenue Bridge in Detroit. Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway are expected to reopen at 6 a.m. Friday morning. This is Michigan’s first network-tied arch bridge. The new Second Avenue...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
michigan.gov
Whitmer Tours Mound Road After Delivering $32 Million in Recent Bipartisan Budget to Fix and Expand Roadway
Governor Whitmer Tours Mound Road After Delivering $32 Million in Recent Bipartisan Budget to Fix and Expand Roadway. LANSING, Mich. -- Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer toured road repair work on Mound Road in Sterling Heights. As part of the governor’s fourth bipartisan and balanced budget, she secured $32 million for the Innovate Mound project, which is reconstructing the high-traffic road between I-696 and M-59 and adding a fourth lane in each direction from 17 Mile Road to M-59. Once complete, this project will create a user-friendly corridor that is safe for motorized vehicles, bikes, and pedestrians incorporating state-of-the-art design methods and smart technology.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills company inks deal to build electric motors for pontoon boat maker
One Farmington Hills company wants to become the Tesla for boats. And CEO James Breyer thinks they have just the product to do it. Hercules Mobility Company, which operates in an industrial building on Halsted, originally began in 2018 as an operation to create electric motors. After crafting a test engine for a truck, the company set its sights on a part of the market not paid as much attention to: boats.
Weigh In – Do You Live In Michigan’s Most Obese City?
There is a study for everything and not all results of a study are going to be positive. Some study results may even weigh on you (pun intended). If you live in Genesee County or Lapeer County - you are marked safe from living in Michigan's most obese city. If you live in Saginaw County, you do live in Michigan's most obese city. Do you have any guesses as to exactly what Michigan city did get the not-so-prestigious honor?
Ford announces $160M investment into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP — Ford Motor Company recently announced that it will be investing $160 million into Ypsilanti Township’s Rawsonville Plant as part of its efforts to invest $2 billion across Michigan. The company’s overall investment of $2 billion expects to generate 3,200 jobs across the state. Currently, the...
95.3 MNC
Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale set to happen soon
“Michigan’s Longest Garage Sale” is happening soon. The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission has set the date for the annual US 12 Heritage Trail Garage Sale. The sale stretches over 200 miles, from New Buffalo to Detroit. Citizens set out items including antiques, furniture, and dishware in their front...
Crain's Detroit Business
Ghosts of old businesses haunt Eastern Market. Here's where to look.
Louis Fineman was one of the best-known cattlemen in Los Angeles in the mid-1950s. He'd moved there from Detroit in 1946 for his wife's health — she had suffered an illness — and allegedly to retire. But he did quite the opposite when he bought a small packing...
COVID-19: These metro Detroit counties are in the CDC's 'high' community level
According to the CDC's COVID map, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Monroe counties are all in red for COVID community levels.
Judge says Detroit must halt plans to accept applications for certain pot licenses
The city of Detroit will have to postpone accepting applications for the coveted, limited recreational marijuana licenses after a Wayne County Circuit Court judge granted a request for a temporary restraining order Friday. Earlier this month, Detroit had set Monday as the official launch date of when it would begin accepting the first round of applications for retail, consumption lounge and microbusiness cannabis licenses even as hearings for two lawsuits challenging the city's ordinance loomed. ...
wlen.com
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference
Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
sme.org
FANUC America Expands Michigan Campus
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. -- FANUC America, a leading supplier of CNCs, robotics and ROBOMACHINEs, announces a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County, Michigan, to nearly two million square feet. The construction will include a 655,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility to house manufacturing, engineering and R&D projects.
Brothers aim to fully reopen Splash Universe Water Park
DUNDEE, Mich. — Families may have fond memories of taking trips to Splash Universe Water Park in Dundee, Michigan before it was forced to close during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Under the new ownership of brothers Jacob and Joseph Garmo, the wet wonderland is...
