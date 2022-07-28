ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Camp Report: Falcons VP of player personnel Kyle Smith talks 'churning the roster'

By Tori McElhaney
atlantafalcons.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.atlantafalcons.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy

Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Patrick Mahomes okay after being 'stepped on' in Chiefs practice

No team wants their starting quarterback to get hurt during a practice, let alone during training camp before even the preseason starts. So naturally, when Patrick Mahomes was injured during practice on Monday hobbled toward the sidelines, there was sudden nervousness and fear for the superstar's health. Kansas City would...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Tennessee State
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Yardbarker

NFL veteran has high praise for Falcons rookie

It’s no secret that the Falcons will have to rely heavily on the youngsters in 2022. Atlanta took five players in the first three rounds of the draft, and selected eight total. The 2022 class also featured a bevy of players that should contribute considerably this season. Tyler Allgeier, in particular, could have a significant role in his first year in the league. At least one veteran has some high praise for the BYU product.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Creekside High football star to announce commitment decision

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report. This story will be updated with a livestream as Daiquan White makes his commitment decision Monday at 8 p.m. Before Creekside High school football star Daiquan White embarks on his senior season, he has a big decision...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy