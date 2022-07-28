Love blooms at every age in Sundance hit 'A Love Song'

www.cnn.com
Pat Carroll, voice of Ursula in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid,' dead at 95
Pat Carroll, the Emmy-winning actress best known as the voice of the villainous sea witch Ursula in Disney's "The Little Mermaid," has died at the age of 95.
Hollywood Minute: 'The Princess' looks at Diana, media
A preview of the Diana documentary ‘The Princess,’ and ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ hits a major milestone. David Daniel has a look.
theplaylist.net
‘The Princess’ Trailer: New HBO Documentary Offers An Immersive Look At The Life & Death Of Princess Diana
This summer marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana Spencer‘s tragic death in 1997. To commemorate her life, HBO and director Ed Perkins team up for “The Princess,” a new documentary about Diana’s life and death and the legacy she left behind. Here’s the film’s official...
John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics
Check out never-seen pictures the actor has released of his late son, Jett
Celebrity Moms Who Love Co-Sleeping With Their Kids
Lights out with their little ones! Kourtney Kardashian and more celebrity moms have raved about co-sleeping with their kids. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum noted in a January 2018 blog post that she and her three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign — felt like they “all got more sleep” after knocking out […]
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Internet Cry-Laughs as Mom Admits She Nearly Choked at Ultrasound Image
"Douse it with holy water" joked one TikTok user after the woman shared her baby's scary-looking scan.
Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead’s Whirlwind Romance: Timeline of Their Relationship
An unexpected match! Ant Anstead continued to make headlines after his split from Christina Haack by sparking an A-list romance with Renée Zellweger. The Wheeler Dealers star was previously married to Haack for nearly two years before the pair announced their separation via Instagram in September 2020. Nine months later, Us Weekly confirmed that the […]
Stars You Didn’t Know Were Related: Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, Madonna and Hillary Clinton, More
Hillary Clinton and Madonna, and Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are just some Hollywood stars who are related — find out their connections and more!
Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie’s Sweetest Moments Over the Years: Photos
The most darling duo! Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter, Casie, have made many adorable appearances together over the years. The rapper welcomed his baby girl with Emma Cannon in July 2009. While celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2020, the Texas native, whose real name is Colson Baker, gushed over his ex in a social […]
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s Family Album With Daughters Delilah and Amelia: Photos
Reality TV royalty! Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin have balanced more than two decades of marriage with parenthood as they raise daughters Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin. “My Pride and Joy and the loves of my life. 🤍,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gushed via Instagram...
architecturaldigest.com
The Golden Girls House Has Been Resurrected—See Inside
Not every TV show stands the test of time quite like The Golden Girls. The sitcom starring Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty as roommates in a Miami home ran from 1985 to 1992, but has a passionate fan base and a prominent place in pop culture to this day. The interiors of the house that Dorothy (Arthur), Rose (White), Blanche (McClanahan), and Dorothy’s mother Sophia (Getty), shared epitomized ‘80s design trends. Their patterned living room sofa, wooden kitchen cabinets, and linoleum floors are sure to remind most millennials of their own childhood homes, making reruns of the show (currently available to stream on Hulu) all the more comforting to watch.
Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues
Sharing their struggles. It has been a long road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. “You hear stories about [in vitro fertilization] working the first try, but you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” the model told New York Magazine’s The Cut in […]
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Finale Time Jumps, 'Hard Job' Selling Illicit Romance
Click here to read the full article. The penultimate episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ended with a bang — literally. Last week’s installment of the limited series found Corrine Foxworth sleeping with her uncle/secret half-brother Christopher, in a shocking twist that portrayer Hannah Dodd had already anticipated. “Having the context of Flowers in the Attic, I knew what was eventually going to happen between those two characters,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Producers said quite early on, ‘You’ve got a really hard job because you’ve got to try and make people want this to happen. And they’re going to be...
Man Telling Wife She Was 'Incapable of Being a Mom' Leaves Internet Stunned
"Before you consider another try, I think you may wish to re-evaluate whether this is the man you want to parent with forever," one user commented.
"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" Part 3 ending explained: Corrine’s choice
This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's" third episode, "Part 3: The Murderer," was partly about forbidden love. Joel and Corrine were involved in relationships that were taboo. Joel's feelings for Harry were considered to be both a moral failure and a weakness of...
This Week In Trivia: The MCU, 'The Mummy,' & Beyonce
Between Bells recaps the biggest stories of the week, hosts Baker Machado and Hena Doba learn a thing or two at the same time. It's This Week In Trivia!
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Through the Years
Bike rides, courtside PDA, red carpet glam, and more! See how Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's friendship evolved into romance.
The 'privilege and responsibility' of bringing 'The Kite Runner' to Broadway
Actors Amir Arison, Azita Ghanizada and Faran Tahir say the best way to honor the classic novel is to ‘get out of the way and tell the story.’
