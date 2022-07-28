Love blooms at every age in Sundance hit 'A Love Song'

Click here to read the full article. The penultimate episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ended with a bang — literally. Last week’s installment of the limited series found Corrine Foxworth sleeping with her uncle/secret half-brother Christopher, in a shocking twist that portrayer Hannah Dodd had already anticipated. “Having the context of Flowers in the Attic, I knew what was eventually going to happen between those two characters,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Producers said quite early on, ‘You’ve got a really hard job because you’ve got to try and make people want this to happen. And they’re going to be...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO