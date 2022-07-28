John Roberts' Wicked Good Year

reason.com
Opinion: Biden is on the verge of a huge political victory
Julian Zelizer writes that the agreement on health care, climate change and taxes, along with the passage of the CHIPS bill, vindicates President Joe Biden's belief in governing the old fashioned way.
Susan Collins Is Susan-Collins-ing Again
The Maine Republican claims Democrats' infrastructure and climate deal could kill efforts to protect same-sex marriage.
Washington, the White House and a warming world wait for Kyrsten Sinema
In Congress, slim majorities can herald strange times. Generation-defining bills and spending packages worth hundreds of billions of dollars can rest on the vote of a lone senator from a state with a population smaller than a New York borough.For some time now, that lone senator was Joe Manchin of West Virginia. His refusal to support Joe Biden’s Build Back Better social spending plan, the central pillar of the president’s domestic agenda, gave him such an outsized influence that he was likened to a “God Emporer,” and earned the nickname “President Manchin.”But Absolute Monarch Manchin shocked many in his own...
Maxine Waters Says She May Not Vote For 'Shameful' Inflation Reduction Act, Citing Lack of Housing Spending
Housing advocates and their Democratic allies in Congress are hopping mad that the reconciliation bill that the White House and congressional leadership have worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D–W.Va.) doesn't include any more federal funds for housing. "The recent information about what has been made available in this...
Sinema indicates she may want to change Schumer-Manchin deal
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) had a message for her Democratic colleagues before she flew home to Arizona for the weekend: She's preserving her options. Why it matters: Sinema has leverage and she knows it. Any potential modification to the Democrat's climate and deficit reduction package — like knocking out the $14 billion provision on carried interest — could cause the fragile deal to collapse.
Daily Beast
Joe Manchin Made His Big Move Just Before His Senate Superpowers Expire
With time running out on the clock on the Democrats’ domination of Congress, Joe Manchin shocked the Washington political world on Wednesday. After months of stymying Democrats’ efforts to pass the massive spending bill, Build Back Better—the West Virginia moderate Democratic senator agreed to salvage the deal, effectively making BBB an energy and healthcare bill.
The Dubious and Doomed 'Assault Weapon' Ban That the House Approved Today May Cost Democrats This Fall
The House of Representatives today approved H.R 1808, which would ban the production and sale of "assault weapons," including semi-automatic rifles with features such as pistol grips, folding or adjustable stocks, barrel shrouds, and threaded barrels. It also would ban a long list of specific models by name. The bill,...
A historian compares the Jan. 6 hearings to the Watergate ones and warns the US is in a 'much more dangerous position now'
Ken Hughes, a Watergate historian, told Insider that the structures that kept a president from abusing power 50 years ago are no longer functioning.
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
Mic
Even more Jan. 6 text messages are mysteriously missing
Even under the best of circumstances (that is: not in the midst of a seditious national crisis of its own making), the Trump administration wasn’t exactly the gold standard when it came to record-keeping. So there’s a perverse sense of underwhelming obviousness with the ongoing spate of revelations that a number of potentially crucial White House documents from the attempted coup on Jan. 6, 2021, are, evidently, missing.
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
‘Getting Rolled’: McConnell Was Outfoxed With His Own Playbook
For years, Democrats have watched Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell deploy ultra-partisan legislative tactics to outmaneuver them on everything from fiscal cliff negotiations to filling a Supreme Court seat. But this week, Senate Republicans may have gotten a taste of their own medicine—and it didn’t go down smoothly.
Jesse Watters: Joe Biden proved he's compromised today
Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to President Biden's phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Thursday morning, highlighting what he believes is really going on behind the curtain on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Today, Joe Biden proved to "Primetime" that he's compromised. He's not really in charge. Biden's...
Republicans unveil 2023 strategy to end border crisis: ‘Going to be very aggressive’
Top House Republicans debuted a comprehensive plan to regain control of the southern border that they would seek to implement if conservatives retake the House or Senate this November.
Gavin Newsom Thinks California Is Freer Than Florida. Is He Crazy?
It's hard to understand the rationale for Gov. Gavin Newsom's Independence Day political ad in Florida, which urged Floridians to "join us in California where we still believe in freedom." OK, there's a political rationale given that Newsom might actually be planning to run for president, but the video ad is inexplicable.
If You Care About Democracy, Don't Ask Biden To Invoke Emergency Powers
For a president of the United States, seeing policy initiatives thwarted by congressional resistance and divided opinion must be a lot of things, frustrating chief among them. But not getting your way because people won't get with the program is not an emergency. Unfortunately, we live at a moment when many Americans have lost patience with the trade-offs of democratic checks and balances and would really prefer to live under an absolute dictator, so long as a fearless leader champions their causes. And the favorite cause of the moment among supporters of President Joe Biden is environmental policy, which many want him to implement over opposition through emergency powers.
Tomi Lahren, 'Outnumbered' hosts sound off on DC mayor wanting help with migrants: 'A self-inflicted wound'
As busses with migrants arrive in cities like Washington D.C. and New York City, liberal leaders are complaining about the surge in migrants and calling for more enforcement at the border. OutKick host Tomi Lahren criticized their hypocrisy and said liberal cities should feel the burden border states feel. "These...
Today in Supreme Court History: August 1, 1942
8/1/1942: Military commissions conclude for eight nazi saboteurs. The Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of these trials in Ex Parte Quirin.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
If America’s Left Wants to Win, They Have to First Learn To Fight [opinion]
Likes, shares, and retweets aren’t going to hack it. Protestors for women's rights gather on a American street.Photo: Cyndi Monaghan/Getty Images. Towards the end of the school year, high school students near me staged a walkout to bring attention to the fight for abortion rights.
