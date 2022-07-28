ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

How Many People Have To Be Assaulted or Killed Before Chuck Schumer Stops Resisting Marijuana Banking Reform?

By Jacob Sullum
Reason.com
Reason.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
reason.com

Comments / 33

Robert Harrison
3d ago

All Democrats are Satan worshipers. In the last days they will call evil good and good evil, so says Scripture. Many claim they don't believe in God. According to the book of Romans, they lie. It says all now of God. None will have an excuse, so says Scripture. If you choose not to worship God, you are choosing to worship Satan! There is no fence to walk. Never has been. Never will be. To my future fellow citizens of Heaven. We have to take the Firemen's approach. When they see a house on fire. They do everything they can to put it out. Every human citizen, with their backs turned to the Lord. Have eternities of raging fires coming for their souls, hard and fast. We have a relationship with the Master Fireman, that will save them from a certain torment forever. Here all they need do is ask for help. It's our joy to hand them the phone.

Reply(9)
12
Susan Metcalf
4d ago

Since pot is legal in Oregon there is no reason they should be not be able to take credit or debit cards.They probably would not be targeted as much if there was less cash on the premises, that's whyliquor stores take cards and apple pay.

Reply(3)
8
Kevin Miller
3d ago

The criminals think they can do whatever they want and nothing will happen to them and we can blame the Democratic Party and our elected officials

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TechCrunch

Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities

In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Ed Perlmutter
ijpr.org

In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience

It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Stop big severance payouts

Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, after working for the city for five years, recently submitted her resignation. (“Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave,” July 21) Her spokesperson said that Ms. Callahan was leaving of her own accord. The city, under the terms of her contract, rewarded her with a payment of $87,620 - half of her annual salary, while she agreed not to sue. Other high ranking city officials, some who did a good job and some who didn’t, have received a full year’s pay as a severance.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

How a Crucial Thread in Portland’s Social Safety Net Frayed Without Anyone Noticing

If you’ve lived in Portland long enough, you probably have some manner of relationship with the Taft Home, a low-income, assisted living, senior home in Southwest Portland. It conspicuously sits on the iconic Crystal Ballroom block, a four-story, brick-red building plainly visible from the 405 where it heralds the exit that leads to Powell’s, the Crystal Ballroom, Everyday Music, and the glossy storefronts of the Pearl District.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Dispensary#Violent Crime#Cannabis Commission#Senate#The Drug Policy Alliance#House
pdxmonthly.com

Is Sam Adams Portland’s Shadow Mayor?

Getting on a Zoom with former Portland Mayor Sam Adams is disconcerting. Does one refer to him as “Mayor Adams” or “Mr. Mayor” the way that former presidents keep the title for the rest of their lives, even though he left that office almost a decade ago, after a single term? But that’s weird, given that he now serves as a hybrid of Silvio Dante and Paulie Walnuts to current Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Tony Soprano, right? (His actual title: director of strategic innovations.)
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

'City in Crisis - Finding Solutions:' Growing pains for Portland's Hollywood District

In our ever-changing city, there are two things we hear a lot about - homelessness and growth. But what can be done about both of those issues?. In this week's “City in Crisis, Finding Solutions” KATU’s Steve Dunn found himself in the Hollywood District near Northeast 44th and Hancock Street, where the city is growing up around residents and many aren't happy about it.
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

'Rolling coal' isn't a statement, it's a crime

If you don't like breathing the exhaust from polluters, report them to the policeYou've all seen them, those diesel pickups idling at a stoplight, then a burst of billowing, black, noxious exhaust when the light turns green. Because your car is hemmed in by other traffic, you're powerless to avoid the assault that's drifting your way. There's an actual name for what you're experiencing — rolling coal. You're correct to assume the soot from the tailpipe is completely preventable given proper maintenance and routine use of common fuel additives. And you're also right to assume that some of these drivers...
SANDY, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

A Beaverton Welcome: Nak Won Ribbon Cutting

I see them bloom for me and you. The first thing I noticed about Beaverton after arriving was the picturesque downtown hub of residential and commercial life with blossoming greenery greeting you at every corner. The variegated flowers displayed in woven baskets on the downtown light poles. The blocked off sanctuary for community activity and gathering at the 1st Street Dining Commons! There was an idyllic feel about the space I was exploring that you don’t really experience in other downtowns. The unique aurora could definitely be attributed to the perceptible cohesion between business establishments, residential facilities, local government affiliates, faith communities, and other integral stakeholders.
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy