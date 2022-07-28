How Many People Have To Be Assaulted or Killed Before Chuck Schumer Stops Resisting Marijuana Banking Reform?

All Democrats are Satan worshipers. In the last days they will call evil good and good evil, so says Scripture. Many claim they don't believe in God. According to the book of Romans, they lie. It says all now of God. None will have an excuse, so says Scripture. If you choose not to worship God, you are choosing to worship Satan! There is no fence to walk. Never has been. Never will be. To my future fellow citizens of Heaven. We have to take the Firemen's approach. When they see a house on fire. They do everything they can to put it out. Every human citizen, with their backs turned to the Lord. Have eternities of raging fires coming for their souls, hard and fast. We have a relationship with the Master Fireman, that will save them from a certain torment forever. Here all they need do is ask for help. It's our joy to hand them the phone.
Since pot is legal in Oregon there is no reason they should be not be able to take credit or debit cards.They probably would not be targeted as much if there was less cash on the premises, that's whyliquor stores take cards and apple pay.
The criminals think they can do whatever they want and nothing will happen to them and we can blame the Democratic Party and our elected officials
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Comments / 33