New Ranking Claims Springfield Now More Dangerous than St. Louis

Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Missouri has one of the lowest percentages of Latinos in the Midwest. Here's why it matters.
Jonathan Verdejo has watched people come and go. His people. The ones he can play some of his favorite music to in his job as a DJ—and they’ll actually sing along. Verdejo hosts various Latin Nights throughout Columbia. It’s frequented by students and locals alike. Their voices almost drown out the music.
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Missouri
Missouri is likely not on your travel bucket list, but that doesn’t mean it should be underestimated as a great vacation spot for all ages. Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Show Me” State. Day 1: Arrive in St. Louis. Book a multi-city flight...
The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821
Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Actually, Missouri is Really a 14,000 Foot Mountain in Colorado
I grew up in Missouri thinking it was just a state next to the Mississippi River. Boy, was I wrong. As it turns out, Missouri is also a 14,000 foot mountain in Colorado. They should teach this in school. I've learned (Editors Note: that's a first) that many people know...
The History Of The World Can Thank Missouri For These 10 Inventions
I was watching a rerun of Shark Tank the other day and I enjoy the show because of some of the amazing inventions and business ideas that come on the show. So I started to think about our state, and some of the inventions that came from Missouri. I bet you will be surprised at a few of them. The people who came up with them were either from here, or were based here at one time.
'We need help' | Over 80 homes flooded in O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision
O'FALLON, Mo. — It's been a struggle for many trying to recover from last week's historic rain and the flooding that followed. One O'Fallon, Missouri, subdivision got hit particularly hard and now, people there, are pleading for help. Many in the Copperfield subdivision spent their Sunday morning washing away...
Relax, The Doomsday Plane Flew Over Missouri & Illinois Last Week
I am serious when I say relax when you see this. Yes, it is true that the United States "Doomsday Plane" flew over Missouri and Illinois last week. No, you shouldn't worry about it at all. Seriously. By the way, I'm not sharing classified United States secrets. You can follow...
PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County
ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
Missouri Farmer Shares Video of a Bobcat Stealing His Chicken
When you live in the rural areas of Missouri and have livestock, you know dealing with predators is a reality. That became even more real for a Missouri farmer recently who shared video of a bobcat who made off with one of his chickens. Bobcats aren't as uncommon as many...
A Website claims they found the Best Dive Bar in Missouri
Everyone has their favorite local dive bar spot, so trying to decide what is the best dive bar in each state sounds impossible, but one website claims they figured it out, and their pick for the best in Missouri looks awesome!. According to the website tripsavy.com, the best dive bar...
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
Famous actresses from Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of famous actresses from Missouri from IMDb.
Rocket crash Saturday; will it land in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in southwest Missouri? Scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was […]
COVID numbers drop again in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — The number of new COVID-19 cases has fallen slightly in Missouri. The CDC reports the number of new confirmed and probable cases in Missouri for the past seven days was 12,749, down 432 or 3.3 percent from the previous week’s 13,181. There were 12 new...
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
Missouri Times endorsement: Senator Mike Bernskoetter is tough enough to stand up to radicals for real Missourians
The Missouri Times has a pretty standing policy against endorsements. It’s our job to tell you what the people you elect do, not what to think about it. However, we are making an exception in the state senate seat that is home to our offices in Jefferson City. State...
Why Missouri researchers are testing for caffeine in your wastewater
Scientists are having to test for another molecule in wastewater samples for accurate results following the recent climate across the state.
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 8