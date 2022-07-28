The Battle is on for Penguins Final Forward Position

www.yardbarker.com
Bruins News & Rumors: Kadri, Montgomery, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri is still available in free agency and is being considered by some as an option for Don Sweeney to pursue. In other news, Jim Montgomery recently dove into the message Brad Marchand had for him upon being hired. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron still has yet to make a decision in regards to his playing future. Last but not least, former Bruin Mark Stuart was able to land an assistant coaching gig with the Edmonton Oilers.
As the Canucks find themselves at a similar crossroads, what if the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him?
Welcome back to our “what-if?” series, the return of which has been anticipated as much as upcoming Marvel shows. Jokes aside, this will be a one-off article that’ll explore what might’ve happened had the Avalanche extended Matt Duchene instead of trading him. With the Canucks being in a similar position with J.T. Miller, this hypothetical will hopefully show the delicate balance that management needs to make with their upcoming UFA.
Artemi Panarin scoffs at rumors the Rangers would trade him
Artemi Panarin simply isn’t having any of the rumors that Chris Drury was upset with his performance in the playoffs. In a Russian interview posted on the YouTube channel for Sports-Express, Panarin was asked specifically about that criticism and subsequent trade rumors. “Speculators,” Panarin shot back. “I haven’t heard...
Why has Evan Rodrigues drawn so little interest?
As he was enjoying a breakout season at the age of 28, many believed Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evan Rodrigues had put himself in perfect position to hit the open market this summer. A center who was good in his own end, Rodrigues finally found offensive success, making him a true...
Flyers’ 3 Early Trade Candidates For the 2022-23 Season
The Philadelphia Flyers did not make any major offseason signings due to their tight cap situation. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher commented they were not in consideration for any free agent acquisitions such as South Jersey native Johnny Gaudreau. New head coach John Tortorella has a tough task to get this franchise back to contention that has become irrelevant in a passionate sports city.
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett
Just a few months ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers found their new franchise quarterback by drafting former Pitt standout Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick. He and veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky are in the midst of a quarterback battle, along with veteran Steelers backup Mason Rudolph. While Pickett was seen as the most NFL-ready quarterback in the draft, he's not guaranteed the starting role.
A look at free agent RW Phil Kessel
In his peak throughout the 2010s, Phil Kessel was a consistent 30-goal threat, displaying his electric shooting talent en route to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins. While Kessel’s move to Arizona for the last three seasons may have left him forgotten in some circles, he’s coming off his best season in three years.
NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, and the New York Rangers
The Blues didn’t have the pieces and space like the Panthers did. The Athletic: Yes Jordan Kyrou is a good player, but he’s not Jonathan Huberdeau and the St. Louis Blues didn’t have a ‘MacKenzie Weegar‘ to offer the Calgary Flames for Matthew Tkachuk. Not...
Maple Leafs’ Success Is Good Business For NHL
Even as the playoff losses continue to mount, interest in the Maple Leafs only continues to grow. Every regular season game feels like life and death to the most diehard fans. Then when the playoffs arrive, fans come in with the hope that this is finally the year only to have their dreams dashed again by another painful defeat.
Rangers Need Kakko to Step Up in 2022-23
The New York Rangers got key contributions from their “Kid Line” of Filip Chytil, Alexis Lafreniere, and Kaapo Kakko during their playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final. However, the season ended on a sour note for Kakko, as head coach Gerard Gallant scratched him for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Tampa Bay ended up winning the game and eliminated the Rangers.
Maple Leafs Commentary: Kyle Dubas’ Evolving Strategy
Toronto Maple Leafs’ General Manager Kyle Dubas has taken plenty of flack from fans and some media about his supposed tactic of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. The question is, has he been repeating the same mistakes, or has his philosophy adapted...
Flyers bring in Tortorella following disappointing season
Also acquire defenseman DeAngelo, sign forward Deslauriers after finishing last in Metropolitan. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands ahead of the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers:. 2021-22 season: 25-46-11, eighth in Metropolitan Division;...
Predicting the Penguins Statistical Leaders for the 2022-23 Season
The initial rush of free agency is multiple weeks in the rearview, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have made most of their off-season moves. While some decisions have yet to take shape, the slow season of the NHL has officially started. With that in mind, we look forward to what's next....
St. Louis Blues name Kevin Maxwell GM of AHL Springfield
A few days ago, we covered how the St. Louis Blues were expected to hire former New York Rangers director of pro scouting director Kevin Maxwell to an at-the-time undisclosed role. The move is now official, and Maxwell’s responsibilities have been made clear. Per a team announcement, Maxwell has been named general manager of the Blues’ AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. The team has also announced that as part of Maxwell’s responsibilities, he will serve as a pro scout as well.
Chatter Linking Edmonton Oilers to Phil Kessel
Not long ago, talk of Phil Kessel to the Edmonton Oilers started to heat up. An unrestricted free agent, both Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts Podcast show mentioned Kessel as a fit and Kurt Leavins of The Edmonton Journal has now jumped on board wondering if the Oilers might sign the forward to a low-cost, one-year contract.
Pittsburgh Penguins Still Expecting the World From Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins have been synonymous for nearly two decades. The most decorated player in team history has accumulated over 500 goals, three Stanley Cup championships, and is 91 points away from 1,500 in his career. After dominating for so long, Crosby is facing something new for the first time in his career: lower expectations.
The Ideal Spot for Bryan Rust in the Penguins Lineup
How should the Pittsburgh Penguins deploy Bryan Rust?
Penguins Bringing Danton Heinen Back Will Be Mutually Beneficial
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already answered, responded to, and addressed most of the rumours that surfaced ahead of the NHL Free Agency period. Evgeni Malkin was re-signed to a surprising four-year, $24.4 million contract the day before it began, and Kris Letang’s future was ironed out on the eve of the NHL Draft. General manager (GM) Ron Hextall even started planning for the aftertimes – that is to say, a foreseeable future where Malkin, Letang, and captain Sidney Crosby are nothing but fond memories – by handing out deals to top prospects Pierre-Olivier Joseph and Owen Pickering as well as young stud Kasperi Kapanen.
Islanders Reportedly Close to Inking Nazem Kadri to Multi-Year Deal
A few reports are noting that the New York Islanders’ conversations with NHL unrestricted free agent Nazem Kadri are real. In fact, according to one report, it sounds like the two sides may have come to some sort of tentative agreement, with some salary cap space needing to be cleared before the deal is officially announced.
Flyers coaching staff might be a bright spot in the 2022-2023 season
There’s no doubt after what can be described as a rough free agency period, many of the Philadelphia Flyers’ hopeful are wondering what- if any- silver linings are left for the team. General manager Chuck Fletcher has angered a team that saw its 2021-2022 Stanley Cup run end due to a combination of the league’s worst penalty kill percentage (74.6) and the NHL’s most goals against at 3.56 per game.
