Bengals bring back Jacques Patrick, place Elijah Holyfield on I.R.

Cincy Jungle
Bengals training camp: Back Together Saturday recap
The Cincinnati Bengals were one of several teams to be participating in the Back Together Saturday practices across the NFL. It is one of the only chances fans will have a chance to see this team up close and personal prior to the preseason. The day started off with fans...
Dallas Cowboys’ James Washington carted off the field after injury
The Dallas Cowboys will be relying on free-agent signing James Washington to provide something this year after they lost fellow
Cincy Jungle
Monday Bengals training camp
After getting some time to rest Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in action today at 2:15 pm ET (gates open at 1:30). Come join the fun in today’s open thread, and check out the Twitter stream below for live updates from the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields!
Cincy Jungle
La’el Collins already has a big fan in Willie Anderson
The Cincinnati Bengals’ right tackle position has been a point of frustration for most fans. After all, this was a team that was all too comfortable starting Bobby Hart there for three seasons. It came with great delight to everyone then when Cincinnati went out and signed right tackle La’el Collins who had been with the Dallas Cowboys. He was the cherry on top of the Bengals rebuild along the offensive line after Joe Burrow got sacked more than any quarterback should ever be sacked.
Cincy Jungle
Bengals News (8/1): Moves that can still be made
People were peeved last year when he wasn't an instant re-incarnation of Max Montoya and seemed to forget he was moving from tackle to guard and left to right while coming off back problems. At 325 pounds he came in 15 pounds lighter than last year and, more importantly, where the coaches want him. All you had to do is listen to offensive line coach Frank Pollack praise him the first week of training camp to know how far he's come.
Cincy Jungle
Hayden Hurst an early winner at Bengals training camp
Bengals fans upset with C.J. Uzomah for criticizing how the front office operates should know better. First of all, Mike Brown and company only spend when they are absolutely certain it is a good investment. That is quite the contrast from the organization that paid Uzomah, the New York Jets, who were the ones to finally submit to Le’Veon Bell and gave a tight end with zero years over 500 yards receiving a $24 million contract.
Cincy Jungle
Dax Hill filling in nicely for Jessie Bates
Dax Hill has not played free safety since high school. But he just may be versatile and athletic enough to thrive at the position when called upon. It’s very early, but there have been positive signs already, including some big plays by the rookie. More importantly, Hill appears to...
Cincy Jungle
Joe Mixon expects to run through “gaping holes” and “crush” his previous numbers
I was fortunate enough to (very briefly) meet Joe Mixon yesterday at practice, and lemme tell ya’... he is one hilarious and outgoing dude. Mixon was one of the handful of players who came up to the large crowd gathered near the bleachers. Before he reached them, he made his adoring supporters participate in a cheering competition, walking toward whichever side made more noise, pointing to indicate his intentions, which he changed at least five times.
