Bengals bring back Jacques Patrick, place Elijah Holyfield on I.R.

The Cincinnati Bengals’ right tackle position has been a point of frustration for most fans. After all, this was a team that was all too comfortable starting Bobby Hart there for three seasons. It came with great delight to everyone then when Cincinnati went out and signed right tackle La’el Collins who had been with the Dallas Cowboys. He was the cherry on top of the Bengals rebuild along the offensive line after Joe Burrow got sacked more than any quarterback should ever be sacked.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO