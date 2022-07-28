(VIDEO) SouthCoast Rail Station Continues to Take Shape in Fall River

frmedia.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Kingston Launches New "Historic House Plaque Program"Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Eversource Reliability Project Expected to Begin Construction in KingstonDianna CarneyKingston, MA
The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a FairytaleTravel MavenBristol, RI
New Grants Could Mean A Lot More Outdoor Dining in Fall River
Love eating outdoors? Feel like there aren't enough restaurants in Fall River that offer it? Well, a new grant could make your next meal in the Spindle City a whole lot better. The City of Fall River has just released new guidelines for outdoor dining and they're making things easier...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
The SouthCoast Is Seeing the Impact of the Significant Drought
It seems like only last week that cold rain was pelting the region, and we wondered if it would be a busy mosquito season. Well, that was then, and this is now. The blisteringly hot and dry summer season has bleached our lawns, wilted flowers, turned some leaves yellow and red before their time, and dried up some otherwise normally wet spots.
New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship
A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
NECN
Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket
A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Massachusetts or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
ABC6.com
Fire destroys home in Little Compton
LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire destroyed a home in Little Compton early Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Baileys Ledge Road. Fire Chief Richard Petrin said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Petrin, one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry
FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
whdh.com
‘They’re going to be devastated’: R.I. ice cream man mourns discontinuation of Choco Taco
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Klondike’s Choco Taco has been a mainstay on ice cream menus since the desert’s inception in 1983. And now that Klondike has announced plans to discontinue the delectable dessert, a Rhode Island ice cream shop owner says he is expecting a wave of disappointed customers coming to his truck.
Turnto10.com
Former Eleven Forty Nine restaurant torn down
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A former restaurant on the Warwick-East Greenwich line was reduced to a pile of rubble. Eleven Forty Nine on Division Street shut down at the start of the pandemic. Neon Marketplace will build on the site. The convenience store chain has been expanding in Southern...
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
GoLocalProv
A New Ceviche Restaurant Has Opened in Providence - And a New Eatery is Coming to East Side
A new ceviche restaurant has opened in Providence. With four locations already in Miami and Fort Myers, Ceviches by Divino calls itself a “Gastropub with an industrial vibe, an inviting and relaxed atmosphere, and a great place to hang out with friends while experiencing a new fresh and exciting approach full of Peruvian Flavors.”
nbcboston.com
2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond
Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night. Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. The two men were quickly found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Free Sailboat in Plymouth Available for Anyone Holding On to Summer Fun
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. I love checking out the “Free” section on Craigslist because you never know what you’ll find. I’ll admit that most of it is worse for wear between the heavily used sectional sofas, old workout equipment, and scrap metal. But sometimes, I come across items that catch my attention, like this free sailboat sitting by a lake in Plymouth, waiting to be revamped for its next sailor.
WCVB
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash
A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
rinewstoday.com
Dodge the I-195 Fooddoggle – David Brussat
Yesterday’s Sunday Journal describes the growing dispute between Providence restaurants and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which wants to use state money to finance a food pavilion in the park at the west end of the Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Restaurateurs oppose using public money to undercut their businesses with a food boondoggle – or fooddoggle.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Police Log: Raccoon Rescue; Scalloptown Stargazing
8:14 a.m. – A truck driver told police and EGFD he noticed a low cable wire attached to the side of a building on Main Street. The driver contacted Cox Cable; police and EGFD helped to put the wire back into place and said they would contact the town building inspector because of the hazardous situation.
