Fall River, MA

(VIDEO) SouthCoast Rail Station Continues to Take Shape in Fall River

By Keith Thibault
 4 days ago
Related
rimonthly.com

38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August

— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
NEWPORT, RI
1420 WBSM

The SouthCoast Is Seeing the Impact of the Significant Drought

It seems like only last week that cold rain was pelting the region, and we wondered if it would be a busy mosquito season. Well, that was then, and this is now. The blisteringly hot and dry summer season has bleached our lawns, wilted flowers, turned some leaves yellow and red before their time, and dried up some otherwise normally wet spots.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fishing Vessel Collides with Cruise Ship

A cruise ship and a fishing vessel collided off the island of Nantucket this weekend. The Coast Guard says the Norwegian Pearl, which belongs to Norwegian Cruise Lines, was struck by a 92-foot fishing vessel named the Gabby G overnight Saturday. No significant injuries were reported. As for the boats...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Cruise Ship, Fishing Boat Collide Near Nantucket

A cruise ship bound for Bermuda was delayed after striking a fishing vessel off the coast of Nantucket on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Departing from Boston, the Norwegian Pearl came into contact with a fishing boat, the Gabby G, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Coast Guard officials.
NANTUCKET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”

“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend

Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
#Rail Service#Southcoast Rail
ABC6.com

Fire destroys home in Little Compton

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire destroyed a home in Little Compton early Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2 a.m. on Baileys Ledge Road. Fire Chief Richard Petrin said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire. According to Petrin, one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Service delays expected after crack found in hull of Steamship Authority ferry

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A crack found in a Steamship Authority ferry will affect upcoming weekend services. Officials discovered a small amount of water in the steering gear void of the M/V Gay Head on Friday afternoon, according to the Steamship Authority. Officials say a 4 inch crack in the hull of the vessel’s aft was determined to be the root cause of the water damage. Although the crack is above the waterline, the vessel will have to be dry docked in Connecticut for repairs, ferry officials say.
Turnto10.com

Former Eleven Forty Nine restaurant torn down

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A former restaurant on the Warwick-East Greenwich line was reduced to a pile of rubble. Eleven Forty Nine on Division Street shut down at the start of the pandemic. Neon Marketplace will build on the site. The convenience store chain has been expanding in Southern...
WARWICK, RI
nbcboston.com

2 Men Drown in Rhode Island Pond

Two men drowned at Phelps Pond in West Greenwich, Rhode Island on Friday night. Police responded to reports of two swimmers who were unresponsive around 8:30 p.m. The two men were quickly found under about eight feet of water, WJAR reports. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead.
WEST GREENWICH, RI
FUN 107

Free Sailboat in Plymouth Available for Anyone Holding On to Summer Fun

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. I love checking out the “Free” section on Craigslist because you never know what you’ll find. I’ll admit that most of it is worse for wear between the heavily used sectional sofas, old workout equipment, and scrap metal. But sometimes, I come across items that catch my attention, like this free sailboat sitting by a lake in Plymouth, waiting to be revamped for its next sailor.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens

BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
BURLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

A Massachusetts man has died after a serious motorcycle crash. According to multiple reports, just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle rider was killed after racing with a black sedan and then crashing into a guardrail near the intersection of the Fellsway and Charles Street in Malden. The rider...
MALDEN, MA
rinewstoday.com

Dodge the I-195 Fooddoggle – David Brussat

Yesterday’s Sunday Journal describes the growing dispute between Providence restaurants and the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission, which wants to use state money to finance a food pavilion in the park at the west end of the Van Leesten Memorial Pedestrian Bridge. Restaurateurs oppose using public money to undercut their businesses with a food boondoggle – or fooddoggle.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Raccoon Rescue; Scalloptown Stargazing

8:14 a.m. – A truck driver told police and EGFD he noticed a low cable wire attached to the side of a building on Main Street. The driver contacted Cox Cable; police and EGFD helped to put the wire back into place and said they would contact the town building inspector because of the hazardous situation.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

