Preliminary hearing scheduled for man accused of knifepoint robbery in Springfield

kjluradio.com
Man, woman arrested in Laclede County drug raid
A man and a woman are in custody following a drug raid in Laclede County. The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office says it executed a search warrant in the 31000 block of Highway FF near Richland Thursday night. Deputies found 94 grams of methamphetamine, one gram of THC wax, 85 Diazepam pills, and four Oxycodone pills.
Two crime scenes lead Springfield Police to two shooting victims
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield police officers were called to two crime scenes early Saturday morning and found two people had been shot. Springfield Police said they were first called to the gas station on South Scenic Avenue between West Walnut and Elm Streets just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday. The initial call was a “check person” […]
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
KYTV
Police arrest man for beating woman at Springfield apartment complex
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for beating a woman at a Springfield apartment complex. Rostell King faces two domestic assault charges. Investigators say a woman was walking down a hallway of the apartment complex, turned a corner, and King was standing in front of her. Investigators say he took a closed fist and hit the woman multiple times in the face.
krcgtv.com
Two charged for meth trafficking in Laclede County
Two people were charged in Laclede County, accused of trafficking methamphetamine. Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Laclede County Sheriff's Office, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol served a search warrant in the 31000 block of FF Highway in Laclede County on Thursday. During the search, agents found...
KYTV
Judge delivers verdict in death of Ozark County teenager in 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge delivered a not guilty verdict in the case against an Ozark County woman accused of the death of her teenage daughter. Judge Calvin Holden announced his decision Friday following a month of deliberations in the murder trial of Rebecca Ruud. She faced a first-degree murder charge in the death of Savannah Leckie, 16, in 2017. The judge found Ruud guilty of abandoning a corpse. She faces up to four years in prison for the conviction on that charge.
Rebecca Ruud found not guilty of murder, community reacts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Greene County judge ruled Ozark County Woman, Rebecca Ruud, is not guilty of murdering her 16-year-old daughter. Judge Calvin Holden has only found Ruud guilty of abandonment of a corpse, in the death of Savannah Leckie. OzarksFirst spent the afternoon in Theodosia, where Ruud lived, gauging people’s response to the decision. […]
Ozark County Times
Man causes issues at Theodosia businesses; kicks deputy in stomach, threatens to kill others
Charles David Cole, 66, of Theodosia, is being held in the Ozark County Jail without bond in connection with a July 21 instance in which he allegedly caused property damage at Dustin’s Body Shop and threatened a woman at Grisham’s Garage, both in Theodosia. His charges continued to pile up as he allegedly threatened to kill the officers who arrested him and kicked one deputy in the stomach as he was being loaded into a patrol truck, police reports say.
New life for old Greene Co. Jail and Sheriff’s Office
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission released its plans for the former Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail on Friday. In April, the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office facilities on Haseltine Road were finished. The building was dedicated and inmates and staff were moved shortly after. Commissioners announced they plan to renovate […]
sgfcitizen.org
Suspect arrested in case linked to viral video of woman being beaten
A Springfield man was arrested by federal marshals Monday in connection to a video that went viral earlier this month. The video shows a man punching a woman in the face and beating her. Rostell C. King, 27, was booked into the Greene County jail Monday afternoon. He was charged...
Kimberling City woman wears a badge and a crown
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. – Kimberling City, Missouri can boast about a lot of things, namely the beauty of Table Rock Lake. Now, citizens have one more thing to brag about. A local police officer turned beauty queen named Alexis Hobbs. In a field dominated by men, Officer Hobbs stands out. It could be the uniform, […]
KTLO
1 killed, 2 seriously injured in Ozark County crash
One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ozark County Wednesday evening. Killed in the accident was 33-year-old Corey Lawrence of Theodosia. The two injured are identified as 26-year-old Tyler Williams of Theodosia and Keagan Stokes of Branson. Both were taken to Baxter Health in Mountain Home for treatment.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield Police Chief explains how SPD will enforce new homeless camping law
Following the recent passage of House Bill 1606 — which will ban homeless people from camping or sleeping on state-owned lands — Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams explained how officers within his department will enforce the law. The law was signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June and...
Cassidy Rainwater death: Norton re-enters plea, some info confidential until trial
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — One of the men accused of kidnapping and murdering 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater, Timothy Norton, re-entered a not guilty plea for the three felony charges he faces in relation to her death. The prosecution changed some of its language, prompting Norton to re-enter his plea as a technicality for felony charges of […]
WOWT
Man arrested on I-80 transporting 1,000 lbs of ‘black market’ marijuana
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Missouri man they say was transporting more than 1,000 pounds of ‘black market’ marijuana in a U-Haul truck. Around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a deputy with LSO’s Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped a U-Haul traveling eastbound on...
Missouri drowning victim ID’d as EP man
A 79-year-old man from Eden Prairie drowned July 23 in Table Rock Lake in the southwest corner of Missouri near Branson, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. The patrol’s report identified the victim as Eugene M. Nelson. No other information was available. According to the report, Nelson was swimming in the lake when he began to struggle. He then went underwater and drowned, the report said.
sgfcitizen.org
Woman from Clever dies following accident on Highway 65
A 68-year-old woman from Clever was killed in a traffic accident on Highway 65 near Highlandville in Christian County on Monday evening, July 25. At 6:14 p.m., Sarah A. Marshall drove her car westbound across Highway 65 into the path of a northbound pickup driven by Kimberly L. Adams, 58, of Highlandville, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
933kwto.com
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Fatal drowning on Table Rock Lake
A Minnesota man drowned in Table Rock lake this weekend. Eugene M. Nelson, 79, of Eden Prairie, MN was swimming near the Point 1 area of Table Rock Lake, near Indian Point in Stone County, on Saturday, July 23. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol drowning report, Nelson began...
Feds update details on employee death at Silver Dollar City
BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — An employee of Silver Dollar City near Branson has died from head injuries while working at the park, federal officials said. The employee was hospitalized Wednesday with “head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a rollercoaster,” said Rhonda Burke, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Labor.
