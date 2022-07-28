Jury convicts woman in death of a child

www.kmzu.com
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges
Troopers report arresting of a Brookfield woman early Sunday morning in Livingston County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 19-year-old Jenna E. Hoerrmann around 12:53 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kidder Man Due in Court This Week on Murder Charge & Four Other Felonies
A Kidder man will make an initial appearance in Caldwell County Court this week on five felony charges, including a murder charge. Court documents say Donald Vincent Bates Jr. faces felony charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault or attempted assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree property damage.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Harrison County
A man from Fort Worth, Texas was arrested Sunday morning in Harrison County. Twenty-year-old Demorion Howard was taken into custody on a Texas warrant alleging aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s also accused of following to close. Howard was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center in...
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
kttn.com
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Charged With Child Endangerment in Livingston County
A group of three people faces four felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Chillicothe resident Donald Lee Franks and two others, Cindy M. Pursel and Jordann Karns Kreischer, face four felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Records list all four charges from Tuesday. The...
kchi.com
Royal Found Guilty Of Manslaughter And Other Charges
Nancy Royal of Brookfield was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and four other counts, in a Livingston County Jury Trial. Royal’s case was moved to Livingston County on a change of venue from Linn County. The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney says in addition to the manslaughter charge, Nancy Royal was found guilty of Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, Abuse of a Child, and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the first degree. Sentencing will be on September 7, 2022.
Caldwell County, Missouri, man accused of shooting at crop duster pilot
A Caldwell County, Missouri, man is accused of shooting at a crop duster pilot because he was flying too close to his property.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
kchi.com
Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children
Three Chillicothe residents are held on four counts each of alleged endangering the welfare of a child. 33-year-old Donald Lee Franks, 34-year-old Jordann Leigh Karns-Kreischer, and 54-year-old Cindy Michele Pursel were arrested by Chillicothe Police and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on Tuesday and have since been charged in Livingston County court.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER INVESTIGATION IN COOPER COUNTY
A 33-year-old Boonville man has been charged with felonies after an investigation in Cooper County. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says Johnathan C. Todd was arrested as a result of a search warrant and investigation conducted by deputies in June of 2022 in the 12000 block of Highway 5. During the investigation, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine were seized.
kmmo.com
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident North of Winston Leaves Two With Injuries
WINSTON, MO – An accident north of Winston on Sunday left two Kanas City residents with injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year old Jacob Lewis was operating a vehicle northbound in I-35 five miles north of Winston when he travelled off the inside shoulder, lost control and overturned. The vehicle then travelled into the southbound lanes where it came to rest on its top.
KMZU
Federal investigation into airplane shooting leads to attempted murder charges for Kidder man
KIDDER – A Kidder man is accused of attempted murder in relation to an airplane being shot on July 10. Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell K. Allen says a the sheriff's department assisted the FBI in carrying out a federal search warrant on Donald V. Bates, Jr.'s residence early Friday morning. Bates was taken into custody without incident.
Minor injuries reported in Saline County helicopter crash
A helicopter pilot walked away with only minor injuries after a crash Sunday in Saline County. The post Minor injuries reported in Saline County helicopter crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
northwestmoinfo.com
Golf Cart Wreck In Benton County Leaves Excelsior Springs Woman With Serious Injuries
A golf cart at the beautiful green course. A golf cart wreck in west-central Missouri’s Benton County left an Excelsior Springs woman and Higginsville man with serious injuries Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol accident report 35-year-old Higginsville resident Steven R. Faught was driving a Parcar Golf Cart...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Man Wednesday on Two Felony Warrants
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man Wednesday afternoon in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher T. Nelson around 1:22 Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say Nelson also had a felony probation and...
