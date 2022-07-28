Sedalia woman injured in Johnson County crash

An Olathe man escaped injury when his semi caught fire near Emporia on Thursday morning, but the truck’s tractor unit is listed as a total loss. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says deputies, Emporia Fire and Hartford-Neosho Rapids fire were dispatched to Interstate 35 near the Road U intersection at mile marker 138, about five miles east of Emporia’s East Sixth Avenue exit. Early says 55-year-old Gary McDannald was parked on the shoulder when he noticed the engine compartment was on fire. McDannald tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire by using the truck’s extinguisher.

