Sedalia woman injured in Johnson County crash

Motorcyclist dies after 71 Highway crash in Kansas City
A motorcyclist received life-threatening injuries in a crash on 71 Highway near Red Bridge Road Sunday night.
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station at the intersection of Antioch Road and College Boulevard, according to a media release. EMS transported the victim to a local...
One identified from fatal Northland apartment fire, now ruled homicide
One of two victims has been identified in a fire at a Northland apartment building in Kansas City that is now being ruled a homicide.
Driver dead in crash near US 71 Highway and Blue Ridge
Update: Kansas City police say that the driver involved in the crash has died from their injuries. — KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to MoDot, northbound US 71/I-49 Highway near Blue Ridge Blvd. has been shut down. Police activity is cited as the reason for the highway closure and they have asked people to seek […]
Murder charges filed in Camden County missing persons case
CAMDENTON, Mo. – Charges are filed by the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office against a Montreal man regarding the Tanner Elmore missing person case. Elmore went missing from a local retail store on June 7. Surveillance photos recovered identified the person of interest as Eric B. Cole, 40.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
Camdenton, Mo. – A Colorado man faces multiple felony drug charges after deputy finds significant amounts of narcotics hidden inside vehicle. Camden County Sheriff's Office indicates the incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday evening, at Macks Creek, a community in the southwest area of the county. A deputy with the department conducted a traffic stop on an out of state vehicle with expired temporary license plates. The vehicle was allegedly emitting a strong marijuana odor, prompting the deputy to conduct a search of the vehicle. The driver, 45-year-old Kenneth A. Lamoeraux, of Greely, Colorado, reportedly admitted to the deputy a significant amount of marijuana was inside.
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
Entire mobile home dumped under 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Works officials are looking for answers to a mobile home being dumped under a bridge. “Yes, a whole mobile home,” spokeswoman Sherae Honeycutt said in a statement. It was uncovered on Friday under the 23rd Street bridge at Manchester Trafficway. The...
Overland Park shooting leaves one man dead
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — At 4:22 p.m., Sunday afternoon, officers were called to a business located in the 8600 block of College Boulevard in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found one male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from those injuries at the […]
KCPD investigate suspicious death from Saturday morning
The suspicious death from Saturday morning is now been ruled a homicide. Police say there is no information on the suspect and still working to identify the victim.
1 person shot Sunday night in possible road-rage incident in KCMO
One person was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in what police said may have been a road rage incident on Interstate 435 near the East 23rd Street exit.
KCK man avoids bullet that goes through his car
A Kansas City, KS man is grateful to be alive after his car was struck by a bullet while he was driving into work.
Olathe truck driver unhurt, but semi tractor unit destroyed by fire near Emporia
An Olathe man escaped injury when his semi caught fire near Emporia on Thursday morning, but the truck’s tractor unit is listed as a total loss. Lyon County Deputy Brandon Early says deputies, Emporia Fire and Hartford-Neosho Rapids fire were dispatched to Interstate 35 near the Road U intersection at mile marker 138, about five miles east of Emporia’s East Sixth Avenue exit. Early says 55-year-old Gary McDannald was parked on the shoulder when he noticed the engine compartment was on fire. McDannald tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire by using the truck’s extinguisher.
One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash
One SUV ended up partially on top of the hood of another SUV after a crash in Columbia on Thursday morning. The post One SUV ends up on top of another in Columbia crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For July 28, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday night, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Winchester Drive in response to an intoxicated subject threatening someone. Officers spoke to the caller, who said the subject had been yelling and screaming at her, as well as threatening her with a baseball bat. John Michael Blymiller, 52, of Sedalia, was arrested on charges of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (7/28)
Theresa Lynn Dayton of Springfield, MO was issued a warrant on 7/27/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Carl Eugene Norman of El Dorado Springs, MO was issued a warrant on 7/27/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Larry Wayne Crowell of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant...
BOONVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH FELONIES AFTER INVESTIGATION IN COOPER COUNTY
A 33-year-old Boonville man has been charged with felonies after an investigation in Cooper County. A release from Cooper County Sheriff Chris Class says Johnathan C. Todd was arrested as a result of a search warrant and investigation conducted by deputies in June of 2022 in the 12000 block of Highway 5. During the investigation, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and items used in the manufacture of methamphetamine were seized.
