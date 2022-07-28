www.cumberland.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Nashville Becoming “Vinyl City U.S.A.”Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
williamsonherald.com
Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family
Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
WSMV
Experts say new respiratory virus can be dangerous for infants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20 babies were hospitalized in Nashville this spring after severe complications from a virus many parents have never heard of. Parechovirus can cause seizures, brain inflammation, and even death. WSMV 4 asked a Vanderbilt professor of pediatrics what parents need to know. “By the time children are at least a year old, most have had this infection,” Dr. Ritu Banerjee said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Salon Starts First State Cosmetology Apprenticeship Program
The state’s first apprenticeship program for cosmetology has started in Cookeville. Loxx Salon has partnered with the State Department of Labor and Workforce to create the curriculum. Owner Mike Franklin said the program will give newly licensed cosmetologist hands on experience to thrive in the workforce. “They have it...
williamsonhomepage.com
Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings
The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
murfreesboro.com
PAWS Pets for Adoption July 29, 2022
Only a few cats and dogs to choose from at PAWS this week, but that’s a good thing. Shows that all the other animals are getting adopted out to good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is...
Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]
If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox17.com
Tennessee plantation will no longer host weddings, concerts: 'Time changes everything'
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a progressive look to the future and respectful nod to the past, a historical site in Williamson County is closing a chapter. The Battle of Franklin Trust will no longer be booking weddings at the Carnton home and museum. Weddings and events at Carter House and Rippavilla are also coming to an end.
7 Places To You Need To Visit In Tennessee If You Love Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton is probably one of the biggest celebrities born in Tennessee, and there are so many places across the state that honor her legacy, despite the fact that she's still alive. Perhaps you're the ultimate Dolly fan, and you've been wanting to visit her home state to simply appreciate...
Singer Amy Grant postpones August tour dates after bicycle accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Amy Grant postponed her concert dates for August after she was hospitalized following a bicycle accident earlier this week. The “Baby Baby” singer, 61, struck a pothole on Wednesday while riding near Harpeth Hills Golf Course in Nashville, Tennessee, according to The...
14 missing persons from Middle Tennessee
Tens of thousands of families across our country are searching for answers in missing persons cases, some of which have spanned decades. That includes hundreds of cases here in Tennessee.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSMV
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
fox17.com
Dickson County Schools adding safety feature this upcoming school year
DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some school districts in Middle Tennessee are just days away from the start of school. This raises the question of what school leaders are doing to keep students and teachers safe in the classroom?. Dickson County Schools will be adding a safety feature to...
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
New restaurant opens at Nashville International Airport
The Southern Steak & Oyster is now open at Nashville International Airport.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
Williamson County plantation to stop hosting weddings, concerts
A plantation in Williamson County will no longer be hosting weddings and concerts as it shifts its focus from marketing events to marketing visitors.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! searched the country for the best chicken wings in each state.
Downtown Nashville transforms for Music City Grand Prix
For the past several weeks crews have been busy putting up barriers and building grandstands. Road closures begin Sunday around Nissan Stadium and will only grow from there.
Comments / 0