ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
williamsonherald.com

Anonymous shopper restores hope for local family

Sometimes heroes wear capes. Sometimes they shop at Dollar Tree in Spring Hill. Local mom Alexandria Jacas still can’t recall the incident without tears. “That man had no idea what my family was going through,” she said. Jacas and her 3-year-old son, Kesler, were checking out at the...
SPRING HILL, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna

Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Experts say new respiratory virus can be dangerous for infants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20 babies were hospitalized in Nashville this spring after severe complications from a virus many parents have never heard of. Parechovirus can cause seizures, brain inflammation, and even death. WSMV 4 asked a Vanderbilt professor of pediatrics what parents need to know. “By the time children are at least a year old, most have had this infection,” Dr. Ritu Banerjee said.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Lebanon, TN
Lifestyle
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Salon Starts First State Cosmetology Apprenticeship Program

The state’s first apprenticeship program for cosmetology has started in Cookeville. Loxx Salon has partnered with the State Department of Labor and Workforce to create the curriculum. Owner Mike Franklin said the program will give newly licensed cosmetologist hands on experience to thrive in the workforce. “They have it...
COOKEVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Tennessee Children's Home breaks ground on pair of Spring Hill campus buildings

The Tennessee Children's Home broke ground for its new administrative and maintenance buildings this past Friday. These buildings will be the newest and final addition to their 45-acre Spring Hill campus. The buildings will allow Tennessee Children's Home to have all its services on one campus, including accounting, human resources,...
murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption July 29, 2022

Only a few cats and dogs to choose from at PAWS this week, but that’s a good thing. Shows that all the other animals are getting adopted out to good homes!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford County is...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WBKR

Adorable Nashville Tiny Cottage Airbnb Featured in Southern Living & USA Today [PHOTOS]

If you're heading to Music City and you're looking for the perfect place to stay the most wish-listed Airbnb is located right in Nashville. Tiny houses are becoming somewhat of a very popular thing in the world. The idea of living simply is something a lot of people desire. Maybe you couldn't do it every day of your life because you have children or lots of pets but being able to enjoy it for a split moment in time can somehow satisfy the want.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Internships#Sport Science#Exercise#Cumberland University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
WSMV

Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues. For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard. The three teams deployed at the request of the...
Rutherford Source

2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced

The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
LA VERGNE, TN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Barbara Mandrell returns to the Opry for 50th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy