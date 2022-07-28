www.highschoolot.com
Football coaches, players from across NC preview upcoming season at HSOT Kickoff
Durham, N.C. — Dozens of high school football coaches and players attended the annual HighSchoolOT Kickoff presented by Johnson-Lambe at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in July. The coaches and players all sat down for interviews with HighSchoolOT to preview the season. Each of the interviews can be seen...
Fall sports season officially begins Monday in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — The summer season will come to an end for high school sports in North Carolina on Monday, the day that marks the official start of the fall sports season. Regular season practices can begin on Monday in all fall sports, including football, boys soccer, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, and girls tennis.
Olympian, Cary native Claire Curzan named USA Today High School Girls Athlete of the Year
Cary, N.C. — Olympic silver-medalist and Cary native Claire Curzan was awarded the title of USA Today High School Girls Athlete of the Year. A ceremony hosted by NFL legens Vernon Davis and Rob Gronkowski was held Sunday night where the winners were announced. However, Gronkowski surprised Curzan earlier...
