WRAL News

Fall sports season officially begins Monday in North Carolina

Raleigh, N.C. — The summer season will come to an end for high school sports in North Carolina on Monday, the day that marks the official start of the fall sports season. Regular season practices can begin on Monday in all fall sports, including football, boys soccer, volleyball, cross country, girls golf, and girls tennis.
