wbznewsradio.iheart.com
Related
$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
CNET
Massachusetts Tax Rebate Checks: Who Is Eligible and How Much Will They Get?
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send $250 checks to middle-income residents this fall has failed, but taxpayers will still probably get a tax rebate from the state. Separate bills were making headway in both houses but failed to pass before Sunday's deadline. However, last week legislators on Beacon Hill suddenly remembered a 35-year-old voter referendum that could mean nearly $3 billion in surplus taxes must be returned to taxpayers this fall.
Massachusetts tax relief: $250 tax rebate checks in flux as lawmakers contend with 1980s tax provision, speaker says
A 1980s state statute that Beacon Hill lawmakers seemingly forgot out about until this week might scramble a massive economic relief package — which included $250 tax rebate checks for middle-income taxpayers — that the Massachusetts Legislature was slated to pass before the end of formal sessions Sunday night.
Party like it's 1986: Massachusetts residents likely to get $2.5 billion in rebates thanks to old law
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday residents of the commonwealth may soon receive more than $2.5 billion worth of tax rebates due to a state law from 1986.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
franklincountynow.com
Baker Announces Tax Rebate Check May Go Out Soon
(Boston, MA) Governor Baker announced that more than $2.5 billion in tax rebate checks may be going out to Massachusetts residents soon. State tax revenues are up 20%, around a $3.5 billion surplus. These checks are meant to help residents with the press of inflation and would be in addition to the $250 stimulus checks that were approved by the Massachusetts senate. Governor Baker’s office is looking into the most efficient way to get this possible money to residents.
Baker hoping to use obscure law to return billions of dollars to taxpayers
BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker wants to send you a check using an obscure law some lawmakers may have forgotten about.The proposal would mean billions of dollars would go back to taxpayers, and it's all because of a ballot question that voters approved in 1986.Baker said Thursday while signing the state budget said he hopes to trigger the clause, which allows his administration to send tax rebates when the state budget is overflowing.For you, that means about 7% of your 2021 income taxes being returned, depending on which credits you already used.This would not be a decision from lawmakers. The state auditor has all the power and is scheduled to make the call in September."This is really unprecedented increases in tax revenue which is really what this thing was designed to do to make sure the people of Massachusetts participated in that windfall," Baker said.
Boston Globe
In a surprise, Baker says taxpayers could receive ‘north of $2.5 billion’ in tax relief under little-known law
With state coffers overflowing, Massachusetts taxpayers could receive nearly $3 billion in tax credits under an obscure 36-year-old law, according to Governor Charlie Baker‘s administration, in a mid-summer surprise that could give residents an unexpected boost and scramble State House talks over tax relief. The potential that the state...
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Massachusetts Senate Approves Stimulus Checks
Bay Starters are one step closer to tax relief. The Massachusetts Senate approved one-time rebates. It also has plans for permanent relief programs. These would benefit seniors, families, low-income residents, and other vulnerable communities. The relief programs were the primary focus of a $4.6 billion aid bill passed by the state senate. (source)
westernmassnews.com
Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
Free school meals extended for 400,000 Massachusetts students
BOSTON - Four hundred thousand students in Massachusetts will continue to get free school lunches this year.As part of the new state budget, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of the program that's been providing children with meals at no cost for the last two years.Massachusetts is the fifth state to guarantee these meals for the upcoming school year.Project Bread celebrated the move, saying lunch participation in March 2022 was 42.3% higher than it was pre-pandemic in March 2019."This is a moment in time when all our eyes have been opened to the vast disparities faced by the children of Massachusetts when accessing the resources needed to be healthy and learn," Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer said in a statement. "While the road to equity is long and complex, this extension of School Meals for All is a straightforward and significant step in ensuring students are ready to learn next year."
A Shocking Statistic Regarding Children In Massachusetts
Bet you did not know this: Massachusetts is one of a few states that actually allows youngsters under 18 to get married. It has become a hot-button topic in the halls of Boston as plans are underway to rectify this measure. State Representative Kay Khan and Bay State Senator Harriet Chandler have been instrumental in making this immediate revision as statistics show the Bay State recorded a total of about 1,200 marriages and some children that turned 13 have said "I do" between the years 2000 and 2018. To sum this up in one word "Ridiculous"
IN THIS ARTICLE
SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending...
iheart.com
Nebraska Receiving Over $54.5-Million Dollars in P.R.O.T.E.C.T. Money
(Washington, DC) -- Nebraska has an opportunity to repair transportation infrastructure, like bridges, after a new federal program was announced on Friday. The new Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-Saving Transportation known as PROTECT Formula program allocated $7.3 billion in federal funds to all 50 states over five years.
newbedfordguide.com
Gov. Baker announces $50 Million for housing in 16 communities, including New Bedford
Today, the Baker-Polito Administration announced nearly $50 million in direct funding and $89 million in state and federal housing tax credits to support the preservation and development of 1,474 total units across 26 projects. Awarded projects will provide 1,326 affordable units for individuals and families, including 384 units reserved for very low-income residents in 16 communities.
List Of All Massachusetts Cities, Towns With Outdoor Water Use Restrictions
With all of Massachusetts now experiencing noticeable drought conditions, many cities and towns in the Commonwealth are limiting outdoor water use to reduce water consumption. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) says these restrictions could vary but often include:. Limitations on the hours of the day you may water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Back to school vaccine requirements
In August, the Sunday of summer has arrived and that means it is time to start thinking about the new school year.
If You Win Mega Millions in Massachusetts, Can You Legally Remain Anonymous?
Tonight's upcoming billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot has folks from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But what happens if you actually win? And what if you want to remain anonymous?. We always see these photos posted online when a Massachusetts resident takes home a substantial prize, which to...
Boston Magazine
Massachusetts Has a Public Beach Access Problem
One way to alleviate the problem: intertidal zone access. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Massachusetts summers arrive with gifts—Red Sox games, maybe some free furniture from Jordan’s, and, of course, days to tan and splash along the shore—but also a particular frustration. Full beaches, full parking lots. Not enough shoreline.
iheart.com
Midwest Economy Continues to Grow, Shows Inflation and Recession Concerns
OMAHA, Nebraska -- A new monthly survey of Midwest business leaders shows continued economic growth, despite ongoing inflation and rising concerns about recession. Creighton University's nine-state Mid-America Business Conditions Index for July was 59.8, up from from June’s 58.6. An index reading of 50 is considered growth-neutral. "Our July...
Comments / 0