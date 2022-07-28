Biden investing $401M for high-speed internet for 31K rural residents, businesses

www.aol.com
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow
If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
Monster Northern California fire explodes, threatens multiple communities
A fast-moving wildfire near the California border with Oregon continued to rage out of control Sunday, burning tens of thousands of acres and prompting evacuation orders for neighboring communities. The McKinney fire is burning through heavy, drought-stressed timber in steep terrain in the Klamath National Forest west of Yreka, said...
15 worst states to live on just a Social Security check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.
Supreme Court's landmark guns ruling prompts race to test Second Amendment's limits
WASHINGTON – For Zellnor Myrie, there was no time to waste when the Supreme Court handed down its sweeping Second Amendment decision in late June, striking down New York's law regulating carry permits. The state senator from Brooklyn helped craft a series of gun restrictions that were signed into law days later.
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
California fire becomes state's largest amid stifling heat wave suspected in 7 deaths
The size of California's McKinney Fire surpassed that of a blaze to the south overnight to become the state's largest of 2022. The 51,468-acre blaze near the state's northern border has thrived on deadly heat in the Pacific Northwest that has preliminarily been linked to the deaths of seven people in Oregon.
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
Trump's pick for Arizona governor renounced her media past. The conversion made Kari Lake a front-runner
Kari Lake looked directly into the camera with the self-assured gaze befitting an on-screen pro. Like so many times before as a top Phoenix television anchor, she had news to share. This time, though, she was not appearing on the Fox affiliate that had long employed her — and as...
Trump loyalists vs. GOP establishment prepare for primary battles in six states on Tuesday
Extremist right-wing supporters of former President Donald Trump will face off on Tuesday against mainstream conservatives in a new round of Republican primaries in six key states including Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Washington. Election denier Kari Lake, a former TV anchorwoman, is running for Arizona governor with Trump’s...
McDonough says VA looking at abortion care options in states with new restrictions
Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough on Sunday said his department is examining how to best protect abortion access to veterans after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, but he declined to provide a specific path forward. CNN “State of the Union” co-anchor Jake Tapper asked McDonough to...
Hikers to iconic redwood tree leave trash, poop. Now California wonder is off-limits
Visits to the world’s tallest tree in Redwood National Park in California are now off-limits after hikers damaged the forest and left a mess, rangers reported. There’s no trail to Hyperion, dubbed the world’s tallest tree at 380 feet high in 2006, so visitors must hike cross-country to see it, trampling vegetation and damaging the coast redwood’s root base, rangers said in a statement. Ferns no longer grow around the tree, the park said. And those aren’t the only problems.
Kansas voters to decide abortion rights in 1st test since Roe v. Wade repeal
Kansas on Tuesday will become the first state to vote on the legality of abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Voters will not have the option of banning the procedure outright, however. Instead, they’ll vote on a GOP-sponsored initiative known as Amendment 2, which would strip abortion protections from the state constitution. But should a majority of voters support the measure, the Republican-controlled state Legislature is expected to move quickly to restrict or prohibit the procedure.
7 prosecutors to appeals court: Your abortion ruling means nothing to us
Court ruling or not, seven Michigan prosecutors say they are sticking to their guns when it comes to the abortion issue: They won't prosecute these cases. That was their response to Monday’s Michigan Court of Appeals decision, which says prosecutors can file charges under the state's 1931 law that makes abortion a crime in Michigan except to save the life of the mother. ...
Michigan primary election: Everything you need to know on how to vote in the August primary
Tuesday, Aug. 2, is Election Day in Michigan, as voters head to the polls to decide a series of races at the statewide and local levels. Here is a primer on everything you need to know — from what races are being decided, how to register to vote, what times polls open and...
Clovis City Council has room for fresh faces — as long as they’re conservative faces
There’s rare room at the top in one of California’s fastest-growing cities. Following Clovis Mayor Jose Flores’ surprise retirement announcement and Councilmember Bob Whalen soon to assume office as a Fresno County Superior Court judge, the Clovis City Council will include at least two new faces once the votes in the November election are counted.
Two Texans win $1 million in Mega Millions lotto; now-billionaire winner from Illinois
Someone in Illinois will probably remember the numbers 13-36-45-57-67-14 for the rest of their life. That set of six numbers made him or her a billionaire Friday night when they came up as the winning digits for the $1.28 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot. And two people in Texas are...
As historic flooding raged, Kentucky woman survived by binding herself to her kids with vacuum cord
BOWLING CREEK, Ky. – As roaring floodwaters rose around her, Jessica Willett cut an electric cord off a vacuum cleaner and bound herself to her two children. Willett, 34, heard loud pops and cracks as the force of the deluge fractured her manufactured home perched on Bowling Creek, a remote and steep-sided Kentucky holler. The floor bowed and water poured in. Her car parked outside was swept away.
Modesto-based Gallo Winery joins up with bourbon brand launched by retired Green Berets
E.&J. Gallo Winery has become the national distributor for Horse Soldier Bourbon, crafted in Kentucky by retired Green Berets and their partners. The Modesto-based company now makes or distributes 25 liquor brands along with being the world’s largest wine producer. The high-end bourbon takes its name from an Army...
Las Vegas, New Mexico, mayor blames federal government amid water crisis
As his city stands on the brink of running out of water, Las Vegas, New Mexico, Mayor Louie Trujillo said the fires that initiated the problem could have been avoided. "The government is 100% responsible for this disaster and we intend to hold them accountable, to pay for every expense and discomfort that the citizens are suffering right now, even if it includes legal recourse," Trujillo said.
