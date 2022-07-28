Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

kyssfm.com
The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!
The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
One of the Worst Fire Seasons in Montana History Revisited
Multiple wildfires are burning in the west. After a slow start, it seems that this year's fire season is officially upon us, but how does this year compare to one of the worst fire seasons in Montana history?. There are currently three active wildfires in Montana. The largest of the...
Photos, Latest News from Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake
The latest reports I'm seeing as of Sunday night are that the Elmo 2 Fire burning near Flathead Lake continues to grow. This as a Type II team has now been brought in to assist. The Daily Inter Lake reported that "Infrared mapping put the fire at nearly 11,000 acres...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to visit. We talked a few months ago about several attractions in Montana that are overrated, and you should avoid them, but what about the underrated attractions?
Montana Governor Celebrates Record Job Creation Numbers
Governor Greg Gianforte was in the mood to celebrate on Wednesday when details were reported about the number of new jobs created in Montana. Gianforte shared the numbers with KGVO News. “Well, we got great news today,” began Governor Gianforte. “We set a goal, an ambitious goal of creating at...
[WATCH] Surprise! Daring Bear Steals Hiker’s Backpack in Montana
This video serves as a reminder not to leave attractants out when recreating outdoors in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released a video that shows a bear stealing a hiker's backpack and running off with it. According to Montana FWP, the hiker had stopped to use the restroom and left their backpack lying on the ground outside of the building.
Yellowstone Spinoff to Film in Montana Town, Looking for Extras
Yellowstone is pretty much the biggest thing going when it comes to television right now. The show also has its share of critics, and I'm not talking about those that have anything to do with rating the quality of an episode. Just mention the Dutton family or any other name from the cast of characters and you'll quickly learn who you're dealing with. It will be either be someone that's a fan of Yellowstone and loves the idea of it being filmed locally, or it'll be someone on the other side of the argument that doesn't like the idea of Montana being overrun by out-of-staters who were enticed to visit because of the show.
Dangerous Heat Advisories Sneak Into Western Montana
Triple digit temperatures up to 105 are expected in western Montana through Sunday night. This weekend is going to be a scorcher for most of Montana, and we expect more advisories to kick in for more counties. For the moment, the most western of Montana area s are under Heat Advisories through Sunday evening for triple digit temperatures.
How Much? Stunning Montana Dinosaur Fossil Sold To Highest Bidder
Millions of years ago, Montana was home to a wide variety of dinosaur species. The first documentation of dinosaur remains found in North America was in 1854. The remains of a duck-billed dinosaur known as a “Trachodon” were found near Judith Landing in the Missouri River Breaks National Monument in Montana.
Montana Needs Better Representation on TV
Even though shows like Yellowstone show off what Montana looks like and what it can be like living here, there are more examples of TV shows butchering our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of tea, I see the appeal. I bring it up because, in one of their episodes, they feature Bozeman, Montana. I was intrigued, so I did some digging and found the episode.
This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana
Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
Montana’s EV Charging Boom
New charging stations for electric vehicles made their debut in Seeley Lake on July 25. It was built by Missoula Electric Cooperative and funded in part by a "Fast Charge Your Ride" grant from the State Of Montana's Department of Environmental Quality. EV charging stations are becoming more and more...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
These Are The Best Montana-Themed Tattoos on Our Social Media
Beautiful landscapes and animals inspire some of the most creative tattoos I've ever seen. And Montana has both of those things, so naturally, there are some fantastic and creative Montana-inspired tattoos. A while back, we asked you to provide us with your photos of your Montana-inspired tattoos to be featured in a gallery, and we've picked our absolute favorite ones.
Bodies of Two Montana Men Found on a Mountain in Glacier Park
The bodies of two Montana men in their late 60’s were located on Dusty Star Mountain in Glacier National Park Monday by aircraft from Minuteman Aviation in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to Glacier National Park Public Information Officer Gina Kerzman for details. “A search and rescue that was underway...
Death By Poison? These Are Actually Very Common In Montana
Perhaps you are out on a hike or camping—typically, the number one fear for those adventuring around the state is being attacked by a bear. Don't get me wrong, I fear that too, sometimes just walking to my garbage can. But there are a few more things the outdoor...
Ready For Live Music And Rodeo? Montana Nonprofit Is Ready Too
Montana is full of nonprofits that are successful because of YOU. Community members, such as yourself, are constantly giving back and supporting each and every nonprofit. This year marks the FIRST Annual Benefit Ranch Rodeo. Bear Hug Cattle Co. is a nonprofit that trains veterans interested in the ranching and agricultural community.
Funny Video Shows Surprising Flaws in ‘A River Runs Through It’
We have been saying it for nearly two years now, but "Montana has been found." People from all over the country have been migrating to Montana since the start of the pandemic. Today, you could throw a rock and have a hard time NOT hitting a car with Washington or California plates on it. (NOTE: Don't throw rocks at out-of-staters.)
Did This Famous Actress Really Fake Being From Montana?
There have been many famous people from Montana; lots of them I've talked about previously. But have you heard of famous people saying that they're from Montana, but really aren't? As it turns out, one of the most prolific actresses and comediennes in America once held the claim that she was from Butte, but was actually born in Jamestown, New York.
Montana Twitter users may be affected by latest data breach
There's good news and bad news about the latest Twitter data breach. Apparently, the vulnerability and data hack occurred months ago in early 2022. However, in just the last few days, the culprit had posted a sampling of the breached data and put the lot of it for sale online for at least $30,000. That ask has since been taken down.
