ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers RBs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon both want to hit 1,000 rushing yards in 2022

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=300cPS_0gwY0f1P00

Last week, we here at Packers Wire openly wondered if Green Bay Packers running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon could do what no running back duo has done since 2009: Both go over 1,000 rushing yards in a single season.

The rare feat is on the mind of both running backs to start training camp.

“Me and Aaron haven’t talked, but it’d be nice to both have 1,000 yards rushing. Hey, let’s get 3,000 yards between both of us. I don’t think there’s any limit,” Dillon said Wednesday.

Jones echoed the goal during an appearance on NFL Network.

“We both want to hit that 1,000-yard mark. I don’t think it’s been done since like 2009, it’s been a while. I think we’re both capable of it.”

Jones is right: The last running back pair to rushing for 1,000 yards was DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart for the Carolina Panthers in 2009.

Dillon, now entering Year 3, led the team in rushing with 803 yards last season. Jones, who has a pair of 1,000-yard rushing seasons already, wasn’t far behind at 799.

Over a full 17-game schedule, Jones and Dillon would both need to average 58.8 rushing yards per game for each player to get to 1,000 rushing yards.

It’s not a crazy goal for two running backs as talented as Jones and Dillon, especially with the Packers evolving on offense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Green Bay, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deangelo Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys host former 1st-round pass rusher on free agency visit Saturday

Potential is a dangerous word in the world of professional sport. The label only truly has a positive connotation during a player’s first, maybe second season. After that, being labeled as having potential means an unreached ceiling, expectations unmet. It means high production has been flashed but unrealized. Takkarist McKinley has potential, but he’s a long way from the expectations that surrounded him as a 2017 first-round pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbs#American Football#Nfl#Nfl Network#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans RB Dameon Pierce is leaning on Rex Burkhead for the finer details of the game

The Houston Texans drafted fourth-round running back Dameon Pierce, but they aren’t just going to give the former Florida product the feature back job. The 5-10, 215-pound rusher has promise, but the Texans are still experimenting with veterans in the backfield. The Texans signed former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack and still have Rex Burkhead on the roster.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants rookie Dane Belton has broken collarbone

The New York Giants were counting on fourth-round rookie Dane Belton to contribute in their safety rotation this year, but for now, that plan is on hold. On Monday, Belton was seen on the sidelines with his arm in a sling. He has a fractured collarbone that will require surgery and keep him on the shelf indefinitely. There is speculation that he could be ready for the start of the regular season, but that seems unlikely.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy