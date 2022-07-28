ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

MapmyIndia launches made-in-India alternative to street view

By Balakumar K
TechRadar
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Mysterious Metallic Orb Falls on Mexico, May Contain ‘Valuable Information,’ Meteorologist Says

A prominent meteorologist says that a bizarre metal “orb” emblazoned with a secret code and perhaps containing “valuable information inside” fell from the sky onto a tree in Veracruz, Mexico just before midnight Sunday night, creating a firestorm of intrigue on social media and in local media. The meteorologist, Isidro Cano Luna, called on the Mexican Navy to study the orb.
SCIENCE
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
TechRadar

World’s Most Transformative Technologies Rally Diverse Communities & Change-Makers at GITEX GLOBAL

At the epicenter of the new world economies, the Middle East & Africa has set sights on ambitious digital transformation goals, investments and initiatives. The expectations are huge, with the digital economy estimated to contribute $300bn to the region’s GDP as per World Bank (opens in new tab). Dubai is at the forefront the region’s digital economy mission, and home to one of the largest, strongest innovation ecosystems in the world.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mapmyindia#Google Maps#Street View#Mobile#Android#Ios#Indian#Ceo Executive#The Mappls Rea
TechRadar

Top 7 alternatives to the Google Pixel 6a

The newest phone from Android HQ, the Google Pixel 6a, had plenty of features to recommend it but it just didn't blow us away. In fact, battery life was bad enough that we'd hold off recommending this phone, and might even steer you towards an older model instead. If you were thinking about buying the Pixel 6a but want to study the alternatives first, here are some phones you will want to consider.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked

We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
The Guardian

Japan may rethink reporting of Covid cases as subvariant hits hard

Japan could soon overhaul its battle against coronavirus to relieve pressure on hospitals as it struggles to cope with its biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic. Japan has fared comparatively well during the pandemic, with about 32,000 deaths among a population of 126 million, but has recently reported more than 200,000 Covid-19 cases a day – more than any other country – as the BA.5 subvariant hits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechRadar

Google says it shut down a key data center to save it from London’s heatwave

Google has revealed more information on what happened when it was forced to shut down one of its London data centers on the UK's hottest day of the year so far. The failure of zone "europe-west2-a" last month was, according to Google, down to not maintaining a safe operating temperature due to a simultaneous failure of multiple, redundant cooling systems combined with the "extraordinarily high" outside temperatures.
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Asus ProArt PA348CGV review

Asus’s latest ProArt panel provides an intriguing ultrawide and high-refresh alternative to the usual productivity and content creation monitors. The new Asus ProArt PA348CGV (opens in new tab) ultrawide monitor (opens in new tab) is aiming squarely at content creators. But it also has broader appeal for general productivity, plus a high-refresh twist that adds a dose of after-hours fun.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Why cheap tablets are the best gadgets for students

If you're a student looking to buy a new gadget, you've probably seen lots of people trying to talk you into buying the newest super-expensive laptop or tablet for work. And if you've just won the lottery, maybe those are good suggestions. But otherwise, you don't need to buy the MacBook Pro M2 or Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra - no, if you're on your way to uni, you only really need to buy a cheap tablet.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Why having confidence in your cloud provider is more important than ever

There has recently been a flurry of speculative news reports around whether some of Microsoft’s Azure data centres globally are facing capacity issues, with SME’s being turned away due to server shortages - including in the UK. Although Microsoft hasn’t yet made any public statements on capacity issues...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Razer Barracuda Pro review

The Razer Barracuda Pro is a truly excellent headset that successfully carves out an untapped niche in the market. It combines robust noise-cancelling and great sound quality that creates a uniquely immersive sound experience, though the price you pay for its quality may be too steep for some. Pros. +
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon will let you shop at your local mall from your couch

Amazon’s next store update will let you digitally explore shopping malls and pick up new clothes and items that'll be delivered to you the exact same day. The new pilot program is coming to 15 cities across the US including Chicago, Washington, Seattle, and Las Vegas. If you live in one of these places (and have an Amazon Prime membership) you’ll be able to access digital versions of your local mall’s Diesel, Pacsun, Superdry, and GNC – picking out clothes and items just like you would from the shelves.
SEATTLE, WA
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord Buds CE is not as enticing as its bigger brother

The OnePlus Nord Buds CE has been announced in India. The second budget TWS from the Chinese manufacturer will retail at Rs 2,299 on the company’s online and offline retail channels as well as Flipkart. The budget TWS earbuds come with a semi-in-ear style design that we’ve seen on...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Pelosi leaves Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan...
U.S. POLITICS
TechRadar

Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender review

The Zwilling Enfinigy Power Blender is an expensive high-end blender from this cookware and knife brand that’s a newcomer in the kitchen appliances market. It’s a minimal, contemporary style blender that offers 12 blending speeds as well as five auto programs and pulse. It’s simple to use and blends well, but we were a little disappointed with the ice crush program and the pitcher can’t go in the dishwasher. That said, it looks nice and will do the job as long as you’re not on a budget.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

US auctions regional 2.4GHz licences to boost rural 5G

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched a new auction of mid-band spectrum that should improve 5G coverage in rural areas of the US. The sale of 2.5GHz airwaves will be sold on a regional basis, with 8,017 licences up for grabs, allowing operators to target communities that have been historically underserved in terms of fixed line and mobile connectivity.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Apple Pay may actually be useful for more users soon

Using Apple Pay might actually end up being a pleasant experience for users soon following rumors of a new update to the mobile payments service. Reports have claimed that Apple Pay will soon work on other browsers (opens in new tab) aside from the company's Safari platform, opening up the service to more users everywhere.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy