www.wral.com
Related
An entire North Carolina police department resigned after a Black woman town manager was hired
The mass exodus of an entire police department after the hiring of a Black town manager in North Carolina has opened a conversation about public safety and race relations in a small town of just over 1,500 residents.
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
While a Federal Judge Denied Steve Bannon’s Acquittal Request, He Is Considering Dismissing the Charges Outright
"The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction," Nichols wrote. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, and The New York Post.
Democrats say they’ll keep working to keep Iowa caucuses first
Iowa Democrats say they will keep fighting for Iowa’s spot as the nation’s first caucus — and now they have more time to make their case. The Democratic National Committee has delayed its decision about the 2024 presidential nominating calendar until after this year’s midterm elections. The DNC Rules and Bylaws committee delayed the decision […] The post Democrats say they’ll keep working to keep Iowa caucuses first appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0