Escambia County, FL

Florida Amber Alert canceled, 11-year-old girl out of Escambia County found safe

By Sheifalika Bhatnagar
 4 days ago
(Jason Doly/Getty Images )

Jacksonville, Florida — Update: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is canceling the Amber Alert issued on Thursday. FDLE says 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis is safe.

Original story:

A Florida Amber Alert issued out of Escambia County says to be on the lookout for 11-year-old Banesa Fernandez-Santis, who went missing yesterday.

FDLE says she is a Hispanic female, weighing approximately 120 pounds and she is 5′2′ tall. Fernandez-Santis has scars on her face, which may help to identify her, along with her black hair and brown eyes.

She may be with, 42-year-old, Brijido Manriques-Ortis. The alert describes him as a Hispanic male, who is 5′8″ tall and approximately 140 pounds. Manriques-Ortis also has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Banesa’s abduction is listed as, “endangered.” The FDLE says that if you have any information regarding Banesa Fernandez-Santis, please contact their hotline at 1-888-FL-MISSING. That’s 1-888-356-4774.

The department highly recommends you call the Escambia Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620 or call 911 if you spot them.

Jacksonville, FL
