ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

17-year-old accused of kidnapping and murdering 4-year-old sister

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.850wftl.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

3 Upstate teens arrested following pursuit in stolen car, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three teens were arrested for leading police on a pursuit overnight, according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said just after midnight, an officer located a stolen vehicle on Greenacre Road and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and that’s when the pursuit was initiated.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Death investigation underway in Laurens County

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The Powdersville Fire Department responded to a...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged in officer-involved shooting

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Tree falls on mobile home. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
WATERLOO, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#The Sister#Violent Crime#S C
FOX Carolina

Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man dead after shooting Saturday morning

The Cherokee County Coroner says one person is dead after they were hit by a truck on Friday. SLED is investigating after an officer-involved shooting at the Stratham Place Apartments on Saturday morning. Death investigation underway in Laurens County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenville homeless people attacked on video, sheriff's office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released video Thursday that showed what they called "multiple extremely disturbing videos of brutal attacks on local homeless people." Four people have been charged in the case and one more is expected to be charged, according to the Greenville County...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 hurt, 1 dead after fight, shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police say they are investigating after a fight and shooting led to a death on Saturday morning. According to police, at about 12:30 a.m., a fight broke out inside the Good Times establishment on Liberty Lane. Police say outside shots were fired in the...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCDC: Inman man arrested after trying to help inmate escape

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says an Inman man was arrested and charged after he posed as a federal officer and tried to help an inmate escape from prison. The incident happened on July 28 at Ridgeland Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC,...
FOX Carolina

Officer investigating attack at gas station

A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead following argument in Waterloo, deputies investigating

WATERLOO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday morning death in Waterloo. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Burton Creekside Road around 8:50 a.m. for an argument that ended in death. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 62-year-old Ronald K. Dunaway, from Waterloo. He was […]
WATERLOO, SC
FOX Carolina

Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver dies in crash after running into dump truck

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead following a crash in Fountain Inn Monday morning. At 8:47 a.m., a car was heading north on Fairview Road when they crossed over the center line and hit a dump truck on the driver’s side, according to troopers.
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy