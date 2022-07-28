Woman arrested after stabbing inflatable rat during protest outside funeral home

A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO