Woman arrested after stabbing inflatable rat during protest outside funeral home

wmay.com
Springfield Man Arrested After Crashing Into Another Car While Eluding Police
A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after crashing into another vehicle while trying to avoid a traffic stop. Officers attempted to pull his car over near Sangamon and Dirksen just after 7:30 Sunday night, but the driver kept heading westbound on Sangamon, ignoring traffic lights. He collided with another car at Sangamon and Piper Road. Police arrested 26-year-old Andrew Westrum. They say he was in possession of two handguns, four grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, and nearly $1,000 in cash. Westrum was also wanted on two outstanding warrants. He’s being held in the Sangamon County Jail.
newschannel20.com
1 dead, 3 injured in graduation party shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A violent and deadly weekend in central Illinois. A 14-year-old girl is dead and three others are injured after a shooting at a graduation party in Decatur early Sunday morning. Police say that shots were fired at around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of...
Springfield man arrested for drug and illegal firearm possession
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Springfield Police arrested a man Sunday night for multiple drug and firearm charges after driving off from a traffic stop. Police officials said they tried to stop 26-year-old Andrew Westrum on Sangamon Avenue when he continued driving west. He ignored multiple traffic lights and hit a car at the intersection of […]
Macon County Crime Stoppers looks for information on shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Crime Stoppers needs your help solving a shooting out of Decatur. In a news release, officers said police were called on July 24 to a reported shooting near East Leafland Avenue and North Illinois Street. When officers arrived, they found someone who was shot in their hand. During their […]
WAND TV
Decatur police make 2nd arrest made in 2021 Christmas Eve shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police have arrested the mother of a Decatur man accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Eferm O. Jones last Christmas Eve. Kiona L. Cliff, 37, faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder in connection to the shooting – which happened at an apartment complex in the 500 block of South Church Street on Dec. 24, 2021.
newschannel20.com
Police: Woman arrested after neighbors called 911 for shots fired
BLUE MOUND, Ill. (KQHA) — The Blue Mound Police Department was called to a home around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported hearing what they believed were gunshots coming from a neighbor's home. It turned out, the sound they heard was from a woman reportedly using an aluminum bat...
newschannel20.com
Scammers target Illinois National Guard members
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police and crashing into a car Sunday night. Springfield Police tried to pull over the vehicle around 7:39 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sangamon Avenue. We're told the driver continued to travel westbound and...
thecentersquare.com
911 call: ‘A lady come out and stabbed a rat’ at Staab Funeral Home during union protest
(The Center Square) – A funeral home employee could face criminal charges after police said she admitted to stabbing an inflatable rat used during a union protest. Monday morning in Springfield outside of Staab Funeral Home, John Nicks called 911 saying they were protesting the private business for not using union labor and “a lady just came out and stabbed a rat,” confusing the dispatcher.
Springfield man sentenced to five months in jail after committing COVID-related wire fraud
A Springfield man has now been sentenced to five months in jail and three months home confinement after pleading guilty in a federal of COVID related wire fraud case.
wlds.com
SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Both Drivers Cited
One man was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle and a SUV collided in Jacksonville’s west end yesterday. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue just west of Buccheit’s at 12:22 yesterday afternoon.
khqa.com
Police investigate three separate thefts in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — Jacksonville police are investigating several thefts from this week. Three separate incidents were reported on Thursday. A utility terrain vehicle was stolen from a business and someone attempted to steal a trailer from another business. Both were on West Morton but police have not said...
WAND TV
Officials working to make Assumption intersection safer following crash that killed 2 teens
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - State and local officials are working on a plan to make an Assumption intersection safer following two deadly crashes there in the past five years. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), State Rep. Avery Bourne (IL-95), Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp, Assumption Mayor Derek Page, Assumption Police Chief Brian Wade, and Assumption Fire Chief Herb Palmer held a news conference Monday morning in Assumption to highlight the need for safety improvements at the US 51 & Leafland Street intersection.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Herald & Review
Lawsuit targets Decatur police after traffic stop
DECATUR — A landscape gardener who says he was held at gunpoint by Decatur police and put in fear of his life in a case of mistaken identity is now suing the cops and the city of Decatur for more than $150,000. Quartus Stitt alleges his civil rights were...
Central Illinois Proud
Teen arrested for shots fired in Bloomington Tuesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 17-year-old from Normal has been taken into custody after shots were fired in Bloomington Tuesday evening. Bloomington police reported to the 100 block of N. Williamsburg Drive at 6:52 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Upon arriving, a suspect was seen fleeing the scene.
Springfield Police officers commended after traffic stop
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is celebrating two of their own after a recent traffic stop. Officers Redding and Wise stopped a vehicle while on patrol near Second Street and South Grand Avenue. They smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw a plastic bag containing the drug. “A search of the vehicle […]
Illinois man dies after boating incident at Lake of the Ozarks
An Illinois man died Friday evening after he was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks and thrown overboard.
Springfield Police announces National Night Out events
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department, along with the Coty of Springfield and other community agencies, will be hosting a series of events throughout the city on Tuesday as part of National Night Out. National Night Out has taken place every year since 1984 as a way to bring police departments and communities […]
foxillinois.com
Victim robbed at gunpoint in County Market parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the man responsible for robbing someone in the parking lot of a local County Market store. It happened at 10:45 p.m. on July 19 at the store located at 1501 S Dirksen Pkwy. Police say the victim was followed by...
foxillinois.com
Man robbed at gunpoint of $1
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the people responsible for robbing a man Wednesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. in the 1100 Block of North Calhoun Street. A 26-year-old man said he was in the area when two Black teen boys came up and...
