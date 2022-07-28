Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Bishop Ford Freeway

CHICAGO -- Nineteen people were shot, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said. The video featured is from a previous report. A man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the Far South Side. They were stopped at a red light in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black Sedan pulled up and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A woman, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the same hospital. She was listed in critical condition, police said. Another man, 22, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO