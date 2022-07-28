Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Bishop Ford Freeway

www.cbsnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Indiana National Park has the Best Views of the Starry Night SkyTravel MavenIndiana State
(Opinion) If Mayor Lightfoot won't pay her tickets, no one else should eitherJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago Furniture Bank Provides Free Furnishing To Residents In PovertyLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Des Plaines Man Confesses to Sharing Child Pornography on the InternetCarolyn LightDes Plaines, IL
3 great steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
fox32chicago.com
SUV crashes into tree, grocery store on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A driver crashed his SUV into a tree and the entrance of a grocery store Monday morning in the West Elsdon neighborhood. The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed southbound around 1 a.m. in the 5800 block of South Pulaski Road when the driver lost control and struck a tree before crashing into the front entrance of a grocery store, police said.
2 seriously injured in I-294 crash after wrong-way driver hits truck near Midlothian: state police
There were some lane closures in place after the incident.
Chicago expressway shooting: One person killed in shooting on Bishop Ford
CHICAGO - One person was killed in an expressway shooting on Chicago's Bishop Ford on Saturday morning. Illinois State Police said the shooting happened on I-94 northbound near 130th Street at about 11:40 a.m. One person was rushed to the hospital, and where they died. Anyone who witnessed the shooting...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in Northwest Side hit-and-run
CHICAGO - A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in Hermosa on the Northwest Side. The man, whose age wasn’t known, was found unresponsive about 11:55 p.m. in the westbound lanes near 4500 block of West Diversey Avenue after he was hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago SWAT responds to block on South Side, police say
CHICAGO - A SWAT situation is underway Monday night on Chicago's South Side. According to the Chicago Police Department, the city's SWAT team is assisting the Posen Police Department with the ongoing situation in the 4900 block of South Prairie Avenue. It is unclear at this time why the SWAT...
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot multiple times in North Lawndale: police
CHICAGO - A man died Monday after he was found suffering from several gunshot wounds on Chicago's West Side. Around 9:45 a.m., police say a 25-year-old man was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the body in the 1100 block of South Troy Street in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The...
CTA Orange Line service disrupted after body found on tracks near Halsted
Service on the CTA Orange Line has been disrupted Monday morning after a man was found dead on the tracks, Chicago police said.
1 dead, 1 critical after overnight 2-vehicle crash in Park Ridge
A crash investigation is ongoing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
5 children among 7 dead in wrong-way crash on I-90 in McHenry County
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Five children and two women were killed in a fiery, wrong-way crash on I-90 Sunday morning in McHenry County. Illinois State Police said a van struck a vehicle head on around 2:11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near milepost 33.5 in Hampshire. Both vehicles...
Reward offered for arrest in Bronzeville hit-and-run that killed South Side activist
Chicago journalist and South Side activist Hannah Hayes was killed in a hit-and-run crash less than two blocks from her home on July 11.
fox32chicago.com
Man critically wounded during physical altercation in Burnside
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. The man was walking in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue around 7 a.m. when someone grabbed him from behind, Chicago police said. During the struggle, the man was...
fox32chicago.com
Man slashed multiple times in the Loop, seriously wounded
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old man was cut several times in a stabbing early Monday in the Loop. The man was in the 200 block of North LaSalle Street around 3:45 a.m. when he was cut multiple times, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people shot in house in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- Two people were shot late Monday in a house in Skokie. The shooting happened in a house at the northwest corner of Kirk Street and East Prairie Road in Skokie – just south of Oakton Street and east of Crawford Avenue. At 4:44 p.m., Skokie police were called to the house for a report of a person shot. They found two people in the house with gunshot wounds, and both were taken to local hospitals.Police said the incident is believed to be the result of a domestic quarrel, and one person is in custody.The conditions of the people who were shot were not released.
fox32chicago.com
5 killed, 38 others wounded in gun violence in Chicago this weekend
CHICAGO - At least five people were killed by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy, and 38 other people were wounded. The boy and a man were stopped at a red light in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Brighton Park about 2 a.m. Sunday when someone opened fire, police said. Their car crashed into a tree in the 4600 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The man, 19, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported in good condition to Saint Anthony Hospital.
Chicago 16-year-old killed in shooting on city's South Side
A 16-year-old was killed in Chicago during a shooting on early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened when a car with a 16-year-old and a man stopped at a red light at about 2 a.m. in the Brighton Park neighborhood when another person began shooting, according to FOX 32.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot during argument in West Woodlawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot during an argument Saturday night in West Woodlawn on the South Side. About 9:15 p.m. the man, 27, was standing in the vestibule of a restaurant in the 6300 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was arguing with another person, according to authorities.
fox32chicago.com
2 injured in Lawndale apartment fire
CHICAGO - Two people were injured Saturday night in a fire inside an apartment in Lawndale on the West Side. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the blaze about 9:05 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said. One woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with...
Street racers take over intersection in West Pullman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Despite the city council's best efforts, illegal street racing continues to cause chaos on Chicago's streets. Video shot near 119th Street and Halsted Avenue in the city's West Pullman neighborhood shows dozens of people standing in the intersection as drivers drift, do donuts and rev their engines. Chicago police eventually arrived on the scene, but no one was arrested. Earlier this month the city council passed an ordinance making it easier to impound cars involved in illegal racing and impose harsh fines on those cars' owners.
16-year-old boy shot to death in Brighton Park
A 16-year-old boy was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Brighton Park. They were stopped at a red light about 2 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shootings: 19 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence across city, CPD says
CHICAGO -- Nineteen people were shot, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said. The video featured is from a previous report. A man was killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Gresham on the Far South Side. They were stopped at a red light in the 2000 block of West 87th Street when two people in a black Sedan pulled up and fired at least 40 shots about 1:10 a.m., Chicago police said. A man, 31, was shot in the head and was transported to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. A woman, 25, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the same hospital. She was listed in critical condition, police said. Another man, 22, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.
Comments / 0