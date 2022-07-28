ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Tari Eason named Drew League Player of the Week

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets rookie Tari Eason was named the Drew League Player of the Week after a dazzling performance on Saturday with team All In during a win over No Shnacks in Los Angeles, California.

Eason dropped 37 points, 13 rebounds, two blocked shots and one steal in the Week 7 victory. He scored in a variety of ways and threw down several highlight-worthy dunks. He looked to be the top player on the court throughout the game.

The Drew League has taken front and center yet again this summer with LeBron James, DeMar DeRozan and Trae Young among the NBA players that have stopped in to compete. Paul George also plans on returning to the annual pro-am this year.

Eason expressed his desire to play again in the Drew League this summer after his latest effort. He also participated in TheCrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle as he prepares for his rookie campaign with the Rockets.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

