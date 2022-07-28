ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Fantasy football outlook for Saints WR trio, why you should draft them

By Dylan Sanders
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwRYm_0gwXozc900

If you ask pretty much anyone in football, the New Orleans Saints’ receiving corps can be one of the best in the league. There is no doubt of the talent, or really where they fit on the offense in terms of what they bring. Michael Thomas is your big, physical No. 1 X-receiver; Jarvis Landry will work from the slot; and Chris Olave will be the Z-receiver streaking downfield. Now, these players are versatile and could be swapped around, but that’s what it will look like for the most part.

There is no question that everyone has a role. For fantasy football owners, does having three competent receivers bring everyone else down as a whole? Is it viable for all three players to get drafted and see time starting on your fantasy lineup?

Current Average Draft Position

As it stands, ESPN’s Fantasy Football wide receiver rankings have Michael Thomas at No. 30, Chris Olave down at No. 46, and Jarvis Landry last at No. 55.

This shows that there is little belief that any of the three will breakout and lead your team to a championship, but all three have very rosterable outlooks. Hopes for the Saints offense are pretty low in general, as Jameis Winston is all the way down as the No. 21 QB this year and with his looming suspension Alvin Kamara has dropped down the 10th running back taken on average.

Other three-receiver sets in fantasy

We can look to teams who had at least three reliable targets last year and see how their fantasy seasons turned out to try and come up with how much it truly matters to be deep on offense.

The Cincinnati Bengals had three top-35 receivers in 2021. Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins could be a trio that would arguably require more diverse targets than in New Orleans, but that didn’t matter as the offense still allowed them all to shine and be at minimum WR2’s for your team on any given week.

The Dallas Cowboys had three top-45 receivers between the rookie CeeDee Lamb, the established Amari Cooper, and the reliable third option Cedrick Wilson Jr. This is a more realistic outlook for the New Orleans Saints trio, and even this it is optimistic.

The Case for Michael Thomas as a WR1

If there was one player out of the three that I had to choose to be the best fantasy option on the team, it would easily be Michael Thomas. When healthy, he has been a fantasy beast.

You can’t use the argument that he hasn’t played with Jameis Winston yet, because none of the receivers in the conversation have either. Thomas’ game likely even has the most to gain from having a quarterback with a strong arm. There are elements that Thomas hasn’t gotten to explore in his game since college, due to being held back by Brees’ arm.

No one will know whether or not he is the same beast as before, but Thomas is still the most likely to get the majority of targets. Not only while driving down field, but even moreso in the redzone.

Will Chris Olave or Jarvis Landry make a bigger impact?

Early on their careers, Landry and Thomas stand apart from the rest of the league in terms of production. They are Nos. 1 and 2 for the most receptions in the first five seasons of a player’s career. Michael Thomas had 510 and Jarvis Landry had 481. Third place was almost 50 catches fewer than that. Landry will hold value in PPR (points per reception) leagues as long as he is in the NFL. He is a sure handed receiver that I am sure Winston will rely on when the play is unsure elsewhere.

Olave, however, brings a dimension that Landry doesn’t have at this point in his career. True burning speed with great top of the route playmaking ability. The rookie will be a great piece for Winston, and will likely end up with more yards and touchdowns than Landry just with his speed alone.

While I would draft both of them at some point, Olave is the only one that I would take with the hopes of being a high-end WR2, and on occasion the best WR on my team. The Saints traded up for him for a reason, and they won’t shy away from giving the rookie his touches.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes needs to stop being so polite about the racism he and other Black QBs face everyday

Black quarterbacks still don’t get anywhere near the respect they deserve in the NFL. That’s just the way it’s always gone. There are always unfair and harsher criticisms levied toward them. For example, Justin Fields’ work ethic was being called into question ahead of the draft without reason. He’d done nothing but be special at Ohio State, but still ran into criticism that had nothing to do with his production on the field.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama LB preparing for NFL comeback, earns tryout with the Seahawks

Alabama football fans all remember Reuben Foster for his tenacity on the football field. The first glimpse that fans caught of Foster was against LSU in Death Valley. The Tide kicked off to the Tigers, and Foster came out of nowhere to blindside one of the nation’s top running backs at the time, Leonard Fournette. After that, everyone knew the type of player that he was going to be.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated list of Vikings free agents still left unsigned

The Minnesota Vikings are preparing for their first padded practice in their second week of training camp, while former players for the team are still looking for a job. There are multiple key veteran players, including four-time Pro Bowler Anthony Barr, waiting around for the right offer from another team. Granted, it was recently reported that the Dallas Cowboys should be one of the teams to watch out for as a potential suitor for Barr.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Olave
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Deshaun Watson's suspension would've been too short even if Calvin Ridley didn't get a year

We don’t need precedence to know Deshaun Watson got off easy with a suspension of only six games after facing civil lawsuits from 24 women for alleged sexual misconduct. However, when compared to another recent discipline handed down by the league this year, Watson’s suspension looks especially egregious. And NFL fans were quick to point it out.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs are getting a changed version of Frank Clark in 2022

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting a changed version of DE Frank Clark for the 2022 NFL season. Clark has gone through an offseason transformation, both mentally and physically in hopes of finding more success on the football field. Since his arrival via trade with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, Clark has been on a bit of a downward trend in terms of his health and performance.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Bengals#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Another NFL expert takes Baker Mayfield over Sam Darnold in Panthers' QB competition

The writing may be on the wall for the Carolina Panthers’ quarterback competition, and it’s continuing to read “Baker Mayfield.”. Another league expert has thrown his two cents into the Baker bucket this week, stating Sam Darnold’s track record pales in comparison to Mayfield’s. And that man is NFL.com analyst and noted film hawk Brian Baldinger.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys host former 1st-round pass rusher on free agency visit Saturday

Potential is a dangerous word in the world of professional sport. The label only truly has a positive connotation during a player’s first, maybe second season. After that, being labeled as having potential means an unreached ceiling, expectations unmet. It means high production has been flashed but unrealized. Takkarist McKinley has potential, but he’s a long way from the expectations that surrounded him as a 2017 first-round pick of Dan Quinn and the Atlanta Falcons.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy