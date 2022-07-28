Fantasy football outlook for Saints WR trio, why you should draft them

If you ask pretty much anyone in football, the New Orleans Saints’ receiving corps can be one of the best in the league. There is no doubt of the talent, or really where they fit on the offense in terms of what they bring. Michael Thomas is your big, physical No. 1 X-receiver; Jarvis Landry will work from the slot; and Chris Olave will be the Z-receiver streaking downfield. Now, these players are versatile and could be swapped around, but that’s what it will look like for the most part.

There is no question that everyone has a role. For fantasy football owners, does having three competent receivers bring everyone else down as a whole? Is it viable for all three players to get drafted and see time starting on your fantasy lineup?

Current Average Draft Position

As it stands, ESPN’s Fantasy Football wide receiver rankings have Michael Thomas at No. 30, Chris Olave down at No. 46, and Jarvis Landry last at No. 55.

This shows that there is little belief that any of the three will breakout and lead your team to a championship, but all three have very rosterable outlooks. Hopes for the Saints offense are pretty low in general, as Jameis Winston is all the way down as the No. 21 QB this year and with his looming suspension Alvin Kamara has dropped down the 10th running back taken on average.

Other three-receiver sets in fantasy

We can look to teams who had at least three reliable targets last year and see how their fantasy seasons turned out to try and come up with how much it truly matters to be deep on offense.

The Cincinnati Bengals had three top-35 receivers in 2021. Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins could be a trio that would arguably require more diverse targets than in New Orleans, but that didn’t matter as the offense still allowed them all to shine and be at minimum WR2’s for your team on any given week.

The Dallas Cowboys had three top-45 receivers between the rookie CeeDee Lamb, the established Amari Cooper, and the reliable third option Cedrick Wilson Jr. This is a more realistic outlook for the New Orleans Saints trio, and even this it is optimistic.

The Case for Michael Thomas as a WR1

If there was one player out of the three that I had to choose to be the best fantasy option on the team, it would easily be Michael Thomas. When healthy, he has been a fantasy beast.

You can’t use the argument that he hasn’t played with Jameis Winston yet, because none of the receivers in the conversation have either. Thomas’ game likely even has the most to gain from having a quarterback with a strong arm. There are elements that Thomas hasn’t gotten to explore in his game since college, due to being held back by Brees’ arm.

No one will know whether or not he is the same beast as before, but Thomas is still the most likely to get the majority of targets. Not only while driving down field, but even moreso in the redzone.

Will Chris Olave or Jarvis Landry make a bigger impact?

Early on their careers, Landry and Thomas stand apart from the rest of the league in terms of production. They are Nos. 1 and 2 for the most receptions in the first five seasons of a player’s career. Michael Thomas had 510 and Jarvis Landry had 481. Third place was almost 50 catches fewer than that. Landry will hold value in PPR (points per reception) leagues as long as he is in the NFL. He is a sure handed receiver that I am sure Winston will rely on when the play is unsure elsewhere.

Olave, however, brings a dimension that Landry doesn’t have at this point in his career. True burning speed with great top of the route playmaking ability. The rookie will be a great piece for Winston, and will likely end up with more yards and touchdowns than Landry just with his speed alone.

While I would draft both of them at some point, Olave is the only one that I would take with the hopes of being a high-end WR2, and on occasion the best WR on my team. The Saints traded up for him for a reason, and they won’t shy away from giving the rookie his touches.