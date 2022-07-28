Couple charged with tax evasion, accused of not reporting business income

gsabusiness.com
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
FOX Carolina
New facility to create 50 new jobs in Abbeville Co., governor says
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new company, Aerofoam USA, announced plans to establish its United States headquarters, operations, and create 50 news jobs in Abbeville, according to Governor McMaster’s office. The governor said Aerofoam USA’s $11.5 million investment, located at 43 Commerce Drive, will manufacture nytril buthene rubber...
gsabusiness.com
The Southern Bank opens Greenville branch
The Southern Bank has opened its first South Carolina branch at 101 Cleveland St. in Greenville. The bank is based in Sardis, Ga., with other Georgia branches in Gibson, Hephzibah and Waynesboro. “We are proud to officially open our first South Carolina branch to customers,” Scott Frierson, president of The...
The Post and Courier
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
FOX Carolina
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. reaches settlement with adult business
A Clemson graduate is bringing people together with a farm-to-table brewery where everything is made in the Carolinas. A potentially life-threatening disease has been detected in three horses in South Carolina and experts say there is no cure. Investigation underway after UPS worker dies after being hit by truck. Updated:...
Attorney: South Carolina man accused of recording people at rental properties may have many victims
A South Carolina man accused of recording people at his rental property without their knowledge is out on bond.
WYFF4.com
Couple arrested in Greenville County suspected of 2010 Wichita cold case, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A couple who was arrested in Greenville County over the weekend and are expected to be charged with murder in a shooting that happened more than a decade ago and a thousand miles away. Kristopher and Candace Valadez, both 32, were taken into custody on Sunday...
Raleigh News & Observer
62-year-old UPS driver dies after another worker runs into him, SC officials say
A 62-year-old UPS driver died after another worker ran into him in South Carolina, officials said. The trucker had gotten out of his rig before he was hit and killed in a dark parking lot on Friday, July 29, according to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office. The deceased worker...
live5news.com
Rental, utility assistance still available for South Carolinians
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Help is available right now for South Carolinians struggling to pay their rent and utility bills. But the state’s housing authority and power companies are telling people to not wait and fall too far behind before seeking it. The federal government has sent hundreds of...
3 minors arrested following pursuit in Greenville
The pursuit was continued onto a dead-end street where multiple on-foot chases continued.
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
wnctimes.com
Over 90 Arrested in Crime Reduction Operation NC and SC
Charlotte -- More than 91 people have been apprehended as a consequence of a crime reduction operation in North Carolina and South Carolina on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault,. sexual assault, robbery, kidnapping, child abuse, child sexual assault, drug distribution, and firearms offences. The enforcement operation that was disclosed July...
FOX Carolina
SC trooper involved in crash following attempted traffic stop
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina trooper was involved in a car accident following an attempted traffic stop, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the trooper was monitoring the speeds of cars on North Pine Street on Sunday, July 31 at around 12:30...
FOX Carolina
SCDC: Nurse charged, fired after providing inmate with cellphone
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg nurse was fired and charged after providing an inmate with a cellphone. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) says 32-year-old Shimano Cheek-Mcfadden was charged with providing contraband to an inmate and fired from Livesay Correctional Institution. According to the SCDC, the incident...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast August 1st
South Carolina's tax-free weekend starts friday. Jarvis Robertson takes a look at how the new walking bridge in Mauldin is coming along. A man accused of firing shots at Greenville Police is in jail. Lindsey Gibbs has the details.
