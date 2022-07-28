ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Maye praises the culture and energy of the Saints' approach

By Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
It’s all about the fit for safety Marcus Maye. The New Orleans Saints provide a unique approach to defense, one predicated on disguise and multiplicity. According to Maye, those elements along with culture and energy are major factors in what makes the Saints’ approach so appealing.

“The culture and the energy,” Maye said. “The expectation everybody has for each other. Everybody holds each other to a high standard and that’s what we have to do in order to be a good football team.” The safety also discussed the streak of successful Saints defenders from his alma mater, the University of Florida.

Past Gators like C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Alex Anzalone, and Janoris Jenkins have found success in the New Orleans system and Maye hopes to be the next. He gives credit to the culture of the Gators way in preparing its players for what is asked of them on Airline Drive.

Maye was brought in this offseason after the team saw former 2017 draft pick Marcus Williams depart to the Baltimore Ravens on a huge deal. Maye and fellow safety Tyrann Mathieu will be charged to be the last line of defense in New Orleans and some believe it may be an upgrade over Williams and the now retired Malcolm Jenkins. Whether or not it is will need to be decided on the field, but there’s no doubt that Maye feels he has a lot to bring to Dennis Allen’s defense.

