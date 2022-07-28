ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

City Park Jazz Presents The Jakarta Band This Sunday, July 31st

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
coloradomusic.org

Comments / 0

 

DENVER, CO
Westword

DENVER, CO
yellowscene.com

ERIE, CO
Daily Record

97.9 WGRD

Your Chance to Run to the Hills With Iron Maiden

Find out how you can win a trip for two to Denver, Colorado to see Iron Maiden. Iron Maiden is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time. Iron Maiden has been making music and performing around the globe for over 4 decades. The band has recorded 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, 4 EPs, and 7 compilations.
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual

Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
DENVER, CO
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO

Aside from Chinese cuisine, Japanese foods are prevalent anywhere in the world. You may enjoy hot ramen, fresh sushi, sashimi, and other delicacies. If you are craving some great food to fill you up but haven’t decided where to eat, here are the 13 best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO.
DENVER, CO
Westword

The One Place in Metro Denver Where Rent Actually Went Down

Rent prices in metro Denver, which reached record high levels in June, continue to rise almost everywhere in the area, including within city limits. The August rent report from Apartment List reveals that the rate of the increases has slowed, however, and in one community, the cost actually went down.
DENVER, CO
imfromdenver.com

The Denver Steak Championships is Coming to Sculpture Park

On August 18th, steak lovers from all over Colorado will descend on Denver’s Sculpture Park for “RARE” The Denver Steak Championship. Some of the best restaurants in the city will come together and dish up their highest quality steak bites paired perfectly with steak-worthy cocktails. We here at #IMFROMDENVER can’t wait to see who comes out on top! This will be a can’t-miss event for anyone who loves their rare steaks (or medium rare at least).
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as  parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park

The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park.  Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
DENVER, CO
point2homes.com

2920 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are in the market for an upscale apartment with cutting-edge style, look no further than Highland Park Apartments in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado.. Highland Park Apartments offers gorgeous yet affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments to choose from. All of the floor plans are fashioned with modern amenities and contemporary design elements, with access to an abundance of community-wide features you, your friends, and your family will truly appreciate. If youre looking for a sleek and stylish lifestyle for the best value, youve come to the right place. Discover your new home today, where comfort and affordability meet contemporary style. Highland Park Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood, which means youll be just minutes from Downtown Denver, a thriving city with a diverse cultural heritage. The Mile High City is known for its vibrant arts and culture, a flourishing culinary scene, and so many outdoor recreational options. Denver has been ranked as one of the best cities in the nation to live in for many years, based on its affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. This city continues to grow in popularity, from its world-class museums, unique arts districts, and outdoor hotspots to the family-friendly attractions and booming nightlife. As a Denver resident, youll be surrounded by adventure.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal

After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Twelve Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You

Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a must-see for visitors and a rite of passage for both natives and transplants. It's part of the fabric of our statewide community — and yet there are still things most folks don't know about it. Here are a dozen facts for you to share next time you're in line for a vodka lemonade on those storied, ruddy Colorado steps:
DENVER, CO
Westword

Someone Keeps Breaking Slides at the Washington Park Playground

Since it opened in August 2018, the state-of-the-art Washington Park playground, built for $1.6 million, has been packed with kids filling the swings and climbing over logs and various wooden creations. But now the tall structure with two towers leading to two slides has been cordoned off with orange hazard...
DENVER, CO

