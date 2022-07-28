City Park Jazz Presents The Jakarta Band This Sunday, July 31st

coloradomusic.org
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usualBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Devil’s Angels gang member sentenced for 2018 Aurora shooting spreeHeather Willard
Park Meadows gets $3.2 million in pandemic relief moneyMike McKibbinLone Tree, CO
RTD offers Coloradans free public transit in AugustMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Wana Brands drives Denver voter registration with League of Women VotersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
denverite.com
Meet Stanley Stewart, who’s cut hair for 50 years in Park Hill
We’re making our way through a massive collection of Rocky Mountain News photos that are now in the Denver Public Library’s archives. We polled our readers about which letter “B” subject file we should explore, and you voted for “Barber Shops!”. If you want to...
Westword
Taste of Colorado Will Return to Civic Center Park
After being canceled in 2020 and moving to a new format in 2021 that saw events scattered throughout downtown, Taste of Colorado will return to Civic Center Park for its 2022 edition — though that wasn't the original plan. A Denver Labor Day weekend tradition, this year's festival was...
yellowscene.com
The STYLE Issue: Fabulous: A Look Into the Colorado Drag Scene
Drag is a celebration of identity and that which makes each of us beautiful. l to r: Khloe Katz, Trey Suits, Anyah Dixx, Kendra D. Crase, Miss Zarah Misdemeanor. For Yellow Scene’s Style issue, we are highlighting drag and the glamor and beauty that is inherent in the art form. First, we must talk about the nature of beauty.
Daily Record
Woman falls from escalator, dies at Empower Field after Kenny Chesney concert
A woman died Saturday when she fell from an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High at the end of a Kenny Chesney concert, according to Denver police and the stadium. The woman was sitting on a railing of the escalator when she fell to the concourse below and died as a result of her injuries, according to police. The incident happened at about 10:52 p.m., police spokesman Nate Magee said. Empower Field said in a statement Sunday that the woman died “at the end of Saturday’s concert.”
Your Chance to Run to the Hills With Iron Maiden
Find out how you can win a trip for two to Denver, Colorado to see Iron Maiden. Iron Maiden is one of the most legendary metal bands of all time. Iron Maiden has been making music and performing around the globe for over 4 decades. The band has recorded 17 studio albums, 13 live albums, 4 EPs, and 7 compilations.
This is why Denver's airport seems busier than usual
Denver International Airport set a new record for international travel in June 2022.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) You’re not imagining it if Denver International Airport seems busier than usual: For the first half of 2022, more than 32 million passengers passed through the airport, which is a 30 percent increase compared to the first half of 2021. The airport also set a new record, with June 2022 ranking as the busiest month on record for international passenger traffic at DIA.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO
Aside from Chinese cuisine, Japanese foods are prevalent anywhere in the world. You may enjoy hot ramen, fresh sushi, sashimi, and other delicacies. If you are craving some great food to fill you up but haven’t decided where to eat, here are the 13 best Japanese Restaurants in Denver, CO.
Westword
The One Place in Metro Denver Where Rent Actually Went Down
Rent prices in metro Denver, which reached record high levels in June, continue to rise almost everywhere in the area, including within city limits. The August rent report from Apartment List reveals that the rate of the increases has slowed, however, and in one community, the cost actually went down.
imfromdenver.com
The Denver Steak Championships is Coming to Sculpture Park
On August 18th, steak lovers from all over Colorado will descend on Denver’s Sculpture Park for “RARE” The Denver Steak Championship. Some of the best restaurants in the city will come together and dish up their highest quality steak bites paired perfectly with steak-worthy cocktails. We here at #IMFROMDENVER can’t wait to see who comes out on top! This will be a can’t-miss event for anyone who loves their rare steaks (or medium rare at least).
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado
While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
point2homes.com
2920 W. 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211
Application fee: $50. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. If you are in the market for an upscale apartment with cutting-edge style, look no further than Highland Park Apartments in the vibrant city of Denver, Colorado.. Highland Park Apartments offers gorgeous yet affordable one- and two-bedroom apartments to choose from. All of the floor plans are fashioned with modern amenities and contemporary design elements, with access to an abundance of community-wide features you, your friends, and your family will truly appreciate. If youre looking for a sleek and stylish lifestyle for the best value, youve come to the right place. Discover your new home today, where comfort and affordability meet contemporary style. Highland Park Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood, which means youll be just minutes from Downtown Denver, a thriving city with a diverse cultural heritage. The Mile High City is known for its vibrant arts and culture, a flourishing culinary scene, and so many outdoor recreational options. Denver has been ranked as one of the best cities in the nation to live in for many years, based on its affordability, job opportunities, and overall quality of life. This city continues to grow in popularity, from its world-class museums, unique arts districts, and outdoor hotspots to the family-friendly attractions and booming nightlife. As a Denver resident, youll be surrounded by adventure.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
Official forecast calls for August to be cooler and wetter than normal
After a hotter and drier than normal July, the official government forecast for August suggests the opposite could be true this month.July is usually the hottest month of the year and last month was even hotter than normal with an average temperature of 78 degrees. That is almost 3 degrees above normal which from a climate standpoint is significant. More than 75% of the days in July were warmer than normal.Last month was also more than 1 inch below normal with precipitation but it should be noted the vast majority of days in July had at least of trace of...
Arapahoe County Fair, jazz fest, plus 8 things to do this weekend
If you are looking for something to do this weekend, we have you covered. From the Arapahoe County Fair to Cheyenne Frontier Days, to the Friends Experience, there is something for everyone.
Colorado Cemetery to Exhume Remains of 62 Nuns Due to Redevelopment
A redevelopment of the former Loretto Heights University Campus in southwest Denver has led to the closure of the Loretto Heights Convent Cemetery — a move that calls for exhuming the remains of 62 nuns, 9News reports. According to the station, the project manager offered to develop around the...
Westword
Twelve Facts About Red Rocks That May Surprise You
Red Rocks Amphitheatre is a must-see for visitors and a rite of passage for both natives and transplants. It's part of the fabric of our statewide community — and yet there are still things most folks don't know about it. Here are a dozen facts for you to share next time you're in line for a vodka lemonade on those storied, ruddy Colorado steps:
CBS4 Anchor Jim Benemann reflects on career, pending retirement
Denver residents will miss Jim Benemann, who has been a fixture in so many living rooms delivering the news from the anchor desk of CBS4 for the past 20 years. His broadcast journalism career – most all of it in Denver – spans almost 45 years. “Jim has...
Westword
Someone Keeps Breaking Slides at the Washington Park Playground
Since it opened in August 2018, the state-of-the-art Washington Park playground, built for $1.6 million, has been packed with kids filling the swings and climbing over logs and various wooden creations. But now the tall structure with two towers leading to two slides has been cordoned off with orange hazard...
