What difference will having five subs available make?

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
Report: Marc Cucurella Feels Brighton's £50million Asking Price Is Unrealistic
Brighton value Marc Cucurella at £50million, and are reportedly set to stick to that price tag. Cucurella today handed in a transfer request, as first reported by Fabrizio Romano, but that is not set to change their stance on the situation.
Premier League 2022-23 preview No 11: Leicester
Guardian writers’ predicted position 9th (NB: this is not necessarily Michael Butler’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) After last year’s difficult season ended in an eighth-place finish, this is a huge campaign for Leicester City. Do they re-emerge as a challenger for Europe or continue to fall back into the stress-free comfort of mid-table mediocrity? Remember, it was only just over a year ago that – with largely the same squad and manager – they blew the chance to qualify for the Champions League on the last day in 2020-21.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
Report: Marc Cucurella Given Time Off After Brighton Reject Manchester City Bid
Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for Marc Cucurella a few days ago, and Cucurella was given time off to process it. The player is said to be desperate for the move to happen, and doesn't believe the price tag put on him is a fair one. City and the player view the asking price as a unrealistic.
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks to hijack Manchester City deal for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella — reports
Brighton & Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella looked set to join Manchester City, but that deal seems to have collapsed, or at least stalled, over the weekend after the two teams failed to agree a transfer fee. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea have jumped in and are reportedly close to hijacking this deal.
Alebiosu gunning for Kilmarnock success
Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Premier League club. The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London had a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra last season but believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.
Football League clockwatch: Cardiff 1-0 Norwich, Blackburn 1-0 QPR – as it happened
Romaine Sawyers’s winner, a red for Grant Hanley and an injury to Teemu Pukki made an unhappy Championship return for Norwich
Report: Timo Werner Considered By Real Madrid For Loan Or Permanent Transfer
The 26-year-old is thought to be in los Blancos' thoughts as a backup for star striker Karim Benzema.
‘Very Good Players’ - Joan Laporta on Barcelona’s Interest in Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso
Barcelona's President has responded to claims that they are trying to sign Chelsea's Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta this summer.
Match Report: Youthful Liverpool Side Lose 3-0 To RC Strasbourg In Anfield Friendly
Liverpool hosted RC Strasbourg for their first pre-season friendly at Anfield this campaign, as Jurgen Klopp's reds looked to get in the final preparations before their Premier League opener against Fulham this Saturday. The Reds were beaten after a combination of defensive errors and clinical finishing allowed Adrien Thomasson to score a brace and Habib Diallo to grab a goal himself as a triplet of first-half goals was enough to secure a 3-0 for the French side.
Report: Everton NOT Interested In Signing Ross Barkley From Chelsea
The endless chatter of Frank Lampard's Everton targeting a reunion with Chelsea's Ross Barkley has been met with a strong denial from today's papers.
Christian Eriksen Provides Details About Manchester United Life
Manchester United’s third summer signing, Christian Eriksen, has spoken about his first Old Trafford appearance, fitness levels, Erik ten Hag’s demands, and more.
Report: Chelsea Transfer Target Wants To Stay At Bayern Munich
Chelsea have reportedly signaled their interest in Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard but now it seems the Frenchman will need a lot of convincing.
Report: 'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool's Roberto Firmino Ends Speculation About His Anfield Future
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has solidified his commitment to the Reds by claiming he "of course" wants to remain at the club, according to a report in the Mirror.
Travel warnings issued in Leicester ahead of FA Community Shield
Travel warnings have been issued to residents in Leicester as the city prepares to host the FA Community Shield. The match between FA Cup winners Liverpool and Premier League champions Manchester City is being held at the city's King Power Stadium. Leicester is hosting the game while the Women's Euros...
Report: Stoke Are In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are in advanced talks to secure Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a season-long loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
