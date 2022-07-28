Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

lonestar995fm.com
There Is A Form of Legal Marijuana in Texas, For Now
Marijuana is legal for recreational use in our neighboring state of New Mexico. There are many polls in Texas that show that interest in "high" here in Texas for some sort of legalization. In fact, a recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and TheUniversity of Tyler finds that 60% of Texans support recreational legalization.
Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years
Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
Is It Legal in Texas to Drive With Your Dog in Your Lap?
Every pooch loves a good car ride. The tiny dogs seem to gravitate toward your lap, and so do the big ones that think they are tiny. Which brings me to today's question: is it legal to drive around with your dog in your lap, or is that something you could get a ticket for?
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
Amazon to Start Prime Air Drone Deliveries in Texas
Back in June, Amazon said that they're going to offer drone deliveries to customers in a city in California. A month later, the company confirmed the good news that drone delivery would also be coming to Texas. The new delivery option won't being until later this year, but it's still...
Something You Don’t See Everyday…Wind Turbine Spins On Fire In Texas!
ICYMI over the weekend here in Texas, a wind turbine caught on fire in Crowell, Texas. Crowell, about 2 hours East of Lubbock, was the sight of the wind turbine that spun on fire as onlookers caught video. Scroll down to see video. WIND TURBINE SPUN ON FIRE MAKING HUGE...
Shocking: 9 Of The Most Heinous Crimes To Ever Happen In Texas
You hear it all the time. Things are bigger in Texas. It's true. There are plenty of things I can think of that are Texas-sized. From the biggest honky tonk in Fort Worth to the tallest building in Houston and the largest football field at Texas A&M. Things in Texas are huge.
Rural Districts In Texas Eyeing 4-Day School Week
Some rural school districts in the Lone Star State are giving serious consideration to switching to a 4 day school week. The reason many of them are giving: too many teachers are taking jobs in nearby districts that DO have the four-day schedule. According to these small town administrations, even...
5 Ways To Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen From Your Front Porch
Wow, check out this stat, according to US Package and Wrapping LLC,. the state of Texas ranks 8th in most packages stolen with an average of over 1000 packages stolen each month across the state. Very unsettling considering many of us primarily order online and have our packages delivered to...
