Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital Receives 5-Star CMS Rating

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Would you ride the bus if it was free? It’s something the city is trying to test out to bump up ridership. The city said bus ridership is down about 40% from pre-COVID times. They want to target young riders to also make a dent in traffic during the commutes when school starts up again in the next few weeks.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 DAYS AGO