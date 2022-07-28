Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital Receives 5-Star CMS Rating

bigislandnow.com
COVID-19 Vaccinations For Keiki 6 Months to 4 Years Old Available at QNHCH
A North Hawai‘i hospital announces that is now has COVID-19 vaccinations for younger keiki. Queen’s North Hawai‘i Community Hospital in Waimea is offering vaccinations for children as young as 6 months old. The Pfizer vaccine for keiki ages 6 months to 4 years old is one-tenth of the adult dose, with three shots necessary.
My trip to Hawaii: The age of over-tourism
There isn’t much to say about Hawaii that hasn’t been written, painted, or sung about in great length. This July, my family and I explored the 11,000 miles of unique culture and geography found on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii (a.k.a. the Big Island). The Arrival. From...
Honolulu looks to provide free bus fares
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Would you ride the bus if it was free? It’s something the city is trying to test out to bump up ridership. The city said bus ridership is down about 40% from pre-COVID times. They want to target young riders to also make a dent in traffic during the commutes when school starts up again in the next few weeks.
A small ‘win’ for Hawaii drivers paying at the pump
Finally, Hawaii is getting some financial relief when it comes to filling up the gas tank.
DOJ recovers $2.3 million in Big Island corruption case
HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Attorney Clare Connors announced a series of public corruption charges on Monday. An investigation, carried out by the FBI, found four individuals sought to deprive Hawaii County of affordable housing. The first, a public official, Alan Scott Rudo, worked at the Office of Housing and...
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for July 30, 2022
Cloudy. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds West winds around 5 mph. Kona Low 0.0 feet 10:17 AM HST. High 2.2 feet 05:24 PM HST. Kawaihae Low 0.1 feet 10:21 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:27 PM HST. Sunrise 6:00 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST. TONIGHT.
Earthquake shakes parts of Big Island
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:46 p.m.
East Hawai‘i Cultural Center Reopens After 2.5 Years With ‘Cabaret’
Friday night, after two-and-a-half years of being shut down due to COVID, the East Hawai‘i Cultural Center in Hilo opened its renovated and restored theatre with the heartwarming, timely and often hilarious Grammy, Oscar and eight-time Tony Award winning musical, “Cabaret.”. Cabaret, which is often called one of...
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Hawaiʻi Island
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The earthquake closely followed the magnitude 4.3 earthquake that occurred about 30 miles north less than an hour earlier. (BIVN) – A magnitude-4.6 earthquake that occurred south of Hawaiʻi island, beneath Kama‘ehuakanaloa (formerly Lō‘ihi seamount), did not generate a tsunami, and was apparently unrelated to the magnitude-4.3 that struck in the deep Pahala area less than an hour earlier.
Police: Hawaii Island couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with an assault. Authorities are looking for Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, and Jaewin Boyd Gonsalves, 39, following an assault that happened in March at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.
