(UPDATE) FIRE: Humboldt Smokehouse’s Smokehouse Goes Up in Flames During Lunch Rush

The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone
You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
CDFW provides tips on what to do during a bear sighting on your property
EUREKA, Calif. — A quiet Cutten neighborhood has been on the lookout for a special kind of visitor. Joann Lemos, a resident of the area, said she has spotted bears in her yard multiple times. "It's been fascinating watching them from up close. I do feel a little concerned,...
Humboldt, Going Down!
Remember that deal we told you about a couple of months ago, wherein a Western-themed cable channel that rose from the ashes of Jim & Tammy Faye’s PTL Network made a bid for Humboldt County stalwart of the airwaves News Channel 3 and its sister station, KVIQ?. Today comes...
[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Rider Being Taken to Hospital] Motorcycle Crash on 101 Near Fernbridge
A motorcycle struck the center divide of southbound Hwy 101 near the Singly exit in the Fernbridge area about 5:32 p.m. “Quite bad…[Respond] Code 3,” said a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy to dispatch. “The number two southbound lane is blocked,” he reported right afterward. The...
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
CHP says 1 person taken to hospital due to crash in Trinity County Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that one person was taken to Mercy Medical Center after a two-car crash in Trinity County on Wednesday at around 8:20 p.m. One of the cars involved, driven by Robert Binder, 42, of Willow Creek, was driving west on Hwy 299, west of Campbell Ridge Road, in the unincorporated area of Salyer. For an unknown reason, Binder was unable to follow a right roadway curve. He continued driving straight, and crossed over the solid, double yellow lines.
Community Members Rally to Save Broadway Dolos That’s Currently Slated for Demolition
A group of Humboldt Bay history-loving folks are trying their darndest to save the Broadway dolos from demolition. If the City of Eureka does not approve a financially viable plan to relocate the iconic hunk of concrete in the next two weeks, the dolos will be destroyed. (To be clear,...
At Gill's by the Bay in Humboldt County, NorCal’s commercial whaling history is on display
Strong coffee. Delicious crab omelets. A harpoon gun?
Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
THE ECONEWS REPORT: Healing Humboldt’s Wildlife
From skunks to songbirds, the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center is here is help the wildlife of the region. Gang Green sits down with Monte Merrick, director of the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center, to talk about the center’s work, what to do if you see an injured animal and the center’s upcoming big move.
CHP Seeking Driver That Fled Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Salyer Wednesday, Leaving Other Driver With Major Injuries
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Aprili) west on SR-299 west of Campbell Ridge Road in the unincorporated area of Salyer located in Trinity County. Party #1 was approaching a right roadway curve. For undetermined reasons at this time, Party #1 was unable to safely negotiate the right roadway curve. Party #1 continued in a direct course of travel and crossed over the painted solid double yellow lines.
OBITUARY: Raymond Earl Dice, 1940-2022
Raymond passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at home, one month shy of his 82 birthday. He was born at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California the eldest son of Eloise and Walter Dice. He spent his youth in Oakland and San Leandro where he met his best and...
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hoopa residence for the report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries. Deputies arrived at the residence and located an adult female victim....
The County Wanted to Buy This Whole Eureka Block. Now It’s Making a ‘Hail Mary’ Offer for One Small House On It.
Three years ago, the County of Humboldt was all set to pull the trigger on the purchase of three apartment buildings, two homes and a Raliberto’s Taco shop, all located on the 1000 block of Fourth Street in Eureka. The immediate plan was to demolish the structures and replace...
Dragstrip racing hitting the runway in Samoa
SAMOA, Calif. — This Saturday and Sunday, the Samoa Dragstrip will host over 100 heavy-hitting race cars during its annual "Promotions at the ocean" drag racing event. This event is perfect for car enthusiasts to enjoy, as multiple models of cars will be racing to win some cash. Some models include cameras, El Caminos, E-T cars, Nova SS and many more.
Man accused of firing semiautomatic weapon at deputies during pursuit in Humboldt County
Above: Jared Eli Aubrey (L) and Darrike Miles McKeown (R) | All photos via Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a recent pursuit and officer-involved shooting. The primary suspect is identified as 32-year-old Jared Eli Aubrey of Eureka,...
OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022
Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
