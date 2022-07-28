ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

(UPDATE) FIRE: Humboldt Smokehouse’s Smokehouse Goes Up in Flames During Lunch Rush

By LoCO Staff
 4 days ago
The Dolos is Still There, But The Trees Are Gone

You will recognize, in the picture above, the locus of the most hot-button issue in Eureka these days: Whether and how to save the giant concrete dolos that sits in the former Chamber of Commerce lot on Broadway, right next to Harbor Lanes. That dolos gotta go to make way...
EUREKA, CA
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow

Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt, Going Down!

Remember that deal we told you about a couple of months ago, wherein a Western-themed cable channel that rose from the ashes of Jim & Tammy Faye’s PTL Network made a bid for Humboldt County stalwart of the airwaves News Channel 3 and its sister station, KVIQ?. Today comes...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka

A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
EUREKA, CA
CHP says 1 person taken to hospital due to crash in Trinity County Wednesday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that one person was taken to Mercy Medical Center after a two-car crash in Trinity County on Wednesday at around 8:20 p.m. One of the cars involved, driven by Robert Binder, 42, of Willow Creek, was driving west on Hwy 299, west of Campbell Ridge Road, in the unincorporated area of Salyer. For an unknown reason, Binder was unable to follow a right roadway curve. He continued driving straight, and crossed over the solid, double yellow lines.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire

SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
THE ECONEWS REPORT: Healing Humboldt’s Wildlife

From skunks to songbirds, the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center is here is help the wildlife of the region. Gang Green sits down with Monte Merrick, director of the Humboldt Wildlife Care Center, to talk about the center’s work, what to do if you see an injured animal and the center’s upcoming big move.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CHP Seeking Driver That Fled Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Salyer Wednesday, Leaving Other Driver With Major Injuries

On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Aprili) west on SR-299 west of Campbell Ridge Road in the unincorporated area of Salyer located in Trinity County. Party #1 was approaching a right roadway curve. For undetermined reasons at this time, Party #1 was unable to safely negotiate the right roadway curve. Party #1 continued in a direct course of travel and crossed over the painted solid double yellow lines.
SALYER, CA
OBITUARY: Raymond Earl Dice, 1940-2022

Raymond passed away early Sunday morning, July 24, 2022 at home, one month shy of his 82 birthday. He was born at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, California the eldest son of Eloise and Walter Dice. He spent his youth in Oakland and San Leandro where he met his best and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin

U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
Dragstrip racing hitting the runway in Samoa

SAMOA, Calif. — This Saturday and Sunday, the Samoa Dragstrip will host over 100 heavy-hitting race cars during its annual "Promotions at the ocean" drag racing event. This event is perfect for car enthusiasts to enjoy, as multiple models of cars will be racing to win some cash. Some models include cameras, El Caminos, E-T cars, Nova SS and many more.
SAMOA, CA
OBITUARY: Annabelle June Snell, 2020-2022

Born August 26, 2020, “Sissybelle” was the youngest of four siblings. Snuggles and hugs were her specialty and those moments will be forever cherished. Annabelle’s mom has treasured memories of cooking in the kitchen and handing Annabelle one of her wooden spoons each time Annabelle wandered by and requested one. Annabelle’s wooden spoons with her teeth marks on them are a keepsake now. She loved to see her dad come home from work and would squeal with delight when she spotted him.
FORTUNA, CA

