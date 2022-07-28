Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

1025kiss.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years
Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
Is It Legal in Texas to Drive With Your Dog in Your Lap?
Every pooch loves a good car ride. The tiny dogs seem to gravitate toward your lap, and so do the big ones that think they are tiny. Which brings me to today's question: is it legal to drive around with your dog in your lap, or is that something you could get a ticket for?
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
Amazon to Start Prime Air Drone Deliveries in Texas
Back in June, Amazon said that they're going to offer drone deliveries to customers in a city in California. A month later, the company confirmed the good news that drone delivery would also be coming to Texas. The new delivery option won't being until later this year, but it's still...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican Congressman Attends Gay Son’s Wedding Three Days After Voting Against Same-Sex Marriage
Try to read this sentence without losing your marbles: a Republican congressman voted against same-sex marriage rights — and then attended his gay son's wedding just three days later. "Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this...
102.5 KISS FM
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT
102.5 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0