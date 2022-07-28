How to Add Items to the "Create New" Context Menu in Windows 10

www.makeuseof.com
Why You Probably Need To Stop Using Your Android Phone's Built-In Browser
If you use an Android smartphone, we can bet that it came with a pre-installed browser from Google or the manufacturer. For instance, if you have a Samsung smartphone, it will feature a default Internet Explorer browser, and some Samsung models include a pre-installed Google Chrome. But it's not just Samsung devices — at least 3 billion people around the world use Android smartphones (via The Verge). Not to mention, you could buy a new car with Android OS pre-installed on the dashboard.
CNET
Windows 11 Keyboard Shortcuts That Will Make Your Life Easier
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest software update, and while many of the features and settings are still the same as they were on Windows 10, there are several new additions -- and that includes a few unique keyboard shortcuts to perform tasks faster and improve your overall productivity. : Windows...
makeuseof.com
APT vs. DNF vs. YUM: Linux Package Managers Compared
Using the command line to add or remove programs on Linux isn't necessary, but it is faster than using a graphical application. Many people find that at some point in their Linux journey, they end up opening a terminal to install new apps or system updates. APT and DNF are...
makeuseof.com
What Is a Deep Link? How Does a Deep Link Work?
You might not know "deep links" by name, but you've almost certainly used them before. This digital navigation tool can be used to make content more accessible or less accessible. It can be a boring click-farming gadget or used in some really creative ways. So, what is a deep link?
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
makeuseof.com
How to SSH Into a Raspberry Pi for Remote Access
When running a project on a headless Raspberry Pi, it may not always be convenient to plug it into a monitor when you want to change something, but you don’t need to. You can access and control the Raspberry Pi remotely via SSH (Secure SHell) from another computer or even a smartphone on the same network. This guide will first show you how to enable SSH, then how to SSH into Raspberry Pi from another device.
Windows 10 update breaks USB printers functionality because of course it did
Windows 10 still has its share of bugs and breaks with each new update, with the latest update released on June 28, 2022, breaking USB printer functionality. According to Microsoft (opens in new tab), there are two main symptoms of this Windows 10 bug: “Windows might show duplicate copies of printers installed on a device, commonly with a similar name and the suffix ‘Copy1’” and “Applications that refer to the printer by a specific name cannot print.”
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Off Live Captions in Chrome
Chrome's Live Caption feature automatically generates captions for audio as it plays in your browser. Even though the caption window is handy and easy to customize, it can clutter your browser view. If you feel the same way and want to disable Live Caption, you can do so easily. In this article, we will show you how.
makeuseof.com
Customize Windows With These Innovative Microsoft Store Award-Winning Community Choice Apps
There are thousands of apps out there that can help you customize Windows, but some do the job better than others. How can you possibly sift through so many apps to find the true diamonds in the rough?. Fortunately, you don't have to, as Microsoft has done all the hard...
makeuseof.com
What Are the Most Secure Blockchain Smartphones?
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become incredibly popular in several different industries. Blockchains have the ability to store data securely and transparently and have now even been introduced to the smartphone industry in the form of blockchain smartphones. But what is a blockchain smartphone, should you buy...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Double Exposure Effect Using Snapseed
Double exposure is a film and photography technique popular from the dawn of the film camera. It involves exposing a single film twice before developing the photograph to get an artistic effect. Today, you don't have to depend on camera films to create this effect when it can be done quickly using photo editing apps.
makeuseof.com
8 Ways to Fix a Cursor When It Moves On Its Own in Windows 11
Windows users occasionally run into issues with their mouse. One common problem is when their cursor wanders on the screen without moving the mouse a little. It is often simply a speck of dust on the table or a loose mouse connection, but sometimes the issue lies in the operating system.
makeuseof.com
How to Get Started With the Calendar App on Your iPhone or iPad
Apple’s Calendar app is a relatively easy iPhone or iPad app to use, but it still takes some time to figure out when you first get started. You can add multiple calendars, share events, set alarms, and more to keep your day-to-day activities organized. Here’s an overview of everything...
makeuseof.com
How to Convert Units in Windows 11
Some users will need to at least occasionally convert one type of metric or imperial unit to another, be it for length measurements, data, volume, weight, speed, area, etc. Sure, you can utilize any small standalone calculator to convert such units. However, a Windows 11 computer is one big calculator with which you can convert units in various ways. This is how you can convert metric and imperial units on a Windows 11 PC.
makeuseof.com
5 Rust WebAssembly Frameworks for Your Next Application
WebAssembly (WASM) is a portable, low-level binary code format that runs on modern browsers, just like JavaScript does. In fact, WebAssembly is also interoperable with JavaScript. You can transpile most program source code down to WebAssembly and run it on the browser with or without JavaScript. Rust is fast, making...
makeuseof.com
Linus Torvalds Upstages Linux 5.19 Kernel Release by Announcing It on Apple Silicon-Powered MacBook Air
Linus Torvalds has announced the latest version of his Linux kernel, 5.19, but he might have upstaged his own release with how he announced it: from an Apple Silicon-powered Macbook Air laptop running Asahi Linux. What's New in Linux 5.19?. The new release has a number of under-the-hood improvements, including...
makeuseof.com
Learn How to Use Structures in C#
In C#, the two main type categories are value types (such as structures), and reference types (such as classes). Because a structure (or struct) is a value type it is data-centric. A struct can store attributes and related methods that, preferably, do not focus on behavior. How to Declare a...
makeuseof.com
How to Locate All the Large Files on Your Windows PC
When your Windows device is low on storage, the first thing you’d want to do is to get rid of large files. So, we’ll show you how you can easily locate the largest files on your PC. However, be careful not to delete any random large file unless...
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Obsidian Into a Personal Kanban Organizer
You might have tried organizing your life using one of the dozens of task management solutions. The pessimist in us realizes they're not that different, and if one didn't work for you, probably none will. You need something more than mere task lists. Enter Obsidian. Although it's primarily a note-taking...
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
