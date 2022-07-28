How to Add Items to the "Create New" Context Menu in Windows 10

When running a project on a headless Raspberry Pi, it may not always be convenient to plug it into a monitor when you want to change something, but you don’t need to. You can access and control the Raspberry Pi remotely via SSH (Secure SHell) from another computer or even a smartphone on the same network. This guide will first show you how to enable SSH, then how to SSH into Raspberry Pi from another device.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 HOURS AGO