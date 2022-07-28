Moncler reveals its luxurious Trailgrip hiking sneakers

www.inputmag.com
PopSugar
Our Favorite Pieces From Beyoncé's Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia Collection
Beyoncé's Ivy Park collection with Adidas is always selling out, but fear not, because a new drop titled Ivytopia is here to tease your wallets. The drop features swimsuits, performance gear, bold jackets, shoes, and accessories that are available in both adult and kids' sizes. It's futuristic, dreamy, and described as a "journey to discover one's own nirvana." The collection features ethereal prints with crystal designs that are daring and captivating.
hypebeast.com
Official Look at the Air Jordan 12 "Concord"
The Air Jordan 12 has cemented itself as a classic in footwear history. In recent years, the shoe has arrived in a selection of new colorways from the Jordan Brand including, the upcoming “Concord” iteration. Also known as the “Hyper Royal,” the sneaker was previously previewed on SNKRS...
Jordan Brand Unveils the Air Jordan 37
Click here to read the full article. Jordan Brand unveiled the latest entry in Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line this week along with details on when fans can get their hands on a pair. The sportswear brand shared details behind the design of the Air Jordan 37, revealing that the shoe pays homage to the iconic Air Jordan 7 silhouette but is built for modern-day basketball. According to Jordan Brand, the Air Jordan 37’s Lenoweave upper is constructed of a strong and pliable yarn called Arkema, with zones of support applied on specific areas of the shoe where ballers need it most. The...
hypebeast.com
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover
For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B stole the show at The Wireless Festival recently donning a custom, hand sewn bodysuit that was everything!. Styled by Kolin Carter, the custom suit was designed by popular fashion designer Angel Brinks and fit the beauty like a glove as it featured see through fabric and sequin detailing. The rapper paired the fuchsia look with long, stilleto shaped nails that were painted royal blue and wore her hair in a shoulder length bob which she wore parted down the middle.
This is the only red diamond on public display anywhere in the world and it is located in the U.S.
The DeYoung Red Diamond on displayPhoto by MBisanz; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The DeYoung Red Diamond is one of the largest natural red diamonds that exist in the world. It is the third-largest red diamond in the world.
Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
North West steps out in dad Kanye West’s Pastelle jacket in Paris
The Kardashians famously love a mommy-and-me matching moment, so why shouldn’t dads get in on the fun, too?. North West stepped out with Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week Tuesday, clad in a vintage varsity jacket from father Kanye’s defunct aughts-era streetwear label, Pastelle. Founded in 2004, Pastelle...
sneakernews.com
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears
As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
hypebeast.com
The Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is Coming in "Pine Green"
Joining the “White/Clear-White” and “Black/Clear-Black” releases back in June, Off-White™ and. are set to deliver another Nike Air Force 1 Mid release. The upcoming “Pine Green” colorway for the collaboration centers around a two-tone “Pine Green/White” color scheme. The Off-White™ x...
Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022
During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
Megan Thee Stallion Slays On Instagram In A Little Black Dress
Megan Thee Stallion stepped out on Instagram recently wearing an all-black look that was everything!. For her look, the beauty donned a black, cold shoulder sweater midi dress. She paired the look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the look with a black and gold handbag. She wore her hair long and in big curls that were parted down the middle and served face and body as she posed for a photo dump for her millions of Instagram followers.
Ok Magazine
North West Steals The Show At Paris Fashion Week Wearing Dad Kanye West's Vintage Jacket — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. North West dominated the streets of Paris on Tuesday, July 5, in her dad Kanye West's vintage blue Pastelle jacket. Kim Kardashian...
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
inputmag.com
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
hypebeast.com
A Closer Look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 in "Sail" and "Crimson Bliss"
It’s no secret that music mogul DJ Khaled is a sneakerhead. As a result, he has teamed up with Jordan Brand in the past and earlier this year announced that he’d be reprising his partnership with a full collaborative capsule of footwear and apparel. Now, with a release date hopefully approaching soon, we’re offered a closer look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” in two of the upcoming colorways.
What the Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN Looks Like In ‘Hi-Res Blue’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new concept colorway of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN sneaker has surfaced on social media. The Yeezy insider @Yeezyinfluence shared a mock-up depiction of Kanye West’s...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” Releases On August 2nd
With all the excitement surrounding Yeezy Day 2022, new releases from Ye and his Three Stripes family have been scarce, but that’s to change with the launch of the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” on August 2nd. To the untrained eye, the stealthy pair is simply the “Dark...
hypebeast.com
The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Surfaces in "MX Carbon"
Joining the offerings set to arrive as part of YEEZY Day this year, the YEEZY Runner is releasing in a new “MX Carbon” colorway. This time around, the unique slip-on model is coming in a bold swirled multi-color look. The adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “MX Carbon” features a...
