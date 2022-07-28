County Championship: Northamptonshire defeat Gloucestershire by two wickets at Cheltenham

www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
swimswam.com
Australia Dominating Commonwealth Games Medal Table Through Day 2
Through two days of competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the nation of Australia owns a commanding lead in the overall swimming and para-swimming medal table. The green and gold have amassed 22 total medals, including 8 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze, having already reaped more than three times the next-closest nation’s haul through Friday and Saturday.
Adam Peaty beaten as England’s James Wilby takes shock 100m breaststroke gold
Adam Peaty slipped to a shock defeat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, finishing outside the medal positions as English compatriot James Wilby clinched Commonwealth Games gold.Peaty had never before lost a major final in his favoured event and looked set for a three-peat as the champion at Glasgow 2014 and on the Gold Coast four years ago unsurprisingly led at the halfway point.But he lost momentum in the closing stages and was reeled in by Wilby, who clocked 59.25 seconds at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, just over an hour’s drive from where Peaty grew up in Uttoxeter.To worsen matters,...
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games hockey - India v Ghana
Shannon Archer was a little bit unsettled from the start of that routine. It wasn’t quite as clean as she would’ve liked and it was a bit snatched into the shooter. Only Australia's Jessica Gallagher can deny Sophie Unwin gold now. A very quick start from Gallagher, who...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Neah Evans and John Archibald win cycling silvers for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Neah Evans and John Archibald both won Commonwealth Games silver on a medal-filled...
BBC
Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses
Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
BBC
Euro 2022: Chloe Kelly to be offered freedom of Ealing
England footballer Chloe Kelly is set to be offered the freedom of a London borough after winning Euro 2022. Kelly, who scored the winning goal against Germany in Sunday night's final, is to be offered the freedom of Ealing in west London. The Manchester City forward grew up in the...
Touching moment Sarina Wiegman dedicated England's Euros win to her sister who died in the run-up to the tournament
Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman has dedicated England's Euro 2022 final win to her sister, who died three weeks before the start of the tournament. Wiegman, 52, returned home to the Netherlands to be with her family at the end of May before returning to England's training camp at St George's Park to prepare for the competition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Netball champions England cruise to victory against Northern Ireland
England’s netball team steamrollered Northern Ireland 71-27 to bank the third successive victory of their Commonwealth Games title defence
England's dismal white-ball run continues as Jos Buttler's team suffer sobering defeat in Southampton to lose series against South Africa - with the T20 World Cup just two months away
England's white-ball home summer ended as it began — with a sobering T20 defeat in Southampton. And if the first of those matches, against India, suggested a change of era, the second, against South Africa, confirmed it. In 12 white-ball matches squeezed into 25 days, Jos Buttler's side have...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's netball team beat NI to maintain perfect record
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's netball team claimed a huge 71-27 victory over Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth...
BBC
'This team is everything', says nine-year-old Beau
Donned in football kits and draped in St George's flags, fans from all over the country packed out Trafalgar Square in celebration of their England heroes. One day on from an historic victory over Germany hundreds of people, including many girls and women, made the trip to the capital to pay tribute to the team which ended 56 years of hurt and inspired the nation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Adam Peaty reaches 50m breaststroke semi-finals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Adam Peaty reached the 50m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games but then conceded...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: India thrash Pakistan in cricket
India 102-2 (11.4 overs) beat Pakistan 99 all out (18 overs) by eight wickets - scorecard. India cruised to an eight-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in their Commonwealth Games cricket match. Opener Smriti Mandhana struck 63 off 42 balls as India chased down Pakistan's total of 99 with 38...
Dame Laura Kenny grabs gold while England gymnasts hunt for Commonwealth history
Dame Laura Kenny delivered while two England gymnasts are vying for a piece of history after the fourth day of the action at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.Here the PA news agency reflects on Monday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day five:QUEEN KENNYDame Laura Kenny delivered a belated Commonwealth gold for England on the final day of the track cycling in the Lee Valley VeloPark. A late burst of speed saw Kenny overhaul Neah Evans plus New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond and Canada’s Maggie Coles-Lysterto win the women’s scratch race.MINT MURRAYChris Murray won gold in the men’s...
BBC
Jamie Overton: Surrey & England all-rounder to miss 'period of time' with injury
England and Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton is set to miss several matches after suffering hand and foot injuries. Surrey reported the 28-year-old will miss "a period of time" after picking up injuries in the County Championship victory over Warwickshire at The Oval. Overton made his Test debut against New Zealand...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Finlay Allan, Malin Wilson & Shannon Archer all claim medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Sometimes a silver is not enough. Certainly not for a distraught Finlay Allan, who...
BBC
Scotland v New Zealand: Chapman & Mitchell power Kiwis to victory
Scotland 306 (49.4): Leask 85, Cross 53; Bracewell 3-43 Duffy 3-52 New Zealand 307 (45.5): Allen 50, Chapman 101*, Mitchell 74*. An unbeaten century from Mark Chapman steered New Zealand to a seven-wicket ODI victory over Scotland in Edinburgh. With Michael Leask making a rapid 85 and Matthew Cross 53,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men beat Wales in hockey after Australia thrash Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England men beat Wales 4-2 in a Commonwealth Games hockey Pool B thriller after...
Comments / 0