Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

Texan Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters Faces Trial After 15 Years
Jury selection began Monday, August 1st for the trial of a man who allegedly murdered his 17 and 18-year-old daughters. Amina and Sarah Said were found shot to death in the back of an abandoned taxi cab in Irving, Texas in 2008. Yasar Abdel Said, a former taxi driver, had been a fugitive from the law for 12 years. It's suspected that he murdered his daughters in a so-called "honor" killing.
Buzzed: Texas Has 3 of Top 10 ‘Buggiest’ Cities in the US
The heat doesn't just make us uncomfortable. Summertime in Texas also means more things that crawl, fly, and sting are at large and ready to party. Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes the insects. The Lone Star State has 3 of the cities with the most bug-related issues across the nation.
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
Texas Beaches Have a New Danger: Beware on Shore
Planning a trip to a Texas beach? You'll need to watch out for something besides seashells washing ashore this summer. Mustang Island State Park in Corpus Christi, Texas is reporting that a Portuguese Man-of-War with very long tentacles was seen floating near the shoreline recently. A ranger from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department shared a video on Instagram of a specimen he spotted in the water Saturday, July 23rd:
A Tiny Robot Can Now Paint Your Nails in North Texas
The machines are slowly taking over. Their latest victim, nail salons. As a guy, not spending too much money at the nail salon myself. Taking a look down at my hands as I type this, maybe a visit once a year would not be a bad thing. I know some of you ladies spend a lot of time in these places and if you want to try something new. How about a robot?
10 Texas Waterfalls You Have to Check Out on Your Next Road Trip
Texas isn't the dry, flat desert that's depicted in Hollywood. Actually, we're the exact opposite. While the southern and far western part of the state contains deserts, we also have beautiful beaches, tall trees (in East Texas), natural springs, and some of the most epic swimming holes. However, one thing...
Amazon to Start Prime Air Drone Deliveries in Texas
Back in June, Amazon said that they're going to offer drone deliveries to customers in a city in California. A month later, the company confirmed the good news that drone delivery would also be coming to Texas. The new delivery option won't being until later this year, but it's still...
A Third Of The Nation Doesn’t Like Texas
Maybe it's jealousy. Maybe it's ignorance. Maybe they just really don't like Texas. According to a new poll, 31% of Americans have a negative of the greatest state in the United States, Texas. In the poll that was conducted of non-Texans, out of the 31% of people who had a...
A Texas Prison Reached 149 Degrees This Summer
This feels like cruel and unusual punishment. I know some folks out there reading this are saying, well if they don't like it, they shouldn't have committed those crimes. I do not think prison should be a pleasant experience, but people should be serving their time and not being tortured. Texas A&M's Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center just shared a survey they conducted earlier this month.
Beto O’Rourke Draws A Large Crowd In Lubbock, What Does It Mean?
Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate President Governor or Texas, Beto O'Rourke traveled to Lubbock on Thursday as part of his tour of Texas. O'Rourke is touring the state and even going to parts of the state that typically vote red, like West Texas. O'Rourke held his event inside the Science...
Awesome 98 plays The Greatest Hits of the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
