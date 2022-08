Flood Advisory issued July 28 at 12:26PM MDT until July 28 at 3:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey -- From rapper to actor, Ice T has accomplished a great deal in his career. Now, he's making a new career move. Ice T is now expanding into the cannabis business. New Jersey has given Ice T and his business partner the go-ahead to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. The hip-hop icon teamed up with the owner of the company- "The Medicine Woman"- for the new venture.

