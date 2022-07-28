Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

If you haven't noticed, it is extremely hot throughout all of the state of Texas. Temperatures across the state will reach well above 100 degrees multiple times this week. Here in Lubbock, we could see a high around 108 degrees on Tuesday, and no we won't be the hottest in the state. Parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to hit 109 on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Wichita Falls will be hitting highs around 114 degrees on Tuesday, and Abilene will hit around 110 degrees. Much of the same is expected throughout Texas, which means it will be miserable and even dangerous.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO