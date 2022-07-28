Video: This Buff Texas Kangaroo Is Straight-Up Nightmare Fuel

kkam.com
Is It Legal in Texas to Drive With Your Dog in Your Lap?
Every pooch loves a good car ride. The tiny dogs seem to gravitate toward your lap, and so do the big ones that think they are tiny. Which brings me to today's question: is it legal to drive around with your dog in your lap, or is that something you could get a ticket for?
Texans Outraged as Blue Bell Ranked Worst Ice Cream
There’s nothing like cooling off in the middle of summer with a bowl of Blue Bell ice cream. As someone who was born and raised in Texas, I grew up eating Blue Bell and enjoying the ice cream that I thought was universally loved. Sure, I've had other ice cream brands and they’re good and enjoyable, but I keep going back to Blue Bell.
Amazon to Start Prime Air Drone Deliveries in Texas
Back in June, Amazon said that they're going to offer drone deliveries to customers in a city in California. A month later, the company confirmed the good news that drone delivery would also be coming to Texas. The new delivery option won't being until later this year, but it's still...
A Third Of The Nation Doesn’t Like Texas
Maybe it's jealousy. Maybe it's ignorance. Maybe they just really don't like Texas. According to a new poll, 31% of Americans have a negative of the greatest state in the United States, Texas. In the poll that was conducted of non-Texans, out of the 31% of people who had a...
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?
When discussing the topic of driving barefoot, no matter what part of the United States you’re in, people will believe that it is illegal to drive barefoot. I even thought so when I was growing up and learning to drive in Arizona. I was just talking with my partner...
Lubbock Meteorologist Ron Roberts Vacations in the UK, Takes Texas Heat Abroad [Photos]
If you live in Lubbock or any of the surrounding areas, you know that whenever severe weather hits the South Plains viewing area you need to tune into KFYO News or watch KAMC News' Ron Roberts. Roberts is a meteorologist with over 30 years of experience and is known for...
Don’t Die From Heat Stroke. Here Are The Signs Of Heat Exhaustion & Stroke
It is going to be another hot day in Lubbock and throughout Texas. In and around Lubbock, high temperatures are expected to hit 108 degrees. Abilene and the Dallas-Fort Worth areas could see temperatures from 108-110 degrees, and Wichita Falls could see a high temperature of 114 degrees. Yesterday we...
Tips On Keeping Your Pets Safe In Texas’ Extreme Summer Heat
If you haven't noticed, it is extremely hot throughout all of the state of Texas. Temperatures across the state will reach well above 100 degrees multiple times this week. Here in Lubbock, we could see a high around 108 degrees on Tuesday, and no we won't be the hottest in the state. Parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth are expected to hit 109 on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Wichita Falls will be hitting highs around 114 degrees on Tuesday, and Abilene will hit around 110 degrees. Much of the same is expected throughout Texas, which means it will be miserable and even dangerous.
Beto O’Rourke Draws A Large Crowd In Lubbock, What Does It Mean?
Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate President Governor or Texas, Beto O'Rourke traveled to Lubbock on Thursday as part of his tour of Texas. O'Rourke is touring the state and even going to parts of the state that typically vote red, like West Texas. O'Rourke held his event inside the Science...
Texas Ag Commissioner Wants to Expand Medical Marijuana Access
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller wants to have an honest conversation about cannabis and its prohibition in the United States and in Texas. Not only does Miller want to have a conversation, he wants to be the driving force behind expanding "compassionate use" of medical marijuana in Texas. The question is, do either the governor or lieutenant governor want to engage in such a debate?
