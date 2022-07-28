ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Fake Online Parts Get DIY Mechanics in Trouble

torquenews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.torquenews.com

Comments / 4

Dane Daniels
1d ago

The Red Chinese have flooded the market with fake parts for everything. Insist on OEM parts. One of the biggest scams is Safelite glass repair. Aftermarket windshields don’t have the proper sensor in them for many of the features on new newer cars. Only use OEM glass.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Motorious

Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions

Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
CARS
Motor1.com

Tiny V8 Model Engine Runs On Nitro, Sounds Awesome, Costs $1,800

The V8 engine is probably the most popular engine configuration around, mostly because it has been around for decades. However, if you've been wanting to build your own remote-controlled car powered by a V8, your choices for a model V8 engine are thin and most of them are pricey. Toyan,...
CARS
The Drive

Chevy Corvette Z06 Customers Offered $5,000 in Rewards If They Just Keep Their Car

To get it, there’s only one rule: Don’t sell your new Corvette for 12 months. Whenever a high-dollar, low-allocation sports car is released (think Porsche 911 GT3), there are countless deep-pocketed flippers that follow. They snag early production builds and immediately sell them for huge profits on auction sites that rhyme with "ring a tailor." However, GM doesn't want its exciting new Corvette Z06 to fall into such hands, so it's offering Z06 customers $5,000 worth of rewards points if they keep their car for 12 months.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Car Repair#Auto Parts#The Mechanic#Mechanics#Vehicles
Family Handyman

Here’s What Those Little Black Dots on a Windshield Are For

You probably haven’t given much thought to the little black dots on the edges of car and bus windows. Sure, they look cool. But do they do anything?. Those black dots and the black rims that surround them are there for a reason, and it’s not for defogging the glass. It has to do with how car windows are made.
CARS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
Field & Stream

The 5 Worst Shotguns Ever Made

My dad, who became almost pathologically cheap as he got older, almost bought me one of the worst shotguns of all time. It was the day before the pheasant opener, he was shopping at K-Mart, and he knew I wanted a 20-gauge double gun. He almost talked himself into spending $100 on a Boito side-by-side for me. Fortunately, he couldn’t bring himself to pull the trigger. He came home empty-handed and told me about the gun he didn’t buy, and I was hugely relieved. While it was touching of him to think of me, even then I knew nothing good could come of a $100 K-Mart shotgun.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
ohmymag.co.uk

Google issues massive warning to Gmail users

Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
INTERNET
MotorBiscuit

A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How

If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years

Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Wild Kenworth Custom Camper Is Part Rig, Part Airstream, All Awesome

The homebuilt motorhomes we cover on Motor1.com generally consist of folks taking an existing truck or van and modifying it to be something to live in. The creation in this video is sort of like that except the builder combines a modified Kenworth semi truck and a vintage Airstream. The result is a motorhome that draws tons of positive attention.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy