Baton Rouge film industry exec sees growing opportunities through streaming

Find the Best Fishing Spots in Baton Rouge
Take a break from your busy schedule and enjoy an outdoor experience right here in the Capital City. BREC parks are located all over the Baton Rouge area and offer public, freshwater ponds and lakes perfect for family outings, date nights, or even quick casts all year long. You don’t need to drive far to reel in something big in Baton Rouge!
The future of LSU: A star-studded roster and an accomplished head coach
There really is no place quite like Louisiana. Its culture is a unique blend of French, Spanish, African and other global influences, put on full display through extravagant festivals, diverse music and historic architecture. Its food is an even crazier blend of flavors that make for some divine dishes you simply can’t find in most other states.
Local Stylist Hosts Fashion Show in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Nina Ross, a local celebrity wardrobe stylist from Baker, Louisiana is hosting the Power of Women Fashion Show at Davis Rhorer plaza Friday, July 29th at 7:00pm. Local models and local area businesses will participate in the event. The Guest speaker is Supa Cent. The event is hosted by C-Bazz the Comedian and Nina the Emcee. Tickets to the show can be purchased HERE or at the door. This event will take place rain or shine.
Meet a few faces behind the plant pop-ups flourishing at local markets
You don’t have to go far from home to find eclectic plants, vibrant bouquets and artful planters and accessories. In fact, some of the most interesting plants are coming straight from local backyards. Baton Rouge is home to many vendors who take the time to meticulously grow, care for and arrange plants at their homes. Now, you can find their work in locally owned shops or at pop-up markets. Here are some fresh faces to get to know in the plant community.
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Baton Rouge Author Publishes True Story of Hope and Faith
In This Compelling Story, The Author Shares Experiences Where He Saw Angels in Several Moments Throughout His Life and How His Faith Saved Him in More Ways Than One. Angels in Afghanistan, a new book by Joseph R. Perez Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. During his...
Restaurant Review: Istrouma Eatery and Brewery
THE BASICS: Owner John Haynes and general manager Tadd Swart, former home brewers, aimed for an “art farm” vibe when they launched Istrouma Brewery in fall 2020. Located on Sugar Farms in St. Gabriel, visitors can find an art gallery and tap room inside the bright red barn, and a porch and beer garden with a walk-up station for ordering pizzas, tacos and more.
Family And Friends Remember Arlana Miller
Arlana Miller, a 19-year-old cheerleader at Southern University, died by suicide in May. ESSENCE talked with her family, friends and coach about her life. On the morning of July 8, Janice Tappin-Miller is warm, but the undercurrent of grief is strong. As she welcomes me into her home in Waxahachie, Texas, I pass the dining room. It’s filled with photos of Arlana Miller, Janice’s late daughter. “I really miss my baby,” Janice tells ESSENCE. “That was my baby.”
225’s August issue is on stands now, and it’s all about Tiger football
There really is no place quite like Louisiana. But its people might be the most dynamic of it all—loud, proud and passionate, particularly when it comes to their sports teams. So as the state’s flagship university finds itself heading in a new direction under new leadership and with a roster of star-studded players, expectations from those passionate sports fans will be high.
On hot air balloon rides in Zachary, riders glimpse the Capital Region from above
Chad Hebert loves watching people’s faces as they fly in a hot air balloon for the first time. “That moment when you first break over the tree line while climbing to altitude and see fear leave their face and excitement set in—there’s nothing like it,” he says.
Plane makes emergency landing at Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport
An American Airlines plane made an emergency landing at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport today, according to WAFB.
100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge host community town hall
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge will host a community town hall Wednesday, August 3. The town hall will take place at 6 pm in the Glen Oaks High School auditorium. The organization is calling the event “Not From This House.” It’s named...
Steppin in the Bayou event aims to bring community together
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers are hoping the public marks its calendars for the Steppin’ in the Bayou weekend. Several events are planned for Friday, August 5, and Saturday, August 6. Organizers say on Friday, there will be a meet and greet from 8 p.m. to midnight at...
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Burger restaurant Fat Cow closes; sign says closure was due to delinquent taxes
Fat Cow, a longtime hamburger restaurant, has closed and a notice on the LSU-area restaurant says the eatery has had its business halted due to delinquent sales tax payments. Another sign on the door of the business thanks customers for the years of memories but says, “Unfortunately we will be closed as of July 26.”
Fried chicken sliders, meatballs and ravioli and rice pudding: Best things we ate this week
I love fried chicken. I love pimento cheese. I love sliders, and I love pickles. And you're telling me I can get something that has all of this at once?. Most people probably go to BRQ for the barbecue, but this is my go-to. The chicken is crispy but also juicy. I'm picky about pimento cheese, but BRQ's is great. If you put a little of the mustard barbecue sauce on it, you've got perfection.
Contactless pay options coming to CATS buses
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every CATS bus will be equipped with new contactless pay options by the middle of August. The Capitol Area Transit System has partnered with UMO to bring riders the new options by Monday, August 15. Riders will be able to use a smartphone app or a reloadable UMO pass card as a form of payment.
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
