Nina Bloomgarden Receives a Gift From the Universe

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Reunited for this Sweet Co-Parenting Moment
Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck has returned from his whirlwind honeymoon with his brand new wife Jennifer Lopez! One of the first things on the agenda? A reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and a poolside hang out with their son, 10-year-old Samuel. The trio was spotted at a pool in Pacific Palisades, an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife. Affleck wore a casual flannel shirt and carried Samuel’s belongings as they headed to the car. As always, the Lopez/Affleck/Garner family has that whole co-parenting thing done right. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
11 Times Candace Cameron Bure Was Controversial Or Got Into It With Other Celebs
I never knew she commented on Kristen Bell's Instagram...
Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason
Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
Rebecca Hall’s Resurrection Provides a “Kind of Sick Catharsis”
In multiplex movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, or Holmes & Watson, the actress Rebecca Hall is often a genteel presence, a reassuring face against a much larger canvas. But then there are those other films—Christine, The Night House, and now, Resurrection—where Hall becomes a sheer avatar of angst. These are characters at risk of being utterly engulfed by a void, and as an actor she doesn’t look back, entering with total commitment (and a splash of mordant wit).
Dua Lipa Channels ‘Survivor’-era Destiny’s Child
The release of Renaissance last week has everyone bitten by the Beyoncé bug, but instead of Dua Lipa embracing Bey’s current disco-heavy house music era, she’s bringing it back all the way to the singer’s Destiny’s Child days. Lipa’s most recent combat-inspired outfit has her looking like she’s ready to join the former girl group in their iconic “Survivor” music video.
Leni Klum Goes Sheer at a UNICEF Gala in Capri
Soon, Heidi Klum may start stealing from her daughter’s closet instead of the other way around. Eighteen-year-old Leni Klum attended the LuisaViaRoma x UNICEF gala on Saturday night, standing out among swaths of A-List celebrities in a simple, yet sophisticated dress. For the occasion, the up-and-coming model opted for a tight-fitting black lace piece from Michael Kors, covered in sequins to add a bit of shimmer to the sleeveless gown. Klum went for an effortless look, opting to ditch jewelry aside for a small pair of tiny hoops, finishing off the ensemble with some strappy black sandals.
With Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Mallory Bechtel Turns a Childhood Obsession Into Art
Mallory Bechtel will never forget the day she bought her first Pretty Little Liars book. It was back in the fourth grade—she had just finished performing a song with her friend, Gabby Gillespie, at a local bookstore when, out of the corner of her eye, she saw a Barbie-esque doll dressed in a pink shirt on a book cover. Having already watched Coraline and My Teacher Ate My Homework, a 1997 children’s horror film about a doll that comes to life, Bechtel was immediately intrigued.
Jennifer Lawrence is the Latest Celebrity to Supersize Her Pants
The sunny weather has caused Jennifer Lawrence to finally come out of hiding this month as the actress has taken many strolls around New York City after staying fairly low key following the birth of her first child in February. While at first, it was flowing sundresses and sandals that dominated Lawrence’s return to the city wardrobe, her most recent look was much more casual.
