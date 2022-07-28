Nina Bloomgarden Receives a Gift From the Universe

Click here to read the full article. Ben Affleck has returned from his whirlwind honeymoon with his brand new wife Jennifer Lopez! One of the first things on the agenda? A reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and a poolside hang out with their son, 10-year-old Samuel. The trio was spotted at a pool in Pacific Palisades, an upscale neighborhood in Los Angeles, per HollywoodLife. Affleck wore a casual flannel shirt and carried Samuel’s belongings as they headed to the car. As always, the Lopez/Affleck/Garner family has that whole co-parenting thing done right. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...

