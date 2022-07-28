Firefighters say Decatur residents' way of sleeping spared them from injury in Thursday fire

www.waaytv.com
One Killed and One Seriously Hurt in Three-Motorcycle Wreck on Sunday Morning
One person was killed, one seriously hurt – and three others managed to avoid injury in a three-motorcycle wreck taking place Sunday in DeKalb County. That tragic accident took place on Alabama Highway 35 near Little River Canyon, just after 10:00am. Jerome Banks, age 46 of Huntsville, driving a...
Albertville Police ask for help identifying victim struck by vehicle
The Marshall County Coroner's Office says they were called out to the area of 808 Alabama Highway 75 North in Albertville around 6 a.m.
Body found in Florence home after firefighters put out fire
A body was found around 1:30 Saturday morning at a home in Florence. The Florence Police Department and Florence Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 500 block of Malone Cir where firefighters located a body after the fire was put out. Florence Fire Rescue and the Alabama Fire...
Police: North Alabama woman allegedly stabbed sister with screwdriver
Florence Police said a woman was charged with assault over the weekend.
1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash near Oakwood University
One person has died and a second is in life-threatening condition at a crash on Adventist Blvd at Sparkman Drive, near Oakwood University.
House fire in Florence leaves one dead
A Florence house fire that occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. this morning has left one dead. According to the Florence Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, officers responded alongside the Florence Fire Department to a house fire call in the 500 block of Malone Circle. Police officers assisted with securing the...
Florence woman arrested for stabbing sister
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Florence woman has been arrested for stabbing her sister with a screwdriver Saturday. According to the Florence Police Department, Samantha Erickson stabbed her sister after the two had gotten into a fight over food. Officers discovered the stabbing when responding to a welfare check call...
Death investigation underway in Decatur
Decatur Police say a woman was found dead outside of a home in the 200 block of Wilson Street about 11 a.m. Sunday. The woman's body is being taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. The death investigation is ongoing. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
2 teens killed in Cullman County crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
One man injured in Sunday shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was injured after a shooting that took place around 1 p.m. Sunday in Huntsville. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting took place on Uvalde Lane. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Huntsville PD officers have the alleged...
1 injured in North Huntsville shooting
One person is in the hospital after a shooting Sunday afternoon.
Truckloads of debris illegally dumped on still burning remains of large Colbert Co. brush fire
A fire chief in Colbert County says someone decided to use the site of a large brush fire to illegally dump their own brush and debris. Fire crews battled the original fire Sunday night and Monday morning, eventually getting it contained but saying it would likely continue smoking and burning for months.
Weeks-old remains of north Alabama woman found during welfare check; son arrested on unrelated warrants
Police found the body of a north Alabama woman who appeared to have been dead for weeks during a welfare check Friday afternoon. The woman’s son, who was in the home in the 300 block of Trade Street in Florence at the time officers conducted the check, was arrested on unrelated warrants while a female who tried to prevent officers from entering the house is facing obstruction charges, police said.
Alabama woman accused of drowning her child in water and olive oil
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A northern Alabama woman is accused of drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub filled with “cold water and olive oil,” according to court documents filed Friday. Luccuina Lanashia Braithwaite, 25, of Huntsville, was charged with capital murder, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office...
Woman’s body found during welfare check in Florence
A woman's body was found in Florence during a welfare check on Friday.
Welfare check turned into homicide investigation
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon Florence Police Department Officers responded to 315 Trade Street on a welfare check for Regina Crosslin. Crosslin had not been heard from by the complainant for several months. Upon arrival, the officers located the resident’s son, Richard Crosslin and a female Amanda Phillips at the residence.
One dead following overnight shooting in Huntsville, police searching for suspect
Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Mother to appear in court for the forced drowning of her two-year-old daughter. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Updated: 22 minutes ago. Madison Co. man charged with ex-girlfriend’s murder. Mars Hill Book Store...
North Alabama church hosts active shooting seminar
Mass shootings and gun violence have been a hot topic throughout the country, including here in North Alabama. God's Love Covenant Church in Decatur hosted what church officials say is a very vital and necessary active shooter seminar. "People are just out to destroy lives," said church overseer Carl Willingham.
One person shot, injured after family argument
An argument between siblings in Madison resulted in a person being shot and sustaining a life-threatening injury.
Victim identified in fatal Huntsville fire
A 29-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal fire Tuesday night in Huntsville. Police say Angelique Lashawn Bone was killed in the blaze. An investigation into the fire is underway, though Huntsville Police say no foul play is suspected. The fire happened in the 4400 block of...
